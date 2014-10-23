Edition:
Pictures | Thu Oct 23, 2014

Shootings in Canada's capital

Armed RCMP officers head towards the Langevin Block on Parliament Hill following a shooting incident in Ottawa October 22, 2014. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Police officers take cover near Parliament Hill following a shooting incident in Ottawa October 22, 2014. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

The Conservative Party caucus room is shown shortly after shooting began on Parliament Hill, in Ottawa, Ontario, October 22, 2014. REUTERS/MP Nina Grewal/Handout

A Royal Canadian Mounted Police vehicle passes the Fairmont Chateau Laurier as it leaves a secure area downtown following shootings in Ottawa October 22, 2014. REUTERS/Blair Gable

Armed RCMP officers approach Centre Block on Parliament Hill following a shooting incident in Ottawa October 22, 2014. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Armed RCMP officers guard the front of Langevin Block on Parliament Hill following a shooting incident in Ottawa October 22, 2014. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

A Ottawa police officer and service dog run up Metcalfe Street following shootings in downtown Ottawa October 22, 2014. REUTERS/Blair Gable

Police officers patrol the scene near the Canada War Memorial following a shooting incident in Ottawa October 22, 2014. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

A Ottawa police officer prepares a service dog following shooting incidents in downtown Ottawa October 22, 2014. REUTERS/Blair Gable

A Ottawa police officer holds up a length of police tape for pedestrians leaving the downtown area following shooting incidents in Ottawa October 22, 2014. REUTERS/Blair Gable

Armed RCMP officers approach Parliament Hill following a shooting incident in Ottawa October 22, 2014. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Investigative personnel stand outside the street entrance to Parliament Hill following shootings in downtown Ottawa October 22, 2014. REUTERS/Blair Gable

A Royal Canadian Mounted Police officer stands guard on Metcalfe Street following shootings in downtown Ottawa October 22, 2014. REUTERS/Blair Gable

A bomb disposal robot rolls towards Parliament Hill following shootings in downtown Ottawa October 22, 2014. REUTERS/Blair Gable

Police approach a woman while clearing a downtown area following shootings in downtown Ottawa October 22, 2014. REUTERS/Blair Gable

Construction workers on a West Block building look down on the activities at Centre Block on Parliament Hilll following a shooting incident in Ottawa October 22, 2014. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Police vehicles fill downtown streets following shootings in Ottawa October 22, 2014. REUTERS/Blair Gable

An Ottawa police officer attempts to clear people from an area on Metcalfe Street following shootings in downtown Ottawa October 22, 2014. REUTERS/Blair Gable

A car thought to be the car of one of the suspects is pictured on Parliament Hill following a shooting incident in Ottawa October 22, 2014. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

RCMP officers close off streets near Parliament Hill following a shooting incident in Ottawa October 22, 2014. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Armed RCMP officers guard access to Parliament Hill following a shooting incident in Ottawa October 22, 2014. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

An ambulance is pictured alongside the Canadian War Memorial following a shooting incident in Ottawa October 22, 2014. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Pictures

