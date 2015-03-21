Shelling in Syria
A man carries an injured man after what activists said was shelling from forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Aleppo's Al-Mashad neighborhood, March 20, 2015. REUTERS/Sultan Kitaz
Residents and Civil defence members inspect damage after what activists said was shelling from forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Aleppo's Al-Mashad neighborhood, March 20, 2015. REUTERS/Sultan Kitaz
Residents help an injured man after what activists said was shelling from forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Aleppo's Al-Mashad neighborhood, March 20, 2015. REUTERS/Sultan Kitaz
Residents and Civil defence members try to put out a fire after what activists said was shelling from forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Aleppo's Al-Mashad neighborhood, March 20, 2015. REUTERS/Sultan Kitaz
Residents and Civil defence members try to put out a fire after what activists said was shelling from forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Aleppo's Al-Mashad neighborhood, March 20, 2015. REUTERS/Sultan Kitaz
Residents inspect damage after what activists said was shelling from forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Aleppo's Al-Mashad neighborhood, March 20, 2015. REUTERS/Sultan Kitaz
A Civil defence member tries to put out a fire after what activists said was shelling from forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Aleppo's Al-Mashad neighborhood, March 20, 2015. REUTERS/Sultan Kitaz
