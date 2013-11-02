Edition:
Shooting at LAX

<p>LAPD officers walk around terminal 3 after a shooting at Los Angeles airport (LAX), November 1, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

LAPD officers walk around terminal 3 after a shooting at Los Angeles airport (LAX), November 1, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

<p>Delayed passengers stand behind a police cordon after a shooting incident at Los Angeles airport (LAX), November 1, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Delayed passengers stand behind a police cordon after a shooting incident at Los Angeles airport (LAX), November 1, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

<p>Delayed passengers lie outside the terminal after a shooting at Los Angeles airport (LAX), November 1, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Delayed passengers lie outside the terminal after a shooting at Los Angeles airport (LAX), November 1, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

<p>Airport police stand in the TSA area of terminal 1 after a shooting incident at Los Angeles airport (LAX), November 1, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Airport police stand in the TSA area of terminal 1 after a shooting incident at Los Angeles airport (LAX), November 1, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

<p>ATF officers walk outside terminal 2 after a shooting incident at Los Angeles airport (LAX), November 1, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

ATF officers walk outside terminal 2 after a shooting incident at Los Angeles airport (LAX), November 1, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

<p>Evacuated passengers wait on a road after a shooting at Los Angeles airport (LAX), November 1, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Evacuated passengers wait on a road after a shooting at Los Angeles airport (LAX), November 1, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

<p>Jacqueline Klee, 37, sleeps in the terminal after her flight to Mexico was delayed after a shooting at Los Angeles airport (LAX), November 1, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Jacqueline Klee, 37, sleeps in the terminal after her flight to Mexico was delayed after a shooting at Los Angeles airport (LAX), November 1, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

<p>Delayed passengers sit on a baggage conveyer belt after a shooting incident at Los Angeles airport (LAX), November 1, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Delayed passengers sit on a baggage conveyer belt after a shooting incident at Los Angeles airport (LAX), November 1, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

<p>People leave terminal 2 after a shooting incident at Los Angeles airport (LAX), November 1, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

People leave terminal 2 after a shooting incident at Los Angeles airport (LAX), November 1, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

<p>Delayed passengers sit on a baggage conveyer belt after a shooting incident at Los Angeles airport (LAX), November 1, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Delayed passengers sit on a baggage conveyer belt after a shooting incident at Los Angeles airport (LAX), November 1, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

<p>An airport police officer walks towards terminal 3 after a shooting incident at Los Angeles airport (LAX), November 1, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

An airport police officer walks towards terminal 3 after a shooting incident at Los Angeles airport (LAX), November 1, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

<p>Jacqueline Klee, 37, sits with her daughter Carol, 8, after their flight to Mexico was delayed after a shooting incident at Los Angeles airport (LAX), November 1, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Jacqueline Klee, 37, sits with her daughter Carol, 8, after their flight to Mexico was delayed after a shooting incident at Los Angeles airport (LAX), November 1, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

<p>An airport police officer cordons off terminals 2 and 3 after a shooting at Los Angeles airport (LAX), November 1, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

An airport police officer cordons off terminals 2 and 3 after a shooting at Los Angeles airport (LAX), November 1, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

<p>Delayed passengers rest on a baggage conveyer belt after a shooting incident at Los Angeles airport (LAX), November 1, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Delayed passengers rest on a baggage conveyer belt after a shooting incident at Los Angeles airport (LAX), November 1, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

<p>Evacuated passengers wait on a road after a shooting incident at Los Angeles airport (LAX), November 1, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Evacuated passengers wait on a road after a shooting incident at Los Angeles airport (LAX), November 1, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

<p>Mary Cavallero, 24, sits on the curb after her flight to El Salvador was delayed after a shooting incident at Los Angeles airport (LAX), November 1, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Mary Cavallero, 24, sits on the curb after her flight to El Salvador was delayed after a shooting incident at Los Angeles airport (LAX), November 1, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

<p>Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives officers walk outside terminal 3 after a shooting incident at Los Angeles airport (LAX), November 1, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives officers walk outside terminal 3 after a shooting incident at Los Angeles airport (LAX), November 1, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

