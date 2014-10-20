Edition:
Shanghai Fashion Week

A model presents a creation from the Disney Princess Collection by WTC Studio during Shanghai Fashion Week October 20, 2014. REUTERS/Aly Song

Models present creations by Jonny Fu during Shanghai Fashion Week in Shanghai October 17, 2014. REUTERS/Aly Song

A model presents a creation by Alberta Ferretti during the Shanghai Fashion Week in Shanghai October 20, 2014. Picture taken October 20, 2014. REUTERS/Aly Song

Models present creations by Alberta Ferretti during the Shanghai Fashion Week in Shanghai October 20, 2014. REUTERS/Aly Song

A model presents a creation from the Disney Princess Collection by WTC Studio during Shanghai Fashion Week October 20, 2014. REUTERS/Aly Song

A model presents a creation by Alberta Ferretti during the Shanghai Fashion Week in Shanghai October 20, 2014. REUTERS/Aly Song

A model presents a creation from the Disney Princess Collection by WTC Studio during Shanghai Fashion Week October 20, 2014. REUTERS/Aly Song

A model presents a creation by Y-Vison Homme during Shanghai Fashion Week in Shanghai October 18, 2014. REUTERS/Aly Song

A model presents a creation by Alberta Ferretti during the Shanghai Fashion Week in Shanghai October 20, 2014. REUTERS/Aly Song

Models present creations from the Disney Princess Collection by WTC Studio during Shanghai Fashion Week October 20, 2014. REUTERS/Aly Song

A model presents a creation by Jonny Fu during Shanghai Fashion Week in Shanghai October 17, 2014. REUTERS/Aly Song

A model presents a creation by Alberta Ferretti during the Shanghai Fashion Week in Shanghai October 20, 2014. REUTERS/Aly Song

Models present creations from the Disney Princess Collection by WTC Studio during Shanghai Fashion Week October 20, 2014. REUTERS/Aly Song

Models present creations by Jonny Fu during Shanghai Fashion Week in Shanghai October 17, 2014. REUTERS/Aly Song

A model presents a creation by Y-Vison Homme during Shanghai Fashion Week in Shanghai October 18, 2014. REUTERS/Aly Song

A model presents a creation by Y-Vison Homme during Shanghai Fashion Week in Shanghai October 18, 2014. REUTERS/Aly Song

A model presents a creation by Jonny Fu during Shanghai Fashion Week in Shanghai October 17, 2014. REUTERS/Aly Song

Models present creations by Y-Vison Homme during Shanghai Fashion Week in Shanghai October 18, 2014. REUTERS/Aly Song

Models present creations by D&I during Shanghai Fashion Week in Shanghai October 16, 2014. REUTERS/Aly Song

A model presents a creation by Haotian Wen during Shanghai Fashion Week in Shanghai October 17, 2014. REUTERS/Aly Song

A model presents a creation by Jonny Fu during Shanghai Fashion Week in Shanghai October 17, 2014. REUTERS/Aly Song

A model presents a creation from the Disney Princess Collection by WTC Studio during Shanghai Fashion Week October 20, 2014. REUTERS/Aly Song

Models present creations by Jonny Fu during Shanghai Fashion Week in Shanghai October 17, 2014. REUTERS/Aly Song

Models present creations by D&I during Shanghai Fashion Week in Shanghai October 16, 2014. REUTERS/Aly Song

Models present creations by Jade en plus during Shanghai Fashion Week in Shanghai October 16, 2014. REUTERS/Aly Song

