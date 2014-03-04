Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Tue Mar 4, 2014 | 4:30pm GMT

Shopping, Chanel-style

<p>A model presents a creation by Chanel. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe</p>

A model presents a creation by Chanel. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Tuesday, March 04, 2014

A model presents a creation by Chanel. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Close
1 / 30
<p>A model presents a creation by Chanel. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe</p>

A model presents a creation by Chanel. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Tuesday, March 04, 2014

A model presents a creation by Chanel. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Close
2 / 30
<p>Models present creations by Chanel. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe</p>

Models present creations by Chanel. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Tuesday, March 04, 2014

Models present creations by Chanel. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Close
3 / 30
<p>Chanel mineral bottles are displayed on supermarket shelves of "Chanel Shopping Center". REUTERS/Benoit Tessier</p>

Chanel mineral bottles are displayed on supermarket shelves of "Chanel Shopping Center". REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Tuesday, March 04, 2014

Chanel mineral bottles are displayed on supermarket shelves of "Chanel Shopping Center". REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Close
4 / 30
<p>A model presents a creation by Chanel. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe</p>

A model presents a creation by Chanel. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Tuesday, March 04, 2014

A model presents a creation by Chanel. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Close
5 / 30
<p>A model presents a creation by Chanel. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe</p>

A model presents a creation by Chanel. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Tuesday, March 04, 2014

A model presents a creation by Chanel. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Close
6 / 30
<p>A model presents a creation by Chanel. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe</p>

A model presents a creation by Chanel. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Tuesday, March 04, 2014

A model presents a creation by Chanel. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Close
7 / 30
<p>Models present creations by Chanel. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe</p>

Models present creations by Chanel. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Tuesday, March 04, 2014

Models present creations by Chanel. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Close
8 / 30
<p>A model presents a creation by Chanel. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe</p>

A model presents a creation by Chanel. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Tuesday, March 04, 2014

A model presents a creation by Chanel. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Close
9 / 30
<p>A model presents a creation by Chanel. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe</p>

A model presents a creation by Chanel. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Tuesday, March 04, 2014

A model presents a creation by Chanel. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Close
10 / 30
<p>A model presents a creation by Chanel. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe</p>

A model presents a creation by Chanel. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Tuesday, March 04, 2014

A model presents a creation by Chanel. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Close
11 / 30
<p>A model presents a creation by Chanel. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe</p>

A model presents a creation by Chanel. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Tuesday, March 04, 2014

A model presents a creation by Chanel. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Close
12 / 30
<p>A model presents a creation by Chanel. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe</p>

A model presents a creation by Chanel. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Tuesday, March 04, 2014

A model presents a creation by Chanel. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Close
13 / 30
<p>Model Cara Delevingne presents a creation by Chanel. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier</p>

Model Cara Delevingne presents a creation by Chanel. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Tuesday, March 04, 2014

Model Cara Delevingne presents a creation by Chanel. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Close
14 / 30
<p>A model presents a creation by Chanel. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe</p>

A model presents a creation by Chanel. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Tuesday, March 04, 2014

A model presents a creation by Chanel. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Close
15 / 30
<p>A model presents a creation by Chanel. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe</p>

A model presents a creation by Chanel. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Tuesday, March 04, 2014

A model presents a creation by Chanel. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Close
16 / 30
<p>A model presents a creation by Chanel. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe</p>

A model presents a creation by Chanel. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Tuesday, March 04, 2014

A model presents a creation by Chanel. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Close
17 / 30
<p>A model presents a creation by Chanel. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe</p>

A model presents a creation by Chanel. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Tuesday, March 04, 2014

A model presents a creation by Chanel. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Close
18 / 30
<p>A model presents a creation by Chanel. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe</p>

A model presents a creation by Chanel. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Tuesday, March 04, 2014

A model presents a creation by Chanel. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Close
19 / 30
<p>A model presents a creation by Chanel. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe</p>

A model presents a creation by Chanel. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Tuesday, March 04, 2014

A model presents a creation by Chanel. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Close
20 / 30
<p>German designer Karl Lagerfeld and model Cara Delevingne appear at the end of his Fall/Winter 2014-2015 women's ready-to-wear collection show for French fashion house Chanel at the Grand Palais, which was transformed into a "Chanel Shopping Center" during Paris Fashion Week March 4, 2014. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe</p>

