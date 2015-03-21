Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Sat Mar 21, 2015 | 3:11am GMT

Shelling in Syria

A man carries an injured man after what activists said was shelling from forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Aleppo's Al-Mashad neighborhood, March 20, 2015. REUTERS/Sultan Kitaz

A man carries an injured man after what activists said was shelling from forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Aleppo's Al-Mashad neighborhood, March 20, 2015. REUTERS/Sultan Kitaz

Reuters / Saturday, March 21, 2015
A man carries an injured man after what activists said was shelling from forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Aleppo's Al-Mashad neighborhood, March 20, 2015. REUTERS/Sultan Kitaz
Close
1 / 7
Residents and Civil defence members inspect damage after what activists said was shelling from forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Aleppo's Al-Mashad neighborhood, March 20, 2015. REUTERS/Sultan Kitaz

Residents and Civil defence members inspect damage after what activists said was shelling from forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Aleppo's Al-Mashad neighborhood, March 20, 2015. REUTERS/Sultan Kitaz

Reuters / Saturday, March 21, 2015
Residents and Civil defence members inspect damage after what activists said was shelling from forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Aleppo's Al-Mashad neighborhood, March 20, 2015. REUTERS/Sultan Kitaz
Close
2 / 7
Residents help an injured man after what activists said was shelling from forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Aleppo's Al-Mashad neighborhood, March 20, 2015. REUTERS/Sultan Kitaz

Residents help an injured man after what activists said was shelling from forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Aleppo's Al-Mashad neighborhood, March 20, 2015. REUTERS/Sultan Kitaz

Reuters / Friday, March 20, 2015
Residents help an injured man after what activists said was shelling from forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Aleppo's Al-Mashad neighborhood, March 20, 2015. REUTERS/Sultan Kitaz
Close
3 / 7
Residents and Civil defence members try to put out a fire after what activists said was shelling from forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Aleppo's Al-Mashad neighborhood, March 20, 2015. REUTERS/Sultan Kitaz

Residents and Civil defence members try to put out a fire after what activists said was shelling from forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Aleppo's Al-Mashad neighborhood, March 20, 2015. REUTERS/Sultan Kitaz

Reuters / Saturday, March 21, 2015
Residents and Civil defence members try to put out a fire after what activists said was shelling from forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Aleppo's Al-Mashad neighborhood, March 20, 2015. REUTERS/Sultan Kitaz
Close
4 / 7
Residents and Civil defence members try to put out a fire after what activists said was shelling from forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Aleppo's Al-Mashad neighborhood, March 20, 2015. REUTERS/Sultan Kitaz

Residents and Civil defence members try to put out a fire after what activists said was shelling from forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Aleppo's Al-Mashad neighborhood, March 20, 2015. REUTERS/Sultan Kitaz

Reuters / Saturday, March 21, 2015
Residents and Civil defence members try to put out a fire after what activists said was shelling from forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Aleppo's Al-Mashad neighborhood, March 20, 2015. REUTERS/Sultan Kitaz
Close
5 / 7
Residents inspect damage after what activists said was shelling from forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Aleppo's Al-Mashad neighborhood, March 20, 2015. REUTERS/Sultan Kitaz

Residents inspect damage after what activists said was shelling from forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Aleppo's Al-Mashad neighborhood, March 20, 2015. REUTERS/Sultan Kitaz

Reuters / Saturday, March 21, 2015
Residents inspect damage after what activists said was shelling from forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Aleppo's Al-Mashad neighborhood, March 20, 2015. REUTERS/Sultan Kitaz
Close
6 / 7
A Civil defence member tries to put out a fire after what activists said was shelling from forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Aleppo's Al-Mashad neighborhood, March 20, 2015. REUTERS/Sultan Kitaz

A Civil defence member tries to put out a fire after what activists said was shelling from forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Aleppo's Al-Mashad neighborhood, March 20, 2015. REUTERS/Sultan Kitaz

Reuters / Saturday, March 21, 2015
A Civil defence member tries to put out a fire after what activists said was shelling from forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Aleppo's Al-Mashad neighborhood, March 20, 2015. REUTERS/Sultan Kitaz
Close
7 / 7
View Again
View Next
From China, without love

From China, without love

Next Slideshows

From China, without love

From China, without love

While some Hong Kong residents accuse mainland tourists of pushing up prices and clogging already crowded streets, resentment also rides high on the other side...

20 Mar 2015
DIY weapons of Syria

DIY weapons of Syria

Syrian rebels build their own bombs, missiles and mortar shells.

19 Mar 2015
Pro-Russian troops drill in Donetsk

Pro-Russian troops drill in Donetsk

Pro-Russian rebels conduct what they describe as an anti-terrorist drill in Donetsk.

18 Mar 2015
Wheelchair-bound teacher in Gaza

Wheelchair-bound teacher in Gaza

A Palestinian teacher who lost both legs and his left arm in an Israeli air strike in 2008, teaches class in Gaza.

18 Mar 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

North Korea's Kim family tree

North Korea's Kim family tree

The status of the ruling Kim family of North Korea, the world's only hereditary totalitarian Stalinist state.

Celebrating Holy Week

Celebrating Holy Week

Christians around the world celebrate the week leading up to Easter Sunday.

Postcards from Pyongyang

Postcards from Pyongyang

Street scenes from the reclusive nation as North Korea prepares to mark the 105th anniversary of the birth of founding father Kim Il-sung.

Songkran water festival

Songkran water festival

The Songkran festival, also known as the water festival, marks the start of Thailand's traditional New Year and is believed to wash away bad luck.

Chocolate printed in 3D

Chocolate printed in 3D

Beer bottles and bunnies are printed in 3D at the Belgian chocolate company Miam Factory.

Editor's Choice Pictures

Editor's Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

New York auto show

New York auto show

Highlights from the 2017 New York International Auto Show.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures