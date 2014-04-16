Shetland - one way or the other
Cars travel over a bridge connecting mainland Shetland with west Burra on the Shetland Islands March 31, 2014. Twelve hours by ferry from the Scottish mainland, hundreds of miles from Edinburgh and closer to Oslo than London, the windswept Shetland islands have their own aspirations about Scottish independence. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Boys walk up the centre of the road on the small island of Bressay situated of the east coast of mainland Shetland after taking the ferry across from Lerwick (in the distance) on the Shetland Islands April 4, 2014. Some of the 23,000 inhabitants even want their own. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Two women take a selfie photograph in front of a sign in the town of Lerwick on the Shetland Islands April 3, 2014. Many Shetlanders see the September 18 vote on whether Scotland should end the 307-year-old union with England as an opportunity to gain control over local services and a share of revenues from the oil pumped from the North Sea. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Boys play at a skate park in the town of Lerwick on the Shetland Islands April 3, 2014. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Boys play at a skate park in the town of Lerwick on the Shetland Islands April 3, 2014. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
The flag of Shetland flies in a garden on the Shetland Islands April 3, 2014. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
The flag of Shetland flies in a garden on the Shetland Islands April 3, 2014. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Lawrie Malcolmson, 48, poses for a photograph at his work in an abattoir near the town of Lerwick on the Shetland Islands April 2, 2014. Malcolmson plans to vote No in the upcoming independence vote as "there are more questions than answers." REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Lauraine Manson, 47, poses for a photograph at her work in an abattoir near the town of Lerwick on the Shetland Islands April 2, 2014. Manson plans to vote No in the upcoming independence vote "I will be voting no because there's too many questions unanswered." REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
A woman leaves her Scandinavian style house in the town of Lerwick on the Shetland Islands April 3, 2014. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Scandinavian-style houses stand in a remote glen on the Shetland Islands April 2, 2014. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
A caravan sits in a remote glen on the Shetland Islands April 2, 2014. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Laundry hangs on a clothes line on the mainland of the Shetland Islands April 4, 2014. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Ian Tomkinson, 57, poses for a photograph beside his house near the village of Sandness on the Shetland Islands April 1, 2014. Tomkinson plans to vote no in the upcoming independence vote as "we're being asked to vote for something for which we've really no idea what the outcome will be." REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Ian Tomkinson, 57 (L), and Jo Tomkinson, 48, poses for a photograph beside their house near the village of Sandness on the Shetland Islands April 1, 2014. They both plan to vote no in the upcoming independence vote with Ian saying "we're being asked to vote for something for which we've really no idea what the outcome will be." REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Crofter Ronnie Eunson, 55, unloads bales of silage feed for his cattle on the Shetland Islands April 1, 2014. Eunson plans to vote Yes in the upcoming independence vote as " a small country will be more responsible for the policies it pursues." REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Five-year-old Roan plays with the family cat as his father Ronnie Eunson (unseen) prepares breakfast in their croft near the village of Scalloway on the Shetland Islands April 1, 2014. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Five-year-old Roan and 14-year old Euan play football as their father Ronnie Eunson (unseen) prepares breakfast in their croft near the village of Scalloway on the Shetland Islands April 1, 2014. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
A road sign is seen on the small island of Bressay situated off the east coast of mainland Shetland April 4, 2014. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Cats rest on a fence beside a house on the Shetland Islands April 2, 2014. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Sue White, 51, poses for a photograph in the garden of her croft near the village of Scalloway on the Shetland Islands April 1, 2014. White plans to vote Yes in the upcoming independence vote as "I am an optimist." REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Former councillor Caroline Miller, 47, poses for a photograph near her home on the Island of Bressay situated off the east coast of mainland Shetland April 4, 2014. Miller plans to vote Yes in the upcoming independence vote as " I think that democracy for the people by the people and what we have in Scotland under the Tories isn't democracy." REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
A meadow pipit lies dead in rushes on a remote glen near the village of Scalloway on the Shetland Islands April 3, 2014. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Laundry hangs on a clothes line on the mainland of the Shetland Islands April 4, 2014. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Flames flare from a pipe in a gas terminal at Sullom Voe in the north of Shetland April 2, 2014. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
A woman puts money in a jukebox as a man sits below a television in a bar in the town of Lerwick on the Shetland Islands April 2, 2014. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Youths sit outside a fish and chip shop in the town of Lerwick on the Shetland Islands April 3, 2014. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Light trails from a passing car are seen in front of a gift shop in the town of Lerwick on the Shetland Islands April 3, 2014. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
