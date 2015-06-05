Ship capsizes in China
Cranes work on righting the capsized Eastern Star cruise ship at the Jianli section of the Yangtze River, Hubei province, China, June 5, 2015. REUTERS/Chen Zhuo/Yangzi River Daily
A rescue team works on righting the capsized cruise ship Eastern Star in the Jianli section of Yangtze River, Hubei province, China, June 5, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
A relative of a missing passenger aboard a capsized ship cries on the banks of the Jianli section of Yangtze River in Hubei province, China, June 4, 2015. REUTERS/Aly Song
Relatives of a missing passenger aboard a capsized ship cry on the banks of the Jianli section of Yangtze River in Hubei province, China, June 4, 2015. REUTERS/Aly Song
Policemen try to pull out what is believed to be the body of a passenger of the capsized cruise ship Eastern Star, on the surface of the Yueyang section of the Yangtze River, Hunan province, China, June 4, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
A relative of a missing passenger aboard a capsized ship cries on the banks of the Jianli section of Yangtze River in Hubei province, China, June 4, 2015. REUTERS/Aly Song
A relative of a missing passenger aboard the capsized ship Eastern Star (R) reacts next to paramilitary police blocking civilians' access to an area nearby the site of the sunken ship in the Jianli section of Yangtze River, Hubei province China, June...more
Rescue workers and the capsized ship Eastern Star are seen during a media trip to the site of the sinking in the Jianli section of Yangtze River, Hubei province, China, June 4, 2015. REUTERS/Aly Song
An aerial view shows rescue workers standing on the sunken cruise ship Eastern Star in Jianli, Hubei province, China, June 4, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Rescue workers carry the body of a victim at the site where a cruise ship sank on Monday, in Jianli, Hubei province, June 4, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Family members of passengers of a sunken cruise ship cry after marching toward the site of the sunken ship in the Jianli section of Yangtze River, Hubei province, China, June 4, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Rescue workers pay respects to victims after a cruise ship sank at the Jianli section of the Yangtze River, Hubei province, China, June 3, 2015. REUTERS/China Daily
Rescuers listen for reactions from inside a sunken ship as they search for survivors at the Jianli section of the Yangtze River, Hubei province, China, June 2, 2015. REUTERS/China Daily
A rescue worker is seen atop the sunken ship in the Jianli section of Yangtze River, Hubei province, China, June 3, 2015. REUTERS/Aly Song
A mortuary worker prepares coffins after a cruise ship sank on the Yangtze River in Jianli, Hubei province, China, June 3, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Rescue workers are seen atop the sunken ship in the Jianli section of Yangtze River, Hubei province, China, June 3, 2015. REUTERS/Aly Song
Rescue workers and a capsized ship are seen during a media trip to the site of the sinking, organized by the Chinese goverment, in the Jianli section of Yangtze River, Hubei province China, June 3, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
A relative of a passenger of the sunken cruise ship cries on a road to the site of the sinking in the Jianli section of Yangtze River, Hubei province, China, June 3, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
An aerial view shows rescue workers searching on the sunken ship at Jianli section of Yangtze River, Hubei province, China, June 2, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
A woman is helped after being pulled out by divers from a sunken ship in Jianli, Hubei province, China, June 2, 2015. REUTERS/cnsphoto
Rescue workers carry a body from the sunken ship in the Jianli section of Yangtze River, Hubei province, China, June 2, 2015. REUTERS/Aly Song
A family member of passengers on the ship which sank at the Jianli section of Yangtze River, in Hubei province, cries outside a closed office of Xiehe Travel in Shanghai, China, June 2, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Rescue workers are seen atop a sunken ship in the Jianli section of Yangtze River, Hubei province, China, June 2, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Paramilitary policemen assemble to get ready to travel to Hubei province for rescue operations after a ship sank in the Jianli section of the Yangtze River, at a port in Chongqing, June 2, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
A woman is helped as she is sent to hospital after being pulled out by a diver from the sunken ship in Jianli, Hubei province, China, June 2, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Paramilitary soldiers in raincoats watch a sunken ship and rescue ship in the Jianli section of Yangtze River, Hubei province, China, June 2, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Paramilitary soldiers rest at a tent during their rescue work near the site of a sunken ship in the Jianli section of Yangtze River, Hubei province, China, June 2, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Rescue workers carry a body from a sunken ship in the Jianli section of Yangtze River, Hubei province, China, June 2, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
A family member of passengers on the ship which sank at the Jianli section of Yangtze River, in Hubei province, cries outside a closed office of Xiehe Travel in Shanghai, China, June 2, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
A diver prepares to dive in the river to search for survivors after a ship sank at the Jianli section of the Yangtze River, Hubei province, China, June 2, 2015. REUTERS/China Daily
Rescue workers make their way to nearby a site where the ship was sunken in the Jianli section of Yangtze River, Hubei province, China, June 2, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
A rescue ship and workers are seen around a sunken ship in the Jianli section of Yangtze River, Hubei province, China, June 2, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
The sunken ship is seen in the Jianli section of Yangtze River, Hubei province, China, June 2, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Family members of passengers on the ship which sank at the Jianli section of Yangtze River, in Hubei province, cry outside a closed office of Xiehe Travel in Shanghai, China, June 2, 2015. REUTERS/China Daily
Rescue workers are seen near the site where a ship sank, in the Jianli section of the Yangtze River, Hubei province, China, June 2, 2015. REUTERS/Chen Zhuo/Yangzi River Daily
A relative of passengers on the ship which sank at the Jianli section of Yangtze River, in Hubei province, pulls the door of a closed office of Xiehe Travel in Shanghai, China, June 2, 2015. The signs read: "People in charge of Xiehe Travel headed...more
Family members of passengers on the ship that sank at the Jianli section of Yangtze River, in Hubei province, cry outside a closed office of Xiehe Travel in Shanghai, China, June 2, 2015. REUTERS/China Daily
China's Premier Li Keqiang (R) looks at a map as he discusses with experts on a rescue plan, on his plane en route to the site where a ship sank in the Jianli section of Yangtze River, Hubei province, China, June 2, 2015. REUTERS/cnsphoto
Rescue workers carry a body from the sunken ship in the Jianli section of Yangtze River, Hubei province, China, June 2, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
A relative of passengers on the ship which sank at the Jianli section of Yangtze River, in Hubei province, covers her face outside a closed office of Xiehe Travel in Shanghai, China, June 2, 2015. REUTERS/China Daily
