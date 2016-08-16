Edition:
United Kingdom

Shaunae Miller dives for 400m gold

Photographer
Lucy Nicholson
Location
Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Reuters / Tuesday, August 16, 2016

Shaunae Miller dives over the finish line to win the gold. Bahamian Shaunae Miller launched herself over the finishing line with a desperate dive to pip Allyson Felix to the women's Olympic 400 meters gold medal by the narrowest of margins on Monday. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Tuesday, August 16, 2016
Shaunae Miller dives over the finish line to win the gold. Bahamian Shaunae Miller launched herself over the finishing line with a desperate dive to pip Allyson Felix to the women's Olympic 400 meters gold medal by the narrowest of margins on Monday. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
1 / 13
Photographer
Fabrizio Bensch
Location
RIO DE JANEIRO, Brazil
Reuters / Tuesday, August 16, 2016

Shaunae Miller of Bahamas throws herself across the finish line to win the gold ahead of Allyson Felix of USA. After flying across the line in a personal best time of 49.44 seconds, the 22-year-old lay prone on the track, shaken up and exhausted as she waited for the scoreboard to confirm she had clinched her first major title. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Reuters / Tuesday, August 16, 2016
Shaunae Miller of Bahamas throws herself across the finish line to win the gold ahead of Allyson Felix of USA. After flying across the line in a personal best time of 49.44 seconds, the 22-year-old lay prone on the track, shaken up and exhausted as she waited for the scoreboard to confirm she had clinched her first major title. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Close
2 / 13
Photographer
Dylan Martinez
Location
RIO DE JANEIRO, Brazil
Reuters / Tuesday, August 16, 2016

Shaunae Miller falls in the finish line. Second behind Felix at the world championships in Beijing last year when her strong finish was not enough to rein in the American, Miller had clearly learned her lesson. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / Tuesday, August 16, 2016
Shaunae Miller falls in the finish line. Second behind Felix at the world championships in Beijing last year when her strong finish was not enough to rein in the American, Miller had clearly learned her lesson. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Close
3 / 13
Photographer
Leonhard Foeger
Location
Rio, Brazil
Reuters / Tuesday, August 16, 2016

Shaunae Miller of Bahamas falls at the finish. She exploded out of the blocks in lane seven and went for broke, her long stride giving her a good lead on the back straight as the shorter Felix powered away inside her. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Reuters / Tuesday, August 16, 2016
Shaunae Miller of Bahamas falls at the finish. She exploded out of the blocks in lane seven and went for broke, her long stride giving her a good lead on the back straight as the shorter Felix powered away inside her. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
Close
4 / 13
Photographer
Dylan Martinez
Location
Rio, Brazil
Reuters / Tuesday, August 16, 2016

Shaunae Miller of Bahamas falls at the finish. Miller retained her lead coming off the final bend but started tightening up as Felix surged about 50 meters from the line and the pair were neck-and-neck until the Bahamian's gold medal-winning dive. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / Tuesday, August 16, 2016
Shaunae Miller of Bahamas falls at the finish. Miller retained her lead coming off the final bend but started tightening up as Felix surged about 50 meters from the line and the pair were neck-and-neck until the Bahamian's gold medal-winning dive. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Close
5 / 13
Photographer
Kai Pfaffenbach
Location
RIO DE JANEIRO, Brazil
Reuters / Tuesday, August 16, 2016

Shaunae Miller of Bahamas throws herself across the finish line to win the gold medal ahead of Allyson Felix. Felix, who finished in 49.51, also collapsed to the track after failing to win her fifth Olympic gold medal, let alone the 200-400 double she had originally planned in her fourth Olympics. The 30-year-old Californian's silver medal was, though, her seventh in four Games, making her the most decorated American female track...more

Reuters / Tuesday, August 16, 2016
Shaunae Miller of Bahamas throws herself across the finish line to win the gold medal ahead of Allyson Felix. Felix, who finished in 49.51, also collapsed to the track after failing to win her fifth Olympic gold medal, let alone the 200-400 double she had originally planned in her fourth Olympics. The 30-year-old Californian's silver medal was, though, her seventh in four Games, making her the most decorated American female track and field athlete at the Olympics by bettering Jackie Joyner-Kersee's tally of six. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Close
6 / 13
Photographer
Gonzalo Fuentes
Location
RIO DE JANEIRO, Brazil
Reuters / Tuesday, August 16, 2016

