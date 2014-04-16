Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Wed Apr 16, 2014 | 6:14pm BST

Shetland - one way or the other

<p>Cars travel over a bridge connecting mainland Shetland with west Burra on the Shetland Islands March 31, 2014. Twelve hours by ferry from the Scottish mainland, hundreds of miles from Edinburgh and closer to Oslo than London, the windswept Shetland islands have their own aspirations about Scottish independence. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton</p>

Cars travel over a bridge connecting mainland Shetland with west Burra on the Shetland Islands March 31, 2014. Twelve hours by ferry from the Scottish mainland, hundreds of miles from Edinburgh and closer to Oslo than London, the windswept Shetland...more

Wednesday, April 16, 2014

Cars travel over a bridge connecting mainland Shetland with west Burra on the Shetland Islands March 31, 2014. Twelve hours by ferry from the Scottish mainland, hundreds of miles from Edinburgh and closer to Oslo than London, the windswept Shetland islands have their own aspirations about Scottish independence. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Close
1 / 26
<p>Boys walk up the centre of the road on the small island of Bressay situated of the east coast of mainland Shetland after taking the ferry across from Lerwick (in the distance) on the Shetland Islands April 4, 2014. Some of the 23,000 inhabitants even want their own. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton</p>

Boys walk up the centre of the road on the small island of Bressay situated of the east coast of mainland Shetland after taking the ferry across from Lerwick (in the distance) on the Shetland Islands April 4, 2014. Some of the 23,000 inhabitants even...more

Wednesday, April 16, 2014

Boys walk up the centre of the road on the small island of Bressay situated of the east coast of mainland Shetland after taking the ferry across from Lerwick (in the distance) on the Shetland Islands April 4, 2014. Some of the 23,000 inhabitants even want their own. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Close
2 / 26
<p>Two women take a selfie photograph in front of a sign in the town of Lerwick on the Shetland Islands April 3, 2014. Many Shetlanders see the September 18 vote on whether Scotland should end the 307-year-old union with England as an opportunity to gain control over local services and a share of revenues from the oil pumped from the North Sea. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton</p>

Two women take a selfie photograph in front of a sign in the town of Lerwick on the Shetland Islands April 3, 2014. Many Shetlanders see the September 18 vote on whether Scotland should end the 307-year-old union with England as an opportunity to...more

Wednesday, April 16, 2014

Two women take a selfie photograph in front of a sign in the town of Lerwick on the Shetland Islands April 3, 2014. Many Shetlanders see the September 18 vote on whether Scotland should end the 307-year-old union with England as an opportunity to gain control over local services and a share of revenues from the oil pumped from the North Sea. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Close
3 / 26
<p>Boys play at a skate park in the town of Lerwick on the Shetland Islands April 3, 2014. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton</p>

Boys play at a skate park in the town of Lerwick on the Shetland Islands April 3, 2014. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Wednesday, April 16, 2014

Boys play at a skate park in the town of Lerwick on the Shetland Islands April 3, 2014. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Close
4 / 26
<p>The flag of Shetland flies in a garden on the Shetland Islands April 3, 2014. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton</p>

The flag of Shetland flies in a garden on the Shetland Islands April 3, 2014. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Wednesday, April 16, 2014

The flag of Shetland flies in a garden on the Shetland Islands April 3, 2014. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Close
5 / 26
<p>Lawrie Malcolmson, 48, poses for a photograph at his work in an abattoir near the town of Lerwick on the Shetland Islands April 2, 2014. Malcolmson plans to vote No in the upcoming independence vote as "there are more questions than answers." REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton</p>

Lawrie Malcolmson, 48, poses for a photograph at his work in an abattoir near the town of Lerwick on the Shetland Islands April 2, 2014. Malcolmson plans to vote No in the upcoming independence vote as "there are more questions than answers."...more

Wednesday, April 16, 2014

Lawrie Malcolmson, 48, poses for a photograph at his work in an abattoir near the town of Lerwick on the Shetland Islands April 2, 2014. Malcolmson plans to vote No in the upcoming independence vote as "there are more questions than answers." REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Close
6 / 26
<p>Lauraine Manson, 47, poses for a photograph at her work in an abattoir near the town of Lerwick on the Shetland Islands April 2, 2014. Manson plans to vote No in the upcoming independence vote "I will be voting no because there's too many questions unanswered." REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton</p>