German designer Karl Lagerfeld and model Cara Delevingne appear at the end of his Fall/Winter 2014-2015 women's ready-to-wear collection show for French fashion house Chanel at the Grand Palais, which was transformed into a "Chanel Shopping Center"...more

Tuesday, March 04, 2014

German designer Karl Lagerfeld and model Cara Delevingne appear at the end of his Fall/Winter 2014-2015 women's ready-to-wear collection show for French fashion house Chanel at the Grand Palais, which was transformed into a "Chanel Shopping Center" during Paris Fashion Week March 4, 2014. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Close
21 / 30
<p>A model presents a creation by Chanel. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe</p>

A model presents a creation by Chanel. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Tuesday, March 04, 2014

A model presents a creation by Chanel. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Close
22 / 30
<p>Guests take a selfie in front of supermarket shelves at the "Chanel Shopping Center". REUTERS/Benoit Tessier</p>

Guests take a selfie in front of supermarket shelves at the "Chanel Shopping Center". REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Tuesday, March 04, 2014

Guests take a selfie in front of supermarket shelves at the "Chanel Shopping Center". REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Close
23 / 30
<p>Singer Rihanna poses for journalists after the show. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe</p>

Singer Rihanna poses for journalists after the show. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Tuesday, March 04, 2014

Singer Rihanna poses for journalists after the show. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Close
24 / 30
<p>Actress Melanie Griffith (L) and her daughter Stella Banderas pose before the show. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe</p>

Actress Melanie Griffith (L) and her daughter Stella Banderas pose before the show. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Tuesday, March 04, 2014

Actress Melanie Griffith (L) and her daughter Stella Banderas pose before the show. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Close
25 / 30
<p>Actress Keira Knightley poses before the show. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe</p>

Actress Keira Knightley poses before the show. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Tuesday, March 04, 2014

Actress Keira Knightley poses before the show. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Close
26 / 30
<p>Singer Rihanna (R) and DJ and model Leigh Lezark pose before the show. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe</p>

Singer Rihanna (R) and DJ and model Leigh Lezark pose before the show. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Tuesday, March 04, 2014

Singer Rihanna (R) and DJ and model Leigh Lezark pose before the show. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Close
27 / 30
<p>Actress and singer Vanessa Paradis poses before the show. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe</p>

Actress and singer Vanessa Paradis poses before the show. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Tuesday, March 04, 2014

Actress and singer Vanessa Paradis poses before the show. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Close
28 / 30
<p>Fashion writer Miroslava Duma poses before the show. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe</p>

Fashion writer Miroslava Duma poses before the show. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Tuesday, March 04, 2014

Fashion writer Miroslava Duma poses before the show. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Close
29 / 30
<p>French actress Elisa Sednaoui poses before the show. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe</p>

French actress Elisa Sednaoui poses before the show. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Tuesday, March 04, 2014

French actress Elisa Sednaoui poses before the show. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Close
30 / 30
View Again
View Next
Oscar red carpet

Oscar red carpet

Next Slideshows

Oscar red carpet

Oscar red carpet

Style from the red carpet at the Oscars.

03 Mar 2014
Best of the Oscars

Best of the Oscars

Highlights from the Academy Awards.

03 Mar 2014
Oscar after-parties

Oscar after-parties

The fun doesn't stop after the Academy Awards are over.

03 Mar 2014
Oscars: Behind the scenes

Oscars: Behind the scenes

Behind the scenes at the Academy Awards.

03 Mar 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

Xi and Trump come face-to-face

Xi and Trump come face-to-face

President Donald Trump holds his first meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping, as Trump faces pressure to achieve trade concessions from China and prevent a crisis with North Korea from spiraling out of control.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Don Rickles: 1926 -2017

Don Rickles: 1926 -2017

Comedian Don Rickles died at his Los Angeles home from kidney failure at the age of 90.

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

Anti-Maduro protesters clash with Venezuela security forces

Anti-Maduro protesters clash with Venezuela security forces

Venezuelan opposition protesters and security officers clash as the country's fragmented opposition gained new momentum against a socialist government it blames for the country's social and economic collapse.

The future of space

The future of space

Prototypes of space equipment in development.

Off to the Grand National races

Off to the Grand National races

Highlights from the Grand National race at Aintree Racecourse.

Women in the World Summit

Women in the World Summit

Famous faces at the Women in the World Summit in New York City.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Newer Slideshows Older Slideshows

Trending Collections

Pictures