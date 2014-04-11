Shanghai Fashion Week
A model presents a creation by Fanny's F.UR during Shanghai Fashion Week April 10, 2014. REUTERS/Aly Song
A model presents a creation by Fanny's F.UR during Shanghai Fashion Week April 10, 2014. REUTERS/Aly Song
A model presents a creation by Aimer during Shanghai Fashion Week April 9, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A model presents a creation by Aimer during Shanghai Fashion Week April 9, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Guests attend a fashion show as a model presents a creation by We Couture during Shanghai Fashion Week April 11, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Guests attend a fashion show as a model presents a creation by We Couture during Shanghai Fashion Week April 11, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Models present creations by Fanny's F.UR during Shanghai Fashion Week April 10, 2014. REUTERS/Aly Song
Models present creations by Fanny's F.UR during Shanghai Fashion Week April 10, 2014. REUTERS/Aly Song
Models present creations by Fanny's F.UR during Shanghai Fashion Week April 10, 2014. REUTERS/Aly Song
Models present creations by Fanny's F.UR during Shanghai Fashion Week April 10, 2014. REUTERS/Aly Song
A model presents a creation by We Couture during Shanghai Fashion Week April 11, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A model presents a creation by We Couture during Shanghai Fashion Week April 11, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Models present creations by Aimer during Shanghai Fashion Week April 9, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Models present creations by Aimer during Shanghai Fashion Week April 9, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Models present creations by Aimer during Shanghai Fashion Week April 9, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Models present creations by Aimer during Shanghai Fashion Week April 9, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A models is reflected on a mirror as she presents a creation by Aimer during Shanghai Fashion Week April 9, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A models is reflected on a mirror as she presents a creation by Aimer during Shanghai Fashion Week April 9, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Models present creations by Aimer during Shanghai Fashion Week April 9, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Models present creations by Aimer during Shanghai Fashion Week April 9, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A model presents a creation by Fanny's F.UR during Shanghai Fashion Week April 10, 2014. REUTERS/Aly Song
A model presents a creation by Fanny's F.UR during Shanghai Fashion Week April 10, 2014. REUTERS/Aly Song
A model presents a creation by Aimer during Shanghai Fashion Week April 9, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A model presents a creation by Aimer during Shanghai Fashion Week April 9, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A model presents a creation by We Couture during Shanghai Fashion Week April 11, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A model presents a creation by We Couture during Shanghai Fashion Week April 11, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Models present creations by Aimer during Shanghai Fashion Week April 9, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Models present creations by Aimer during Shanghai Fashion Week April 9, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Models presents creations by We Couture during Shanghai Fashion Week April 11, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Models presents creations by We Couture during Shanghai Fashion Week April 11, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Models present creations by Aimer during Shanghai Fashion Week April 9, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Models present creations by Aimer during Shanghai Fashion Week April 9, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Models present creations by Fanny's F.UR during Shanghai Fashion Week April 10, 2014. REUTERS/Aly Song
Models present creations by Fanny's F.UR during Shanghai Fashion Week April 10, 2014. REUTERS/Aly Song
