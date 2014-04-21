Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Mon Apr 21, 2014 | 5:15pm BST

Sherpa tragedy on Everest

<p>A family member a Sherpa climber is comforted by her relatives during a funeral of Nepali Sherpa climbers in Kathmandu, Nepal April 21, 2014. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar</p>

A family member a Sherpa climber is comforted by her relatives during a funeral of Nepali Sherpa climbers in Kathmandu, Nepal April 21, 2014. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Monday, April 21, 2014

A family member a Sherpa climber is comforted by her relatives during a funeral of Nepali Sherpa climbers in Kathmandu, Nepal April 21, 2014. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Close
1 / 15
<p>A portrait of Ankaji Sherpa, who lost his life in an avalanche in Mount Everest, is seen on a truck carrying his body during a funeral rally of Nepali Sherpa climbers in Kathmandu April 21, 2014. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar</p>

A portrait of Ankaji Sherpa, who lost his life in an avalanche in Mount Everest, is seen on a truck carrying his body during a funeral rally of Nepali Sherpa climbers in Kathmandu April 21, 2014. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Monday, April 21, 2014

A portrait of Ankaji Sherpa, who lost his life in an avalanche in Mount Everest, is seen on a truck carrying his body during a funeral rally of Nepali Sherpa climbers in Kathmandu April 21, 2014. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Close
2 / 15
<p>Family members comfort the daughter of Ankaji Sherpa, who lost his life in an avalanche at Mount Everest, during the cremation ceremony of Nepali Sherpa climbers in Kathmandu April 21, 2014. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar</p>

Family members comfort the daughter of Ankaji Sherpa, who lost his life in an avalanche at Mount Everest, during the cremation ceremony of Nepali Sherpa climbers in Kathmandu April 21, 2014. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Monday, April 21, 2014

Family members comfort the daughter of Ankaji Sherpa, who lost his life in an avalanche at Mount Everest, during the cremation ceremony of Nepali Sherpa climbers in Kathmandu April 21, 2014. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Close
3 / 15
<p>Relatives carry the body of Ankaji Sherpa, who lost his life in an avalanche at Mount Everest, during the cremation ceremony of Nepali Sherpa climbers in Kathmandu April 21, 2014. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar</p>

Relatives carry the body of Ankaji Sherpa, who lost his life in an avalanche at Mount Everest, during the cremation ceremony of Nepali Sherpa climbers in Kathmandu April 21, 2014. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Monday, April 21, 2014

Relatives carry the body of Ankaji Sherpa, who lost his life in an avalanche at Mount Everest, during the cremation ceremony of Nepali Sherpa climbers in Kathmandu April 21, 2014. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Close
4 / 15
<p>Mother of Ankaji Sherpa, who lost his life in an avalanche at Mount Everest, pays final tribute to her son during the cremation ceremony of Nepali Sherpa climbers in Kathmandu April 21, 2014. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar</p>

Mother of Ankaji Sherpa, who lost his life in an avalanche at Mount Everest, pays final tribute to her son during the cremation ceremony of Nepali Sherpa climbers in Kathmandu April 21, 2014. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Monday, April 21, 2014

Mother of Ankaji Sherpa, who lost his life in an avalanche at Mount Everest, pays final tribute to her son during the cremation ceremony of Nepali Sherpa climbers in Kathmandu April 21, 2014. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Close
5 / 15
<p>Relatives attend the cremation of Ankaji Sherpa, who lost his life in an avalanche at Mount Everest, during the cremation ceremony of Nepali Sherpa climbers in Kathmandu April 21, 2014. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar</p>

Relatives attend the cremation of Ankaji Sherpa, who lost his life in an avalanche at Mount Everest, during the cremation ceremony of Nepali Sherpa climbers in Kathmandu April 21, 2014. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Monday, April 21, 2014

