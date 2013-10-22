Shanghai Fashion Week
A model presents a creation at the Aquatic Wonders by Shanghai Mode Lingerie show during the 2014 Spring-Summer Shanghai Fashion Week, October 22, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Guests watch a model present a creation by BlackGateone during the 2014 Spring-Summer Shanghai Fashion Week, October 22, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Models present creations at the Aquatic Wonders by Shanghai Mode Lingerie show during the 2014 Spring-Summer Shanghai Fashion Week, October 22, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A model presents a creation at the Aquatic Wonders by Shanghai Mode Lingerie show during the 2014 Spring-Summer Shanghai Fashion Week, October 22, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Models present creations at the Aquatic Wonders by Shanghai Mode Lingerie show during the 2014 Spring-Summer Shanghai Fashion Week, October 22, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A model presents a creation at the Aquatic Wonders by Shanghai Mode Lingerie show during the 2014 Spring-Summer Shanghai Fashion Week, October 22, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Models present creations at the Aquatic Wonders by Shanghai Mode Lingerie show during the 2014 Spring-Summer Shanghai Fashion Week, October 22, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A model presents a creation at the Aquatic Wonders by Shanghai Mode Lingerie show during the 2014 Spring-Summer Shanghai Fashion Week, October 22, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Models present creations at the Aquatic Wonders by Shanghai Mode Lingerie show during the 2014 Spring-Summer Shanghai Fashion Week, October 22, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A model presents a creation by AK Club during the 2014 Spring-Summer Shanghai Fashion Week, October 22, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A model presents a creation by IFA Paris during the 2014 SS Shanghai Fashion Week, October 22, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A model presents a creation by View during the 2014 SS Shanghai Fashion Week, October 22, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A model presents a creation by IFA Paris during the 2014 SS Shanghai Fashion Week, October 22, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
