Shining a light on endangered species
An image of Cecil the lion is projected onto the Empire State Building as part of an endangered species projection to raise awareness, in New York August 1, 2015. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
A dog passes by as people watch images being projected onto the Empire State Building, as part of an endangered species projection to raise awareness, in New York August 1, 2015. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
People watch as images are projected onto the Empire State Building as part of an endangered species projection to raise awareness, in New York August 1, 2015. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
People watch from a roof as images are projected onto the Empire State Building as part of an endangered species projection to raise awareness, in New York August 1, 2015. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
An image of the earth is projected onto the Empire State Building August 1, 2015. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
American photographer and documentary film director Louie Psihoyos speaks to the media before images are projected onto the Empire State Building August 1, 2015. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
