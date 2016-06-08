Edition:
Shooting in Tel Aviv

An Israeli policeman searches a restaurant following a shooting attack in the center of Tel Aviv. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

People hug each other following a shooting attack that took place in the center of Tel Aviv. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Israeli policemen work inside a restaurant following a shooting attack that took place in the center of Tel Aviv. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

An injured person is taken into the emergency room following a shooting attack that took place in the center of Tel Aviv. REUTERS/Stringer

Israel security personnel search the area following a shooting attack that took place in the center of Tel Aviv. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

An Israeli policeman clears the area after a shooting attack took place in the center of Tel Aviv. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

An Israeli policeman works inside a restaurant following a shooting attack in the center of Tel Aviv. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Israeli policemen work inside a restaurant following a shooting attack that took place in the center of Tel Aviv. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

An injured man is taken into the emergency room following a shooting attack that took place in the center of Tel Aviv. REUTERS/Stringer

Israeli policemen work inside a restaurant following a shooting attack in the center of Tel Aviv. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Israeli policemen secure the entrance to a restaurant following a shooting attack in the center of Tel Aviv. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Israeli policemen work inside a restaurant following a shooting attack that took place in the center of Tel Aviv. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Israeli security personnel secure the area where a shooting attack took place in the center of Tel Aviv. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Israeli security personnel search the area following a shooting attack in the center of Tel Aviv. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