Shaunae Miller of Bahamas competes. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / Tuesday, August 16, 2016
Shaunae Miller of Bahamas competes. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Close
7 / 13
Photographer
Kai Pfaffenbach
Location
RIO DE JANEIRO, Brazil
Reuters / Tuesday, August 16, 2016

Shaunae Miller lies on the track after throwing herself across the finish line to win the gold medal. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Tuesday, August 16, 2016
Shaunae Miller lies on the track after throwing herself across the finish line to win the gold medal. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Close
8 / 13
Photographer
David Gray
Location
RIO DE JANEIRO, Brazil
Reuters / Tuesday, August 16, 2016

Second placed Allyson Felix of USA and third placed Shericka Jackson of Jamaica congratulate first placed Shaunae Miller of Bahamas. Jamaica's Shericka Jackson took bronze in 49.85. REUTERS/David Gray

Reuters / Tuesday, August 16, 2016
Second placed Allyson Felix of USA and third placed Shericka Jackson of Jamaica congratulate first placed Shaunae Miller of Bahamas. Jamaica's Shericka Jackson took bronze in 49.85. REUTERS/David Gray
Close
9 / 13
Photographer
Kai Pfaffenbach
Location
RIO DE JANEIRO, Brazil
Reuters / Tuesday, August 16, 2016

Shaunae Miller of Bahamas cries after winning the gold medal. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Tuesday, August 16, 2016
Shaunae Miller of Bahamas cries after winning the gold medal. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Close
10 / 13
Photographer
Dylan Martinez
Location
Rio, Brazil
Reuters / Tuesday, August 16, 2016

Shaunae Miller of Bahamas lies on the track after finishing first. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / Tuesday, August 16, 2016
Shaunae Miller of Bahamas lies on the track after finishing first. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Close
11 / 13
Photographer
Sergio Moraes
Location
RIO DE JANEIRO, Brazil
Reuters / Tuesday, August 16, 2016

Shaunae Miller of Bahamas celebrates with her mother after winning the gold medal. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

Reuters / Tuesday, August 16, 2016
Shaunae Miller of Bahamas celebrates with her mother after winning the gold medal. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes
Close
12 / 13
Photographer
Fabrizio Bensch
Location
RIO DE JANEIRO, Brazil
Reuters / Tuesday, August 16, 2016

Shaunae Miller of Bahamas throws herself across the finish line. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Reuters / Tuesday, August 16, 2016
Shaunae Miller of Bahamas throws herself across the finish line. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Close
13 / 13

Shaunae Miller dives for 400m gold

Shaunae Miller dives for 400m gold Share
Replay Slideshow
Up Next

Rio Olympics: Day 10

Rio Olympics: Day 10
View more slideshows

Featured Slideshows »

Photos of the week

All Collections

Photos of the week

Saturday, February 04, 2017

Travelers arrive in U.S. amid immigration ban

All Collections

Travelers arrive in U.S. amid immigration ban

Saturday, February 04, 2017

Inside a migrant shelter on the U.S.-Mexico border

All Collections

Inside a migrant shelter on the U.S.-Mexico border

Friday, February 03, 2017

Funerals for victims of Quebec mosque shooting

All Collections

Funerals for victims of Quebec mosque shooting

Friday, February 03, 2017

Israeli settlers removed from West Bank outpost

All Collections

Israeli settlers removed from West Bank outpost

Friday, February 03, 2017

Migrant rescue on the high seas

All Collections

Migrant rescue on the high seas

Friday, February 03, 2017

Editors Choice Pictures

All Collections

Editors Choice Pictures

Friday, February 03, 2017

Best of Super Bowl halftimes

All Collections

Best of Super Bowl halftimes

Friday, February 03, 2017

View More Slideshows »