Relatives attend the cremation of Ankaji Sherpa, who lost his life in an avalanche at Mount Everest, during the cremation ceremony of Nepali Sherpa climbers in Kathmandu April 21, 2014. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Close
6 / 15
<p>Family members comfort the daughter of Ankaji Sherpa, who lost his life in an avalanche at Mount Everest, during the cremation ceremony of Nepali Sherpa climbers in Kathmandu April 21, 2014. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar</p>

Family members comfort the daughter of Ankaji Sherpa, who lost his life in an avalanche at Mount Everest, during the cremation ceremony of Nepali Sherpa climbers in Kathmandu April 21, 2014. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Monday, April 21, 2014

Family members comfort the daughter of Ankaji Sherpa, who lost his life in an avalanche at Mount Everest, during the cremation ceremony of Nepali Sherpa climbers in Kathmandu April 21, 2014. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Close
7 / 15
<p>Smoke rises as a relative and a Buddhist monk work near the portrait of Ankaji Sherpa, who lost his life in an avalanche at Mount Everest, during the cremation ceremony of Nepali Sherpa climbers in Kathmandu April 21, 2014. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar</p>

Smoke rises as a relative and a Buddhist monk work near the portrait of Ankaji Sherpa, who lost his life in an avalanche at Mount Everest, during the cremation ceremony of Nepali Sherpa climbers in Kathmandu April 21, 2014. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar more

Monday, April 21, 2014

Smoke rises as a relative and a Buddhist monk work near the portrait of Ankaji Sherpa, who lost his life in an avalanche at Mount Everest, during the cremation ceremony of Nepali Sherpa climbers in Kathmandu April 21, 2014. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Close
8 / 15
<p>Smoke rises during the cremation ceremony of Nepali Sherpa climbers, who lost their lives during an avalanche at Mount Everest, in Kathmandu April 21, 2014. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar</p>

Smoke rises during the cremation ceremony of Nepali Sherpa climbers, who lost their lives during an avalanche at Mount Everest, in Kathmandu April 21, 2014. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Monday, April 21, 2014

Smoke rises during the cremation ceremony of Nepali Sherpa climbers, who lost their lives during an avalanche at Mount Everest, in Kathmandu April 21, 2014. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Close
9 / 15
<p>A child cries as family members mourn the deaths of Nepali mountaineering guides who were killed in an avalanche on Mount Everest, at Sherpa Monastery in Kathmandu April 19, 2014. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar</p>

A child cries as family members mourn the deaths of Nepali mountaineering guides who were killed in an avalanche on Mount Everest, at Sherpa Monastery in Kathmandu April 19, 2014. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Monday, April 21, 2014

A child cries as family members mourn the deaths of Nepali mountaineering guides who were killed in an avalanche on Mount Everest, at Sherpa Monastery in Kathmandu April 19, 2014. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Close
10 / 15
<p>A daughter of one of the Nepali mountaineering guides who was killed in an avalanche on Mount Everest, cries as she is comforted by a relative at Sherpa Monastery in Kathmandu April 19, 2014. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar</p>

A daughter of one of the Nepali mountaineering guides who was killed in an avalanche on Mount Everest, cries as she is comforted by a relative at Sherpa Monastery in Kathmandu April 19, 2014. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Monday, April 21, 2014

A daughter of one of the Nepali mountaineering guides who was killed in an avalanche on Mount Everest, cries as she is comforted by a relative at Sherpa Monastery in Kathmandu April 19, 2014. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Close
11 / 15
<p>Relatives cry as the body of one of the Nepali mountaineering guides who was killed in an avalanche on Mount Everest, is brought to Sherpa Monastery in Kathmandu April 19, 2014. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar</p>

Relatives cry as the body of one of the Nepali mountaineering guides who was killed in an avalanche on Mount Everest, is brought to Sherpa Monastery in Kathmandu April 19, 2014. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Monday, April 21, 2014

Relatives cry as the body of one of the Nepali mountaineering guides who was killed in an avalanche on Mount Everest, is brought to Sherpa Monastery in Kathmandu April 19, 2014. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Close
12 / 15
<p>The mother of Kaji Sherpa, one of 12 Nepali mountaineering guides who lost his life in an avalanche on Mount Everest, cries as she waits for the body of her son to arrive at Sherpa Monastery in Kathmandu April 19, 2014. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar</p>

