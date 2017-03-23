Edition:
Shooting outside UK parliament

A woman assists an injured person after an incident on Westminster Bridge in London, Britain. REUTERS/Toby Melville

A woman lies injured after an incident on Westminster Bridge in London. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Paramedics treat an injured person after an incident on Westminster Bridge in London, Britain. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Injured people are assisted after an incident on Westminster Bridge in London, Britain. REUTERS/Toby Melville

An injured man is assisted on the footpath under Westminster Bridge after an incident in London, Britain. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Armed police respond outside Parliament during an incident on Westminster Bridge in London, Britain. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Injured people are assisted after an incident on Westminster Bridge in London, Britain. REUTERS/Toby Melville

An injured person lies on the ground after an incident on Westminster Bridge in London, Britain. REUTERS/Toby Melville

A woman lies injured after an incident on Westminster Bridge in London, Britain. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Armed police respond outside Parliament during an incident on Westminster Bridge in London, Britain. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

A man lies injured after an incident on Westminster Bridge in London, Britain. REUTERS/Toby Melville

A woman ducks under a police tape after an incident on Westminster Bridge in London, Britain. REUTERS/Toby Melville

An armed police officer assists a woman after an incident on Westminster Bridge in London, Britain. REUTERS/Toby Melville

An injured woman is assisted after an incident on Westminster Bridge in London, Britain. REUTERS/Toby Melville

A woman assist an injured person after an incident on Westminster Bridge in London, Britain. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Injured people are assisted after an incident on Westminster Bridge in London, Britain. REUTERS/Toby Melville

An injured person is assisted after an incident on Westminster Bridge in London, Britain. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Injured people are assisted after an incident on Westminster Bridge in London, Britain. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Police assist bystanders during an incident on Westminster Bridge in London, Britain. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

An air ambulance lands in Parliament Square during an incident on Westminster Bridge in London, Britain. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Armed police respond outside Parliament during an incident on Westminster Bridge in London, Britain. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Forensics investigators work at the scene after an attack on Westminster Bridge in London, Britain. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

A police officer gestures outside Parliament during an incident on Westminster Bridge in London. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

People are seen inside the pods on the London Eye after it was stopped following an attack on Westminster Bridge in London, Britain. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Armed police respond outside Parliament during an incident on Westminster Bridge in London, Britain. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Members of the emergency services take an injured person away on a stretcher after an incident on Westminster Bridge in London, Britain. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Armed police respond outside Parliament during an incident on Westminster Bridge in London, Britain. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Police officers work at the scene after an attack on Westminster Bridge in London, Britain. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Police officers work at the scene after an attack on Westminster Bridge in London, Britain. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Flowers are laid at the scene after an attack on Westminster Bridge in London, Britain. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

The sun sets behind the Houses of Parliament after an attack on Westminster Bridge in London, Britain. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