Lauraine Manson, 47, poses for a photograph at her work in an abattoir near the town of Lerwick on the Shetland Islands April 2, 2014. Manson plans to vote No in the upcoming independence vote "I will be voting no because there's too many questions...more

Wednesday, April 16, 2014

Lauraine Manson, 47, poses for a photograph at her work in an abattoir near the town of Lerwick on the Shetland Islands April 2, 2014. Manson plans to vote No in the upcoming independence vote "I will be voting no because there's too many questions unanswered." REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Close
7 / 26
<p>A woman leaves her Scandinavian style house in the town of Lerwick on the Shetland Islands April 3, 2014. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton</p>

A woman leaves her Scandinavian style house in the town of Lerwick on the Shetland Islands April 3, 2014. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Wednesday, April 16, 2014

A woman leaves her Scandinavian style house in the town of Lerwick on the Shetland Islands April 3, 2014. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Close
8 / 26
<p>Scandinavian-style houses stand in a remote glen on the Shetland Islands April 2, 2014. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton</p>

Scandinavian-style houses stand in a remote glen on the Shetland Islands April 2, 2014. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Wednesday, April 16, 2014

Scandinavian-style houses stand in a remote glen on the Shetland Islands April 2, 2014. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Close
9 / 26
<p>A caravan sits in a remote glen on the Shetland Islands April 2, 2014. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton</p>

A caravan sits in a remote glen on the Shetland Islands April 2, 2014. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Wednesday, April 16, 2014

A caravan sits in a remote glen on the Shetland Islands April 2, 2014. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Close
10 / 26
<p>Laundry hangs on a clothes line on the mainland of the Shetland Islands April 4, 2014. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton</p>

Laundry hangs on a clothes line on the mainland of the Shetland Islands April 4, 2014. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Wednesday, April 16, 2014

Laundry hangs on a clothes line on the mainland of the Shetland Islands April 4, 2014. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Close
11 / 26
<p>Ian Tomkinson, 57, poses for a photograph beside his house near the village of Sandness on the Shetland Islands April 1, 2014. Tomkinson plans to vote no in the upcoming independence vote as "we're being asked to vote for something for which we've really no idea what the outcome will be." REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton</p>

Ian Tomkinson, 57, poses for a photograph beside his house near the village of Sandness on the Shetland Islands April 1, 2014. Tomkinson plans to vote no in the upcoming independence vote as "we're being asked to vote for something for which we've...more

Wednesday, April 16, 2014

Ian Tomkinson, 57, poses for a photograph beside his house near the village of Sandness on the Shetland Islands April 1, 2014. Tomkinson plans to vote no in the upcoming independence vote as "we're being asked to vote for something for which we've really no idea what the outcome will be." REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Close
12 / 26
<p>Ian Tomkinson, 57 (L), and Jo Tomkinson, 48, poses for a photograph beside their house near the village of Sandness on the Shetland Islands April 1, 2014. They both plan to vote no in the upcoming independence vote with Ian saying "we're being asked to vote for something for which we've really no idea what the outcome will be." REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton</p>

Ian Tomkinson, 57 (L), and Jo Tomkinson, 48, poses for a photograph beside their house near the village of Sandness on the Shetland Islands April 1, 2014. They both plan to vote no in the upcoming independence vote with Ian saying "we're being asked...more

Wednesday, April 16, 2014

Ian Tomkinson, 57 (L), and Jo Tomkinson, 48, poses for a photograph beside their house near the village of Sandness on the Shetland Islands April 1, 2014. They both plan to vote no in the upcoming independence vote with Ian saying "we're being asked to vote for something for which we've really no idea what the outcome will be." REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Close
13 / 26
<p>Crofter Ronnie Eunson, 55, unloads bales of silage feed for his cattle on the Shetland Islands April 1, 2014. Eunson plans to vote Yes in the upcoming independence vote as " a small country will be more responsible for the policies it pursues." REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton</p>

