Shootings in Chattanooga
FBI agents work the scene at the Armed Forces Career Center in Chattanooga, Tennessee July 16, 2015. Four Marines were killed on Thursday by a gunman who opened fire at two military offices in Chattanooga, Tennessee, before being fatally shot in an...more
The house of where suspected gunman Mohammod Youssuf Abdulazeez lived is seen in Hixson, Tennessee July 17, 2015. REUTERS/Tami Chappell
Vietnam veteran Euretha Shropshire sheds a tear as she salutes during the national anthem at an interfaith vigil for the victims of the Tennessee shooting, at Olivet Baptist church in Chattanooga, Tennessee, July 17, 2015. REUTERS/Tami Chappell
People, from different faiths, pray during an interfaith vigil for the victims of the Tennessee shooting, at Olivet Baptist church in Chattanooga, Tennessee, July 17, 2015. REUTERS/Tami Chappell
FBI agents continue their investigation at the Armed Forces Career Center in Chattanooga, Tennessee July 17, 2015. REUTERS/Tami Chappell
U.S. flag flies alongside a sign in honor of the four Marines killed in Chattanooga, Tennessee July 17, 2015. REUTERS/Tami Chappell
Betty Maynard (L) hugs her friend Cindy Atterton beside a growing memorial at the Armed Forces Career Center in Chattanooga, Tennessee July 17, 2015. REUTERS/Tami Chappell
A man from the Islamic Center who did not wish to be identified begins to cry during an interfaith vigil at Olivet Baptist church in Chattanooga, Tennessee July 17, 2015. REUTERS/Tami Chappell
People bow their heads during a vigil for the four slain Marines at the University of Tennessee in Chattanooga college in Chattanooga, Tennessee July 17, 2015. REUTERS/Tami Chappell
Chattanooga police guard the entrance leading to the Naval Operational Support and Marine Corps Reserve Center in Chattanooga, Tennessee July 16, 2015. REUTERS/Tami Chappell
Mourners places flags at a growing memorial in front of the Armed Forces Career Center in Chattanooga, Tennessee July 16, 2015. REUTERS/Tami Chappell
Items left at a memorial at the Armed Forces Career Center are seen in Chattanooga, Tennessee July 17, 2015. REUTERS/Tami Chappell
FBI agents and local police work the scene at the Armed Forces Career Center in Chattanooga, Tennessee July 16, 2015. REUTERS/Tami Chappell
Glenna and Steve Mooneyham kneel after placing flags and flowers at a sign leading to the Naval Operational Support and Marine Corps Reserve Center as a policeman stands nearby in Chattanooga, Tennessee July 16, 2015. REUTERS/Tami Chappell
Police block a street near the home of suspected shooter the FBI have named as Muhammod Youssuf Abdulazeez in Chattanooga, Tennessee July 16, 2015. REUTERS/Rich McKay
A man stands with a flag over his heart during a vigil for four slain Marines at the University of Tennessee in Chattanooga college in Chattanooga, Tennessee July 17, 2015. REUTERS/Tami Chappell
FBI agents and local police work the scene at the Armed Forces Career Center in Chattanooga, Tennessee July 16, 2015. REUTERS/Tami Chappell
FBI agents work the scene at the Armed Forces Career Center in Chattanooga, Tennessee July 16, 2015. REUTERS/Tami Chappell
Police tape and a makeshift memorial sit on the lawn in front of an Armed Forces Career Center in Chattanooga, Tennessee, July 16, 2015. REUTERS/Damon J. Moritz/U.S. Navy/Handout via Reuters
President Barack Obama (L) talks to the media next to FBI Director James Comey about shootings at military facilities in Chattanooga, Tennessee, in the Oval Office in Washington July 16, 2015. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas
Four flags, representing four Marines killed in an attack by a gunman, are seen at the entrance to the University of Tennessee in Chattanooga college during a vigil in Chattanooga, Tennessee July 17, 2015. REUTERS/Tami Chappell
FBI agents work the scene at the Armed Forces Career Center in Chattanooga, Tennessee, July 16, 2015. REUTERS/Tami Chappell
Glenna and Steve Mooneyham place flags and flowers at a sign leading to the Naval Operational Support and Marine Corps Reserve Center in Chattanooga, Tennessee July 16, 2015. REUTERS/Tami Chappell
David Croft fixes the U.S. flag at a growing memorial in front of the Armed Forces Career Center in Chattanooga, Tennessee July 16, 2015. REUTERS/Tami Chappell
A mugshot of Muhammod Youssuf Abdulazeez from a DUI charge in April in Hamilton County is seen in this handout image provided by the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office July 16, 2015. REUTERS/Hamilton County Sheriff's Office/Handout via Reuters
