Wed Jun 18, 2014

Shelling in Slaviansk

Yevgeni Kharkovski, 75, surveys the damage caused at his house by mortar shelling in the eastern Ukrainian city of Slaviansk May 12, 2014. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Wednesday, June 18, 2014
A man looks inside a building damaged by shelling from government forces as they fight separatists in Slaviansk June 16, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

Wednesday, June 18, 2014
A bakery assistant removes broken glass from a window after overnight shelling on a market in Slaviansk June 17, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

Wednesday, June 18, 2014
A woman walks near the a site of an explosion after overnight shelling on a market in Slaviansk June 17, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

Wednesday, June 18, 2014
An old woman looks from inside a car with bullet holes and shattered windows as she flees fighting in Slaviansk June 9, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Wednesday, June 18, 2014
A dog stands near a building damaged by shelling from government forces in Slaviansk June 16, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

Wednesday, June 18, 2014
A man removes glass from the broken window of his home, next to a birdhouse with a dead sparrow, in a residential building which was damaged by what locals say was overnight shelling by Ukrainian forces, in Slaviansk June 12, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Wednesday, June 18, 2014
An unexploded artillery shell lies near a residential apartment block in Slaviansk June 16, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

Wednesday, June 18, 2014
Local residents wait for a bus at a bus station as they flee fighting in Slaviansk June 10, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Wednesday, June 18, 2014
A shop owner looks at destroyed lamps in his store after what locals say was overnight shelling by Ukrainian forces, in Slaviansk June 9, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Wednesday, June 18, 2014
A boy looks at shrapnel holes on the door of a residential building, damaged by what locals say was overnight shelling by Ukrainian forces, in Slaviansk June 12, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Wednesday, June 18, 2014
A house damaged by fighting between Ukrainian forces and pro-Russia separatists is seen in Slaviansk June 16, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

Wednesday, June 18, 2014
Women cry near their damaged houses following what locals say was overnight shelling by Ukrainian forces on the outskirts of Slaviansk May 20, 2014. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Wednesday, June 18, 2014
Local residents pass destroyed house following what locals say was overnight shelling by Ukrainian forces, in Slaviansk June 10, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Wednesday, June 18, 2014
Roza Gerasimenko, 79, surveys the damage in her home following what locals say was overnight shelling by Ukrainian forces on the outskirts of Slaviansk May 20, 2014. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Wednesday, June 18, 2014
Local residents are seen near their destroyed house following what locals say was overnight shelling by Ukrainian forces, in Slaviansk June 10, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Wednesday, June 18, 2014
The remains of a Ukrainian army 120mm mortar shell is seen at a front line of the pro-Russian position on the outskirts of Slaviansk May 17, 2014. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Wednesday, June 18, 2014
A woman stands near the charred debris in a bicycle store after what locals say was overnight shelling by Ukrainian forces, in Slaviansk June 9, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Wednesday, June 18, 2014
Men survey damage in a house following what locals say was overnight shelling by Ukrainian forces on the outskirts of Slaviansk May 20, 2014. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Wednesday, June 18, 2014
A woman sells milk next to a shop wall that is full of shrapnel holes, at a market in Slaviansk June 17, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

Wednesday, June 18, 2014
A wounded man sits near his destroyed house following what locals say was overnight shelling by Ukrainian forces, in Slaviansk June 10, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Wednesday, June 18, 2014
A cat is seen near a residential building, damaged by what locals say was overnight shelling by Ukrainian forces, in Slaviansk June 12, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Wednesday, June 18, 2014
A building damaged by shelling from government forces is seen in Slaviansk June 16, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

Wednesday, June 18, 2014