Crofter Ronnie Eunson, 55, unloads bales of silage feed for his cattle on the Shetland Islands April 1, 2014. Eunson plans to vote Yes in the upcoming independence vote as " a small country will be more responsible for the policies it pursues."...more

Wednesday, April 16, 2014

Crofter Ronnie Eunson, 55, unloads bales of silage feed for his cattle on the Shetland Islands April 1, 2014. Eunson plans to vote Yes in the upcoming independence vote as " a small country will be more responsible for the policies it pursues." REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Close
14 / 26
<p>Five-year-old Roan plays with the family cat as his father Ronnie Eunson (unseen) prepares breakfast in their croft near the village of Scalloway on the Shetland Islands April 1, 2014. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton</p>

Five-year-old Roan plays with the family cat as his father Ronnie Eunson (unseen) prepares breakfast in their croft near the village of Scalloway on the Shetland Islands April 1, 2014. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Wednesday, April 16, 2014

Five-year-old Roan plays with the family cat as his father Ronnie Eunson (unseen) prepares breakfast in their croft near the village of Scalloway on the Shetland Islands April 1, 2014. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Close
15 / 26
<p>Five-year-old Roan and 14-year old Euan play football as their father Ronnie Eunson (unseen) prepares breakfast in their croft near the village of Scalloway on the Shetland Islands April 1, 2014. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton</p>

Five-year-old Roan and 14-year old Euan play football as their father Ronnie Eunson (unseen) prepares breakfast in their croft near the village of Scalloway on the Shetland Islands April 1, 2014. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Wednesday, April 16, 2014

Five-year-old Roan and 14-year old Euan play football as their father Ronnie Eunson (unseen) prepares breakfast in their croft near the village of Scalloway on the Shetland Islands April 1, 2014. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Close
16 / 26
<p>A road sign is seen on the small island of Bressay situated off the east coast of mainland Shetland April 4, 2014. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton</p>

A road sign is seen on the small island of Bressay situated off the east coast of mainland Shetland April 4, 2014. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Wednesday, April 16, 2014

A road sign is seen on the small island of Bressay situated off the east coast of mainland Shetland April 4, 2014. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Close
17 / 26
<p>Cats rest on a fence beside a house on the Shetland Islands April 2, 2014. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton</p>

Cats rest on a fence beside a house on the Shetland Islands April 2, 2014. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Wednesday, April 16, 2014

Cats rest on a fence beside a house on the Shetland Islands April 2, 2014. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Close
18 / 26
<p>Sue White, 51, poses for a photograph in the garden of her croft near the village of Scalloway on the Shetland Islands April 1, 2014. White plans to vote Yes in the upcoming independence vote as "I am an optimist." REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton</p>

Sue White, 51, poses for a photograph in the garden of her croft near the village of Scalloway on the Shetland Islands April 1, 2014. White plans to vote Yes in the upcoming independence vote as "I am an optimist." REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Wednesday, April 16, 2014

Sue White, 51, poses for a photograph in the garden of her croft near the village of Scalloway on the Shetland Islands April 1, 2014. White plans to vote Yes in the upcoming independence vote as "I am an optimist." REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Close
19 / 26
<p>Former councillor Caroline Miller, 47, poses for a photograph near her home on the Island of Bressay situated off the east coast of mainland Shetland April 4, 2014. Miller plans to vote Yes in the upcoming independence vote as " I think that democracy for the people by the people and what we have in Scotland under the Tories isn't democracy." REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton</p>

Former councillor Caroline Miller, 47, poses for a photograph near her home on the Island of Bressay situated off the east coast of mainland Shetland April 4, 2014. Miller plans to vote Yes in the upcoming independence vote as " I think that...more

Wednesday, April 16, 2014

Former councillor Caroline Miller, 47, poses for a photograph near her home on the Island of Bressay situated off the east coast of mainland Shetland April 4, 2014. Miller plans to vote Yes in the upcoming independence vote as " I think that democracy for the people by the people and what we have in Scotland under the Tories isn't democracy." REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Close
20 / 26
<p>A meadow pipit lies dead in rushes on a remote glen near the village of Scalloway on the Shetland Islands April 3, 2014. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton</p>

