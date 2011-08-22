Edition:
Shooting at Mexican soccer match

Monday, August 22, 2011

Fans of Santos and Morelia react during the Mexican league championship soccer match after gunshots were heard in the vicinity of the Santos Laguna stadium in Torreon, August 20, 2011. The soccer match in Mexico's first division was abandoned after a shootout just outside the stadium. Players ran to the dressing room and fans dived for cover when the shots rang out near the end of the first half of the match. REUTERS/ Alejandro...more

Monday, August 22, 2011

Fans of Santos and Morelia react during the Mexican league championship soccer match after gunshots were heard in the vicinity of the Santos Laguna stadium in Torreon, August 20, 2011. The soccer match in Mexico's first division was abandoned after a shootout just outside the stadium. Players ran to the dressing room and fans dived for cover when the shots rang out near the end of the first half of the match. REUTERS/ Alejandro Jimenez Aguilar

Monday, August 22, 2011

Monday, August 22, 2011

Fans of Santos and Morelia run during the Mexican league championship soccer match after gunshots were heard in the vicinity of the Santos Laguna stadium in Torreon, August 20, 2011. REUTERS/ Alejandro Jimenez Aguilar

Monday, August 22, 2011

Monday, August 22, 2011

Fans of Santos and Morelia react during the Mexican league championship soccer match after gunshots were heard in the vicinity of the Santos Laguna stadium in Torreon, August 20, 2011. REUTERS/ Alejandro Jimenez Aguilar

Monday, August 22, 2011

Fans of Santos and Morelia react during the Mexican league championship soccer match after gunshots were heard in the vicinity of the Santos Laguna stadium in Torreon, August 20, 2011. REUTERS/ Alejandro Jimenez Aguilar

Monday, August 22, 2011

Fans of Santos and Morelia react during the Mexican league championship soccer match after gunshots were heard in the vicinity of the Santos Laguna stadium in Torreon, August 20, 2011. REUTERS/ Alejandro Jimenez Aguilar

Monday, August 22, 2011

Players from Santos and Morelia run off the pitch during the Mexican league championship soccer match after gunshots were heard in the vicinity of the Santos Laguna stadium in Torreon, August 20, 2011. REUTERS/Alejandro Jimenez Aguilar

Monday, August 22, 2011

Bullet impacts are seen on a wall of the Santos Laguna stadium in Torreon, August 21, 2011. REUTERS/Santos Press Office

Monday, August 22, 2011

A bullethole is seen in the fence outside the Santos Laguna stadium in Torreon, August 21, 2011. REUTERS/Santos

