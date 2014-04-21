Sherpa tragedy on Everest
A family member a Sherpa climber is comforted by her relatives during a funeral of Nepali Sherpa climbers in Kathmandu, Nepal April 21, 2014. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
A family member a Sherpa climber is comforted by her relatives during a funeral of Nepali Sherpa climbers in Kathmandu, Nepal April 21, 2014. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
A portrait of Ankaji Sherpa, who lost his life in an avalanche in Mount Everest, is seen on a truck carrying his body during a funeral rally of Nepali Sherpa climbers in Kathmandu April 21, 2014. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
A portrait of Ankaji Sherpa, who lost his life in an avalanche in Mount Everest, is seen on a truck carrying his body during a funeral rally of Nepali Sherpa climbers in Kathmandu April 21, 2014. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Family members comfort the daughter of Ankaji Sherpa, who lost his life in an avalanche at Mount Everest, during the cremation ceremony of Nepali Sherpa climbers in Kathmandu April 21, 2014. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Family members comfort the daughter of Ankaji Sherpa, who lost his life in an avalanche at Mount Everest, during the cremation ceremony of Nepali Sherpa climbers in Kathmandu April 21, 2014. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Relatives carry the body of Ankaji Sherpa, who lost his life in an avalanche at Mount Everest, during the cremation ceremony of Nepali Sherpa climbers in Kathmandu April 21, 2014. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Relatives carry the body of Ankaji Sherpa, who lost his life in an avalanche at Mount Everest, during the cremation ceremony of Nepali Sherpa climbers in Kathmandu April 21, 2014. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Mother of Ankaji Sherpa, who lost his life in an avalanche at Mount Everest, pays final tribute to her son during the cremation ceremony of Nepali Sherpa climbers in Kathmandu April 21, 2014. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Mother of Ankaji Sherpa, who lost his life in an avalanche at Mount Everest, pays final tribute to her son during the cremation ceremony of Nepali Sherpa climbers in Kathmandu April 21, 2014. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Relatives attend the cremation of Ankaji Sherpa, who lost his life in an avalanche at Mount Everest, during the cremation ceremony of Nepali Sherpa climbers in Kathmandu April 21, 2014. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Relatives attend the cremation of Ankaji Sherpa, who lost his life in an avalanche at Mount Everest, during the cremation ceremony of Nepali Sherpa climbers in Kathmandu April 21, 2014. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Family members comfort the daughter of Ankaji Sherpa, who lost his life in an avalanche at Mount Everest, during the cremation ceremony of Nepali Sherpa climbers in Kathmandu April 21, 2014. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Family members comfort the daughter of Ankaji Sherpa, who lost his life in an avalanche at Mount Everest, during the cremation ceremony of Nepali Sherpa climbers in Kathmandu April 21, 2014. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Smoke rises as a relative and a Buddhist monk work near the portrait of Ankaji Sherpa, who lost his life in an avalanche at Mount Everest, during the cremation ceremony of Nepali Sherpa climbers in Kathmandu April 21, 2014. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar more
Smoke rises as a relative and a Buddhist monk work near the portrait of Ankaji Sherpa, who lost his life in an avalanche at Mount Everest, during the cremation ceremony of Nepali Sherpa climbers in Kathmandu April 21, 2014. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Smoke rises during the cremation ceremony of Nepali Sherpa climbers, who lost their lives during an avalanche at Mount Everest, in Kathmandu April 21, 2014. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Smoke rises during the cremation ceremony of Nepali Sherpa climbers, who lost their lives during an avalanche at Mount Everest, in Kathmandu April 21, 2014. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
A child cries as family members mourn the deaths of Nepali mountaineering guides who were killed in an avalanche on Mount Everest, at Sherpa Monastery in Kathmandu April 19, 2014. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
A child cries as family members mourn the deaths of Nepali mountaineering guides who were killed in an avalanche on Mount Everest, at Sherpa Monastery in Kathmandu April 19, 2014. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
A daughter of one of the Nepali mountaineering guides who was killed in an avalanche on Mount Everest, cries as she is comforted by a relative at Sherpa Monastery in Kathmandu April 19, 2014. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
A daughter of one of the Nepali mountaineering guides who was killed in an avalanche on Mount Everest, cries as she is comforted by a relative at Sherpa Monastery in Kathmandu April 19, 2014. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Relatives cry as the body of one of the Nepali mountaineering guides who was killed in an avalanche on Mount Everest, is brought to Sherpa Monastery in Kathmandu April 19, 2014. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Relatives cry as the body of one of the Nepali mountaineering guides who was killed in an avalanche on Mount Everest, is brought to Sherpa Monastery in Kathmandu April 19, 2014. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
The mother of Kaji Sherpa, one of 12 Nepali mountaineering guides who lost his life in an avalanche on Mount Everest, cries as she waits for the body of her son to arrive at Sherpa Monastery in Kathmandu April 19, 2014. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar more
The mother of Kaji Sherpa, one of 12 Nepali mountaineering guides who lost his life in an avalanche on Mount Everest, cries as she waits for the body of her son to arrive at Sherpa Monastery in Kathmandu April 19, 2014. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Dawa Tashi Sherpa lies on the bed of the Intensive Care Unit at Grandi International Hospital after he was rescued and airlifted from the avalanche site at Mount Everest in Kathmandu April 18, 2014. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Dawa Tashi Sherpa lies on the bed of the Intensive Care Unit at Grandi International Hospital after he was rescued and airlifted from the avalanche site at Mount Everest in Kathmandu April 18, 2014. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
A tourist looks at a view of Mt. Everest from the hills of Syangboche in Nepal December 3, 2009. REUTERS/Gopal Chitrakar
A tourist looks at a view of Mt. Everest from the hills of Syangboche in Nepal December 3, 2009. REUTERS/Gopal Chitrakar
Next Slideshows
Clashes in Caracas
Protests in the streets of the Venezuelan capital.
Holy Week
Christian faithful celebrate Holy Week.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Mexico City rocked by earthquake
A magnitude 7.2 quake hits Mexico City sending residents running outdoors and cutting electricity off in parts of the city.
MORE IN PICTURES
Blast in St. Petersburg metro
Several people were killed when an explosion tore through a train carriage in the St. Petersburg metro system.
Outrage over Venezuela court power grab
Venezuela's pro-government Supreme Court revoked its takeover of the opposition-led Congress after it drew international condemnation and protests against socialist President Nicolas Maduro.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
Suiting up the Swiss Guard
Austrian blacksmiths produce ceremonial suits of armor for the Vatican's Swiss Guards as the craftsmanship needed to make them is disappearing.
Cherry blossoms of Japan
Tokyo's cherry blossom frenzy kicks in as the weather clears and residents pour into parks ablaze with trees in full bloom.
Rooting out Islamic State in Mosul's Old City
Iraqi forces face a challenge in dislodging Islamic State fighters hiding in the Old City of Mosul, navigating a labyrinth of narrow, often covered alleys perfect for snipers or ambushes.
Baby among migrants rescued in the Mediterranean
A four-day-old baby was one of over 480 migrants rescued by humanitarian ships during search and rescue operations in the central Mediterranean Sea.
Landslide devastates Colombia
Flooding and mudslides in the Colombian city of Mocoa sent torrents of water and debris crashing onto houses, killing hundreds.