A meadow pipit lies dead in rushes on a remote glen near the village of Scalloway on the Shetland Islands April 3, 2014. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Wednesday, April 16, 2014

A meadow pipit lies dead in rushes on a remote glen near the village of Scalloway on the Shetland Islands April 3, 2014. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Close
21 / 26
<p>Laundry hangs on a clothes line on the mainland of the Shetland Islands April 4, 2014. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton</p>

Laundry hangs on a clothes line on the mainland of the Shetland Islands April 4, 2014. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Wednesday, April 16, 2014

Laundry hangs on a clothes line on the mainland of the Shetland Islands April 4, 2014. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Close
22 / 26
<p>Flames flare from a pipe in a gas terminal at Sullom Voe in the north of Shetland April 2, 2014. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton</p>

Flames flare from a pipe in a gas terminal at Sullom Voe in the north of Shetland April 2, 2014. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Wednesday, April 16, 2014

Flames flare from a pipe in a gas terminal at Sullom Voe in the north of Shetland April 2, 2014. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Close
23 / 26
<p>A woman puts money in a jukebox as a man sits below a television in a bar in the town of Lerwick on the Shetland Islands April 2, 2014. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton</p>

A woman puts money in a jukebox as a man sits below a television in a bar in the town of Lerwick on the Shetland Islands April 2, 2014. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Wednesday, April 16, 2014

A woman puts money in a jukebox as a man sits below a television in a bar in the town of Lerwick on the Shetland Islands April 2, 2014. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Close
24 / 26
<p>Youths sit outside a fish and chip shop in the town of Lerwick on the Shetland Islands April 3, 2014. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton</p>

Youths sit outside a fish and chip shop in the town of Lerwick on the Shetland Islands April 3, 2014. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Wednesday, April 16, 2014

Youths sit outside a fish and chip shop in the town of Lerwick on the Shetland Islands April 3, 2014. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Close
25 / 26
<p>Light trails from a passing car are seen in front of a gift shop in the town of Lerwick on the Shetland Islands April 3, 2014. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton</p>

Light trails from a passing car are seen in front of a gift shop in the town of Lerwick on the Shetland Islands April 3, 2014. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Wednesday, April 16, 2014

Light trails from a passing car are seen in front of a gift shop in the town of Lerwick on the Shetland Islands April 3, 2014. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Close
26 / 26
View Again
View Next
Romania's stray dogs

Romania's stray dogs

Next Slideshows

Romania's stray dogs

Romania's stray dogs

Authorities attempt to control the 60,000 stray dogs that roam Bucharest.

16 Apr 2014
Inside Reddit

Inside Reddit

Behind the scenes at the Reddit headquarters in San Francisco.

16 Apr 2014
Via Crucis

Via Crucis

Actors re-enact the crucifixion of Jesus Christ in Romania.

15 Apr 2014
Transgender in India

Transgender in India

India's top court recognizes the country's transgender community in a landmark judgment.

15 Apr 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

Cyclone Debbie strikes northeast Australia

Cyclone Debbie strikes northeast Australia

Cyclone Debbie rips a trail of destruction through northeast Australia, as howling winds, heavy rain and huge seas leave tens of thousands of homes without power.

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

Helping amputee animals walk again

Helping amputee animals walk again

From a miniature pony to goats, and dogs to elephants, Derrick Campana fashions prosthetics to help animals walk again.

China from above

China from above

A bird's eye view of the most populous country.

Fighting for control of Syria's Tabqa dam

Fighting for control of Syria's Tabqa dam

Syrian engineers work to open spillways and ease pressure on a major dam across the Euphrates River, as the dam's southern reaches remain in the hands of Islamic State.

Brutal street battle for Mosul

Brutal street battle for Mosul

Iraqi forces enter Mosul's Old City as Islamic State militants put up fierce resistance from the close-packed houses and narrow streets.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Peru reels from rainy season floods

Peru reels from rainy season floods

More than 80 people have been killed and 110,000 displaced in rain-related incidents in Peru since December, as the country waits for an end to an unusually brutal rainy season.

Famine strikes South Sudan

Famine strikes South Sudan

Famine is formally declared in parts of South Sudan, which has been mired in civil war since 2013.

Newer Slideshows Older Slideshows

Trending Collections

Pictures