The mother of Kaji Sherpa, one of 12 Nepali mountaineering guides who lost his life in an avalanche on Mount Everest, cries as she waits for the body of her son to arrive at Sherpa Monastery in Kathmandu April 19, 2014. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar more

Monday, April 21, 2014

The mother of Kaji Sherpa, one of 12 Nepali mountaineering guides who lost his life in an avalanche on Mount Everest, cries as she waits for the body of her son to arrive at Sherpa Monastery in Kathmandu April 19, 2014. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Close
13 / 15
<p>Dawa Tashi Sherpa lies on the bed of the Intensive Care Unit at Grandi International Hospital after he was rescued and airlifted from the avalanche site at Mount Everest in Kathmandu April 18, 2014. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar</p>

Dawa Tashi Sherpa lies on the bed of the Intensive Care Unit at Grandi International Hospital after he was rescued and airlifted from the avalanche site at Mount Everest in Kathmandu April 18, 2014. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Monday, April 21, 2014

Dawa Tashi Sherpa lies on the bed of the Intensive Care Unit at Grandi International Hospital after he was rescued and airlifted from the avalanche site at Mount Everest in Kathmandu April 18, 2014. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Close
14 / 15
<p>A tourist looks at a view of Mt. Everest from the hills of Syangboche in Nepal December 3, 2009. REUTERS/Gopal Chitrakar</p>

A tourist looks at a view of Mt. Everest from the hills of Syangboche in Nepal December 3, 2009. REUTERS/Gopal Chitrakar

Monday, April 21, 2014

A tourist looks at a view of Mt. Everest from the hills of Syangboche in Nepal December 3, 2009. REUTERS/Gopal Chitrakar

Close
15 / 15
View Again
View Next
Clashes in Caracas

Clashes in Caracas

Next Slideshows

Clashes in Caracas

Clashes in Caracas

Protests in the streets of the Venezuelan capital.

21 Apr 2014
Holy Week

Holy Week

Christian faithful celebrate Holy Week.

19 Apr 2014
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

18 Apr 2014
Mexico City rocked by earthquake

Mexico City rocked by earthquake

A magnitude 7.2 quake hits Mexico City sending residents running outdoors and cutting electricity off in parts of the city.

18 Apr 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

Blast in St. Petersburg metro

Blast in St. Petersburg metro

Several people were killed when an explosion tore through a train carriage in the St. Petersburg metro system.

Outrage over Venezuela court power grab

Outrage over Venezuela court power grab

Venezuela's pro-government Supreme Court revoked its takeover of the opposition-led Congress after it drew international condemnation and protests against socialist President Nicolas Maduro.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

Suiting up the Swiss Guard

Suiting up the Swiss Guard

Austrian blacksmiths produce ceremonial suits of armor for the Vatican's Swiss Guards as the craftsmanship needed to make them is disappearing.

Cherry blossoms of Japan

Cherry blossoms of Japan

Tokyo's cherry blossom frenzy kicks in as the weather clears and residents pour into parks ablaze with trees in full bloom.

Rooting out Islamic State in Mosul's Old City

Rooting out Islamic State in Mosul's Old City

Iraqi forces face a challenge in dislodging Islamic State fighters hiding in the Old City of Mosul, navigating a labyrinth of narrow, often covered alleys perfect for snipers or ambushes.

Baby among migrants rescued in the Mediterranean

Baby among migrants rescued in the Mediterranean

A four-day-old baby was one of over 480 migrants rescued by humanitarian ships during search and rescue operations in the central Mediterranean Sea.

Landslide devastates Colombia

Landslide devastates Colombia

Flooding and mudslides in the Colombian city of Mocoa sent torrents of water and debris crashing onto houses, killing hundreds.

Newer Slideshows Older Slideshows

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast