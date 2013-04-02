Edition:
Shooting Canada

<p>A member of the Vancouver Gun Club takes aim while trap shooting at their facility in Richmond, British Columbia February 10, 2013. Formed in 1924, the shotgun-only club has a regular membership of about 400 and sells an estimated 1100 day passes each year. Canada has very strict laws controlling the use of handguns and violent crime is relatively rare. REUTERS/Andy Clark</p>

A member of the Vancouver Gun Club takes aim while trap shooting at their facility in Richmond, British Columbia February 10, 2013. Formed in 1924, the shotgun-only club has a regular membership of about 400 and sells an estimated 1100 day passes each year. Canada has very strict laws controlling the use of handguns and violent crime is relatively rare. REUTERS/Andy Clark

<p>A member of the Vancouver Gun Club loads his shotgun at the Five Stand facility in Richmond, British Columbia February 10, 2013. The Five Stand is similar to sporting clays where shooters have to hit traps thrown in various directions. REUTERS/Andy Clark</p>

A member of the Vancouver Gun Club loads his shotgun at the Five Stand facility in Richmond, British Columbia February 10, 2013. The Five Stand is similar to sporting clays where shooters have to hit traps thrown in various directions. REUTERS/Andy Clark

<p>A member of the Vancouver Gun Club rests his shotgun on his shoulder while waiting for his turn at the club's 39 acre facility in Richmond, British Columbia February 17, 2013. REUTERS/Andy Clark</p>

A member of the Vancouver Gun Club rests his shotgun on his shoulder while waiting for his turn at the club's 39 acre facility in Richmond, British Columbia February 17, 2013. REUTERS/Andy Clark

A member of the Vancouver Gun Club rests his shotgun on his shoulder while waiting for his turn at the club's 39 acre facility in Richmond, British Columbia February 17, 2013. REUTERS/Andy Clark

<p>Shotguns sit in a rack on the shooting range of the Vancouver Gun Club in Richmond, British Columbia February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Andy Clark</p>

Shotguns sit in a rack on the shooting range of the Vancouver Gun Club in Richmond, British Columbia February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Andy Clark

Shotguns sit in a rack on the shooting range of the Vancouver Gun Club in Richmond, British Columbia February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Andy Clark

<p>The ground is littered with spent shotgun shells at the Vancouver Gun Club in Richmond, British Columbia February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Andy Clark</p>

The ground is littered with spent shotgun shells at the Vancouver Gun Club in Richmond, British Columbia February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Andy Clark

The ground is littered with spent shotgun shells at the Vancouver Gun Club in Richmond, British Columbia February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Andy Clark

<p>A man rests a shotgun on his shoulder next to signs posted on a wall at the Vancouver Gun Club in Richmond, British Columbia February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Andy Clark</p>

A man rests a shotgun on his shoulder next to signs posted on a wall at the Vancouver Gun Club in Richmond, British Columbia February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Andy Clark

A man rests a shotgun on his shoulder next to signs posted on a wall at the Vancouver Gun Club in Richmond, British Columbia February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Andy Clark

<p>Visitors watch members shoot trap at the Vancouver Gun Club in Richmond, British Columbia February 17, 2013. REUTERS/Andy Clark</p>

Visitors watch members shoot trap at the Vancouver Gun Club in Richmond, British Columbia February 17, 2013. REUTERS/Andy Clark

Visitors watch members shoot trap at the Vancouver Gun Club in Richmond, British Columbia February 17, 2013. REUTERS/Andy Clark

<p>Shooters check the angle while waiting for their turn during skeet shooting at the Vancouver Gun Club in Richmond, British Columbia February 17, 2013. REUTERS/Andy Clark</p>

Shooters check the angle while waiting for their turn during skeet shooting at the Vancouver Gun Club in Richmond, British Columbia February 17, 2013. REUTERS/Andy Clark

Shooters check the angle while waiting for their turn during skeet shooting at the Vancouver Gun Club in Richmond, British Columbia February 17, 2013. REUTERS/Andy Clark

<p>An aeroplane flies over as a member of the Vancouver Gun Club partakes in trapshooting in Richmond, British Columbia February 17, 2013. REUTERS/Andy Clark</p>

An aeroplane flies over as a member of the Vancouver Gun Club partakes in trapshooting in Richmond, British Columbia February 17, 2013. REUTERS/Andy Clark

An aeroplane flies over as a member of the Vancouver Gun Club partakes in trapshooting in Richmond, British Columbia February 17, 2013. REUTERS/Andy Clark

<p>Shooters, taking part in sporting clays, walk through a wooded area to their next position at the Vancouver Gun Club in Richmond, British Columbia February 17, 2013. Sporting clays is shot as a group and with a minimum of 3 shooters per group. One person will be operating the throwing machine, one person will be the scorekeeper, and the third shooting at the station. REUTERS/Andy Clark</p>

Shooters, taking part in sporting clays, walk through a wooded area to their next position at the Vancouver Gun Club in Richmond, British Columbia February 17, 2013. Sporting clays is shot as a group and with a minimum of 3 shooters per group. One person will be operating the throwing machine, one person will be the scorekeeper, and the third shooting at the station. REUTERS/Andy Clark

<p>A member of the Vancouver Gun Club shoots trap at the clubs facilities in Richmond, British Columbia February 17, 2013. REUTERS/Andy Clark</p>

A member of the Vancouver Gun Club shoots trap at the clubs facilities in Richmond, British Columbia February 17, 2013. REUTERS/Andy Clark

A member of the Vancouver Gun Club shoots trap at the clubs facilities in Richmond, British Columbia February 17, 2013. REUTERS/Andy Clark

<p>Rich Korbus reacts after missing his shot while trap shooting at the Vancouver Gun Club in Richmond, British Columbia February 17, 2013. REUTERS/Andy Clark</p>

Rich Korbus reacts after missing his shot while trap shooting at the Vancouver Gun Club in Richmond, British Columbia February 17, 2013. REUTERS/Andy Clark

Rich Korbus reacts after missing his shot while trap shooting at the Vancouver Gun Club in Richmond, British Columbia February 17, 2013. REUTERS/Andy Clark

<p>Shooter Doug Boyd reacts after he hits his trap at the Vancouver Gun Club in Richmond, British Columbia February 17, 2013. REUTERS/Andy Clark</p>

Shooter Doug Boyd reacts after he hits his trap at the Vancouver Gun Club in Richmond, British Columbia February 17, 2013. REUTERS/Andy Clark

Shooter Doug Boyd reacts after he hits his trap at the Vancouver Gun Club in Richmond, British Columbia February 17, 2013. REUTERS/Andy Clark

<p>A member of the Vancouver Gun Club gets more ammunition while taking part in sporting clays at their facility in Richmond, British Columbia February 17, 2013. Sporting clays, also known as "golf with a shotgun", uses clay targets to simulate various birds and projects the targets in different directions and heights. REUTERS/Andy Clark</p>

A member of the Vancouver Gun Club gets more ammunition while taking part in sporting clays at their facility in Richmond, British Columbia February 17, 2013. Sporting clays, also known as "golf with a shotgun", uses clay targets to simulate various birds and projects the targets in different directions and heights. REUTERS/Andy Clark

<p>A member of the Vancouver Gun Club peeks out from behind the hut where sporting clays are fired from at the club's facility in Richmond, British Columbia February 17, 2013. REUTERS/Andy Clark</p>

A member of the Vancouver Gun Club peeks out from behind the hut where sporting clays are fired from at the club's facility in Richmond, British Columbia February 17, 2013. REUTERS/Andy Clark

A member of the Vancouver Gun Club peeks out from behind the hut where sporting clays are fired from at the club's facility in Richmond, British Columbia February 17, 2013. REUTERS/Andy Clark

<p>A sporting clay disintegrates after being hit by a shot from a shooter at the Vancouver Gun Club in Richmond, British Columbia February 17, 2013. REUTERS/Andy Clark</p>

A sporting clay disintegrates after being hit by a shot from a shooter at the Vancouver Gun Club in Richmond, British Columbia February 17, 2013. REUTERS/Andy Clark

A sporting clay disintegrates after being hit by a shot from a shooter at the Vancouver Gun Club in Richmond, British Columbia February 17, 2013. REUTERS/Andy Clark

<p>A range officer carries a rifle in the shooting range at the DVC Indoor Shooting Centre in Port Coquitlam, British Columbia March 22, 2013. The DVC is the only indoor shooting center in the province that rents firearms to the public without a license. REUTERS/Andy Clark</p>

