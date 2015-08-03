Edition:
Shining a light on endangered species

An image of Cecil the lion is projected onto the Empire State Building as part of an endangered species projection to raise awareness, in New York August 1, 2015. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

An image of Cecil the lion is projected onto the Empire State Building as part of an endangered species projection to raise awareness, in New York August 1, 2015. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
A dog passes by as people watch images being projected onto the Empire State Building, as part of an endangered species projection to raise awareness, in New York August 1, 2015. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

A dog passes by as people watch images being projected onto the Empire State Building, as part of an endangered species projection to raise awareness, in New York August 1, 2015. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
An image of an animal is projected onto the Empire State Building August 1, 2015. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

An image of an animal is projected onto the Empire State Building August 1, 2015. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
People watch as images are projected onto the Empire State Building as part of an endangered species projection to raise awareness, in New York August 1, 2015. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

People watch as images are projected onto the Empire State Building as part of an endangered species projection to raise awareness, in New York August 1, 2015. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
People watch as an image of an animal is projected onto the Empire State Building August 1, 2015. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

People watch as an image of an animal is projected onto the Empire State Building August 1, 2015. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
An image of an animal is projected onto the Empire State Building August 1, 2015. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

An image of an animal is projected onto the Empire State Building August 1, 2015. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
People watch from a roof as images are projected onto the Empire State Building as part of an endangered species projection to raise awareness, in New York August 1, 2015. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

People watch from a roof as images are projected onto the Empire State Building as part of an endangered species projection to raise awareness, in New York August 1, 2015. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Images are projected onto the Empire State Building August 1, 2015. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Images are projected onto the Empire State Building August 1, 2015. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
People watch as an image of an animal is projected onto the Empire State Building as part of an endangered species projection to raise awareness, in New York August 1, 2015. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

People watch as an image of an animal is projected onto the Empire State Building as part of an endangered species projection to raise awareness, in New York August 1, 2015. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
People watch as an image of an animal is projected onto the Empire State Building August 1, 2015. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

People watch as an image of an animal is projected onto the Empire State Building August 1, 2015. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
People watch as an image of an animal is projected onto the Empire State Building as part of an endangered species projection to raise awareness, in New York August 1, 2015. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

People watch as an image of an animal is projected onto the Empire State Building as part of an endangered species projection to raise awareness, in New York August 1, 2015. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
An image of the earth is projected onto the Empire State Building August 1, 2015. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

An image of the earth is projected onto the Empire State Building August 1, 2015. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
People watch as an image is projected onto the Empire State Building August 1, 2015. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

People watch as an image is projected onto the Empire State Building August 1, 2015. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
An image of an animal is projected onto the Empire State Building August 1, 2015. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

An image of an animal is projected onto the Empire State Building August 1, 2015. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
An image of an animal is projected onto the Empire State Building August 1, 2015. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

An image of an animal is projected onto the Empire State Building August 1, 2015. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
An image of an animal is projected onto the Empire State Building August 1, 2015. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

An image of an animal is projected onto the Empire State Building August 1, 2015. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
American photographer and documentary film director Louie Psihoyos speaks to the media before images are projected onto the Empire State Building August 1, 2015. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

American photographer and documentary film director Louie Psihoyos speaks to the media before images are projected onto the Empire State Building August 1, 2015. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
