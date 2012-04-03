Edition:
Shooting at Oakland university

<p>Officers and members of the Alameda County Coroner's Bureau transport a body into a van from the site of a multiple shooting in Oakland, California, April 2, 2012. A gunman opened fire at a private Christian college in Oakland, California killing several people, according to authorities. REUTERS/Beck Diefenbach </p>

Tuesday, April 03, 2012

<p>Students and onlookers at Oikos University talk amongst themselves at the scene of a multiple shooting at the school in Oakland, California, April 2, 2012. REUTERS/Beck Diefenbach </p>

<p>A teacher from Oikos University (C) who was not working today walks away from the scene of a multiple shooting at the school in Oakland, California, April 2, 2012. REUTERS/Beck Diefenbach </p>

<p>Officers leave the site of a multiple shooting in Oakland, California, April 2, 2012. REUTERS/Beck Diefenbach</p>

<p>Officers leave the scene of a multiple shooting at a private Christian college in Oakland, California, April 2, 2012. REUTERS/Beck Diefenbach </p>

<p>Oakland Police Public Information Officer Johnna Watson briefs the press on Edgewater Drive after a gunman opened fire at nearby Oikos University, killing seven and wounded three in Oakland, California April 2, 2012. REUTERS/Stephen Lam </p>

<p>Fire fighters leave the site of a multiple shooting at a private Christian college in Oakland, California, April 2, 2012. REUTERS/Beck Diefenbach</p>

<p>Officers and members of the Alameda County Coroner's Bureau surround multiple bodies from the site of a multiple shooting in Oakland, California, April 2, 2012. REUTERS/Beck Diefenbach </p>

<p>An officer walks by what appears to be covered dead bodies following a multiple shooting in Oakland, California, April 2, 2012. REUTERS/Beck Diefenbach </p>

<p>ATF agents respond to a multiple shooting in Oakland, California, April 2, 2012. REUTERS/Beck Diefenbach </p>

<p>Police officers on an armored vehicle survey the scene of a shooting at Oikos University in Oakland, California April 2, 2012. REUTERS/Stephen Lam </p>

<p>Members of a police SWAT team respond to a multiple shooting in Oakland, California, April 2, 2012. REUTERS/Beck Diefenbach</p>

<p>A police armored vehicle drives by what appears to be covered dead bodies following a multiple shooting in Oakland, California, April 2, 2012. REUTERS/Beck Diefenbach </p>

<p>Police officers walk on Edgewater Drive after a shooting at Oikos University in Oakland, California April 2, 2012. REUTERS/Stephen Lam </p>

<p>Oakland police officers cordon off the scene of a shooting at Oikos University in Oakland, California April 2, 2012. REUTERS/Stephen Lam</p>