A range officer carries a rifle in the shooting range at the DVC Indoor Shooting Centre in Port Coquitlam, British Columbia March 22, 2013. The DVC is the only indoor shooting center in the province that rents firearms to the public without a license. REUTERS/Andy Clark

<p>A target hit several times is seen through a piece of cardboard, also peppered with bullet holes, at the DVC Indoor Shooting Centre in Port Coquitlam, British Columbia March 22, 2013. REUTERS/Andy Clark</p>

A target hit several times is seen through a piece of cardboard, also peppered with bullet holes, at the DVC Indoor Shooting Centre in Port Coquitlam, British Columbia March 22, 2013. REUTERS/Andy Clark

A target hit several times is seen through a piece of cardboard, also peppered with bullet holes, at the DVC Indoor Shooting Centre in Port Coquitlam, British Columbia March 22, 2013. REUTERS/Andy Clark

<p>A visitor of DVC Indoor Shooting Centre fires a pistol on their range in Port Coquitlam, British Columbia March 22, 2013. REUTERS/Andy Clark</p>

A visitor of DVC Indoor Shooting Centre fires a pistol on their range in Port Coquitlam, British Columbia March 22, 2013. REUTERS/Andy Clark

A visitor of DVC Indoor Shooting Centre fires a pistol on their range in Port Coquitlam, British Columbia March 22, 2013. REUTERS/Andy Clark

<p>A woman fires a .22 calibre AR-15 rifle on the range at DVC Indoor Shooting Centre in Port Coquitlam, British Columbia March 22, 2013. REUTERS/Andy Clark</p>

A woman fires a .22 calibre AR-15 rifle on the range at DVC Indoor Shooting Centre in Port Coquitlam, British Columbia March 22, 2013. REUTERS/Andy Clark

A woman fires a .22 calibre AR-15 rifle on the range at DVC Indoor Shooting Centre in Port Coquitlam, British Columbia March 22, 2013. REUTERS/Andy Clark

<p>A woman holds a .50AE Desert Eagle and her target while visiting the DVC Indoor Shooting Centre in Port Coquitlam, British Columbia March 22, 2013. REUTERS/Andy Clark</p>

A woman holds a .50AE Desert Eagle and her target while visiting the DVC Indoor Shooting Centre in Port Coquitlam, British Columbia March 22, 2013. REUTERS/Andy Clark

A woman holds a .50AE Desert Eagle and her target while visiting the DVC Indoor Shooting Centre in Port Coquitlam, British Columbia March 22, 2013. REUTERS/Andy Clark

<p>A .44 Magnum sits on the range counter waiting to be used at the DVC Indoor Shooting Centre in Port Coquitlam, British Columbia March 22, 2013. REUTERS/Andy Clark</p>

A .44 Magnum sits on the range counter waiting to be used at the DVC Indoor Shooting Centre in Port Coquitlam, British Columbia March 22, 2013. REUTERS/Andy Clark

A .44 Magnum sits on the range counter waiting to be used at the DVC Indoor Shooting Centre in Port Coquitlam, British Columbia March 22, 2013. REUTERS/Andy Clark

<p>A range officer prevents a woman from falling back while she fires a shotgun at the DVC Indoor Shooting Centre in Port Coquitlam, British Columbia March 22, 2013. REUTERS/Andy Clark</p>

A range officer prevents a woman from falling back while she fires a shotgun at the DVC Indoor Shooting Centre in Port Coquitlam, British Columbia March 22, 2013. REUTERS/Andy Clark

A range officer prevents a woman from falling back while she fires a shotgun at the DVC Indoor Shooting Centre in Port Coquitlam, British Columbia March 22, 2013. REUTERS/Andy Clark

<p>Mona Kambo (C) holds up her shooting target while her friend Kylie Cronin (R) takes a picture at the DVC Indoor Shooting Centre in Port Coquitlam, British Columbia March 22, 2013. REUTERS/Andy Clark</p>

Mona Kambo (C) holds up her shooting target while her friend Kylie Cronin (R) takes a picture at the DVC Indoor Shooting Centre in Port Coquitlam, British Columbia March 22, 2013. REUTERS/Andy Clark

Mona Kambo (C) holds up her shooting target while her friend Kylie Cronin (R) takes a picture at the DVC Indoor Shooting Centre in Port Coquitlam, British Columbia March 22, 2013. REUTERS/Andy Clark

