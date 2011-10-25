Sharks: Predators or victims?
A grey reef shark (Carcharhinus amblyrhynchos) swims inside a tank during a presentation of the European Shark Week in the Madrid's Zoo Aquarium October 14, 2011. REUTERS/Andrea Comas
A Great White Shark plunges beneath a diving cage off Gansbaai about 200 kilometers east of Cape Town, South Africa in a file photo. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
A man makes announcement at a beach with a swimming ban in Vladivostok August 21, 2011. Two people have survived rare shark attacks while swimming in waters off Russia's Pacific coast, the emergency ministry and media said. The attacks occurred roughly in the same area within 24 hours of each other. Some experts said the appearance of sharks in these waters might be linked to climate change. REUTERS/Yuri Maltsev
The boogie board used by 19-year-old Lucas McKaine Ransom, who was the fatal victim of a shark attack at Surf Beach on Vandenberg Air Force Base, California, is seen in this handout photo released October 22, 2010 by the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Department. Ransom was boogie-boarding with a friend off the beach, when the shark between 14-and-20-feet (4-6 metres) long pulled him under water, the Santa Barbara Sheriff's...more
A man carries a shark through the streets of Mogadishu in Somalia, September 23, 2010. REUTERS/Feisal Omar
A fisherman holds the shark which was identified by an Egyptian diver as the shark which attacked four tourists in the Red Sea resort of Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt December 2, 2010. REUTERS/Stringer
Workers remove the skin of slaughtered sharks at a slaughter house in Puqi town, Zhejiang province, China July 26, 2011. Widely recognized as a major shark processing base in China, the shark processing industry in Puqi town has a history of some 800 years. The town owns many slaughter houses that produce fins, shark's meat, lips, bones, oil, maw and heads for various purposes, local media reported. REUTERS/Stringer
A basket full of shark fins is seen at a private dock in Puntarenas, north of San Jose, Costa Rica October 12, 2010. REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate
British tourist Chris Sullivan talks to journalists, March 30, 2005, at a Cape Town hospital where he is recovering after being attacked by a shark. Sullivan suffered lacerations after he was attacked by what is believed to have been a Great White shark while surfing off the city's Noordhoek beach. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
A Great White Shark swims past a diving cage off Gansbaai about 200 kilometers east of Cape Town in an undated handout photo. REUTERS/Handout
Tourists are seen at a beach at which swimming and diving is prohibited at the Red Sea resort of Sharm el-Sheikh December 6, 2010. A shark killed a German tourist who had been swimming near the shore at the Red Sea resort of Sharm el-Sheikh, days after a string of attacks injured several divers, Egypt health officials said. The body of the 70-year-old woman was washed onto the shore. Officials said she had lost her right thigh and...more
A shark is weighed during the Star Island Yacht Club shark tournament in Montauk, New York, June 16, 2007. In this Long Island fishing hamlet, hundreds of adults drank beer and children marveled at the bloodied sharks caught in the fishing contest. A smaller group protested what they said was the killing of a species that was already declining in number. This small group of protesters, backed for the first time by a large U.S....more
Demonstrators protest the treatment of sharks outside the Star Island Yacht Club shark tournament in Montauk, New York, June 16, 2007. REUTERS/Keith Bedford
Barcelona Aquarium staff capture a Mediterranean Grey Shark at "Miracle" beach, near Tarragona, Spain August 20, 2007. The shark was seen near the beach several times and would be kept in quarantine before being released into open waters, according to aquarium officials. REUTERS/Albert Gea
A young tourist places his hand on the glass of the big blue tank where sand tiger sharks (Carcharhinus Taurus ) and other fish species swim in the Palma Aquarium on the Spanish island of Mallorca August 31, 2011. REUTERS/Enrique Calvo
Syamsuddin, an Acehnese fisherman unload sharks from his wooden boat in Lampulo at the Indonesia's Aceh province February 2, 2009. Symsuddin said, he can sell a shark between US$45- US$125 each, depend on the length it's fin. REUTERS/Tarmizy Harva
A worker cuts off a shark's fin at a private dock in Puntarenas, north of San Jose, Costa Rica October 12, 2010. REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate
Workers sit beside a fiberglass replica of a Great White shark on a van in Manila, Philippines June 13, 2007. The shark, along with mini-dinosaurs that are resin-made and displayed along Manila Bay, were dismantled after a year-and-a-half as tourist attractions. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
Virgin Group head Sir Richard Branson attends a news conference organised by Wildaid, a wildlife conservation group, to promote shark conservation in Shanghai September 21, 2011. REUTERS/Aly Song
The carcass of a shark is lifted by employees after being soaked in glue for about 50 days at a workshop of Dalian Hoffen Bio-Technique Co. Ltd. in Dalian, Liaoning province, China September 13, 2011. REUTERS/Sheng Li
A cat shark swims around a veterinarian at the Xcaret ecological park in Cancun, Mexico February 8, 2011. The female gave birth to 18 cat sharks, marking the first time they have been born in captivity in Mexico. REUTERS/Gerardo Garcia
Children look at sharks at Siam Ocean World in Bangkok August 16, 2010. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom
A sign posted by local authorities in Cardiff, California April 26, 2008 warns against entering the water following a fatal shark attack in Solana Beach. Authorities are warning people to stay out of the water along an eight mile stretch of coastline. REUTERS/Mike Blake
A Life Guard looks back on the ocean after clearing the water following a fatal shark attack off Solana Beach, California April 25, 2008. A man was attacked and killed by a shark in the ocean near San Diego, the first person to die in a shark encounter off the Southern California coast in nearly 50 years. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Visitors to the Hilario Galguera gallery in Mexico City contemplate a piece by British artist Damien Hirst titled "The wrath of God" consisting of a shark in formaldehyde February 23, 2006. REUTERS/Andrew Winning
