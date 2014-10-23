Shootings in Canada's capital
Armed RCMP officers head towards the Langevin Block on Parliament Hill following a shooting incident in Ottawa October 22, 2014. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
Police officers take cover near Parliament Hill following a shooting incident in Ottawa October 22, 2014. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
The Conservative Party caucus room is shown shortly after shooting began on Parliament Hill, in Ottawa, Ontario, October 22, 2014. REUTERS/MP Nina Grewal/Handout
A Royal Canadian Mounted Police vehicle passes the Fairmont Chateau Laurier as it leaves a secure area downtown following shootings in Ottawa October 22, 2014. REUTERS/Blair Gable
Armed RCMP officers approach Centre Block on Parliament Hill following a shooting incident in Ottawa October 22, 2014. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
Armed RCMP officers guard the front of Langevin Block on Parliament Hill following a shooting incident in Ottawa October 22, 2014. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
A Ottawa police officer and service dog run up Metcalfe Street following shootings in downtown Ottawa October 22, 2014. REUTERS/Blair Gable
Police officers patrol the scene near the Canada War Memorial following a shooting incident in Ottawa October 22, 2014. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
A Ottawa police officer prepares a service dog following shooting incidents in downtown Ottawa October 22, 2014. REUTERS/Blair Gable
A Ottawa police officer holds up a length of police tape for pedestrians leaving the downtown area following shooting incidents in Ottawa October 22, 2014. REUTERS/Blair Gable
Armed RCMP officers approach Parliament Hill following a shooting incident in Ottawa October 22, 2014. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
Investigative personnel stand outside the street entrance to Parliament Hill following shootings in downtown Ottawa October 22, 2014. REUTERS/Blair Gable
A Royal Canadian Mounted Police officer stands guard on Metcalfe Street following shootings in downtown Ottawa October 22, 2014. REUTERS/Blair Gable
A bomb disposal robot rolls towards Parliament Hill following shootings in downtown Ottawa October 22, 2014. REUTERS/Blair Gable
Police approach a woman while clearing a downtown area following shootings in downtown Ottawa October 22, 2014. REUTERS/Blair Gable
Construction workers on a West Block building look down on the activities at Centre Block on Parliament Hilll following a shooting incident in Ottawa October 22, 2014. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
Police vehicles fill downtown streets following shootings in Ottawa October 22, 2014. REUTERS/Blair Gable
An Ottawa police officer attempts to clear people from an area on Metcalfe Street following shootings in downtown Ottawa October 22, 2014. REUTERS/Blair Gable
A car thought to be the car of one of the suspects is pictured on Parliament Hill following a shooting incident in Ottawa October 22, 2014. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
RCMP officers close off streets near Parliament Hill following a shooting incident in Ottawa October 22, 2014. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
Armed RCMP officers guard access to Parliament Hill following a shooting incident in Ottawa October 22, 2014. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
An ambulance is pictured alongside the Canadian War Memorial following a shooting incident in Ottawa October 22, 2014. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
Next Slideshows
Images from Hubble
Striking images from the Hubble Telescope.
Left behind
Only a few residents remain in the village of Spartak due to fighting between Ukrainian troops and pro-Russian rebels.
The tail-end of Gonzalo
Stormy weather hits the coast as the remnants of Gonzalo pass by.
Oscar Pistorius sentenced
The "Blade Runner" is sentenced to five years in prison for killing his girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp.
MORE IN PICTURES
Solitary life in Australia's Outback
May McKeown has lived alone on her 6000-acre farm in remote Australia for most of the last 15 years.
Drifting towards Europe
Migrants are rescued after they were spotted adrift in the Mediterranean Sea on board rubber dinghys and wooden boats.
The rings of Saturn
NASA is preparing to send its long-lived Cassini probe into the unexplored region between Saturn and its rings for a scientific grand finale before the spacecraft's suicidal plunge into the planet.
The frontlines of Mosul
Iraqi forces enter Mosul's Old City as Islamic State militants put up fierce resistance from the close-packed houses and narrow streets.
Outrage over Venezuela court power grab
Venezuelan security forces quell growing protests against the autocratic government and a crippling economic crisis.
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
Race to the French presidency
With less than three weeks to go before the first round of the French election, conservative Francois Fillon, centrist Emmanuel Macron and far-right leader Marine Le Pen try to rally votes.