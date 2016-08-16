Shaunae Miller dives for 400m gold
Shaunae Miller dives over the finish line to win the gold. Bahamian Shaunae Miller launched herself over the finishing line with a desperate dive to pip Allyson Felix to the women's Olympic 400 meters gold medal by the narrowest of margins on Monday. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Shaunae Miller of Bahamas throws herself across the finish line to win the gold ahead of Allyson Felix of USA. After flying across the line in a personal best time of 49.44 seconds, the 22-year-old lay prone on the track, shaken up and exhausted as she waited for the scoreboard to confirm she had clinched her first major title. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Shaunae Miller falls in the finish line. Second behind Felix at the world championships in Beijing last year when her strong finish was not enough to rein in the American, Miller had clearly learned her lesson. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Shaunae Miller of Bahamas falls at the finish. She exploded out of the blocks in lane seven and went for broke, her long stride giving her a good lead on the back straight as the shorter Felix powered away inside her. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
Shaunae Miller of Bahamas falls at the finish. Miller retained her lead coming off the final bend but started tightening up as Felix surged about 50 meters from the line and the pair were neck-and-neck until the Bahamian's gold medal-winning dive. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Shaunae Miller of Bahamas throws herself across the finish line to win the gold medal ahead of Allyson Felix. Felix, who finished in 49.51, also collapsed to the track after failing to win her fifth Olympic gold medal, let alone the 200-400 double she had originally planned in her fourth Olympics. The 30-year-old Californian's silver medal was, though, her seventh in four Games, making her the most decorated American female track...more
Shaunae Miller of Bahamas competes. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Shaunae Miller lies on the track after throwing herself across the finish line to win the gold medal. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Second placed Allyson Felix of USA and third placed Shericka Jackson of Jamaica congratulate first placed Shaunae Miller of Bahamas. Jamaica's Shericka Jackson took bronze in 49.85. REUTERS/David Gray
Shaunae Miller of Bahamas cries after winning the gold medal. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Shaunae Miller of Bahamas lies on the track after finishing first. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Shaunae Miller of Bahamas celebrates with her mother after winning the gold medal. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes
Shaunae Miller of Bahamas throws herself across the finish line. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch