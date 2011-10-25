Sharks: Predators or victims?

A shark is weighed during the Star Island Yacht Club shark tournament in Montauk, New York, June 16, 2007. In this Long Island fishing hamlet, hundreds of adults drank beer and children marveled at the bloodied sharks caught in the fishing contest. A smaller group protested what they said was the killing of a species that was already declining in number. This small group of protesters, backed for the first time by a large U.S. animal protection group, want to stop the shark-hunting tournament, one of the largest in the United States where the winner can take home more than $400,000 in prize money and from bets placed among fishermen. REUTERS/Keith Bedford