Pictures | Wed Nov 11, 2015 | 8:16pm GMT

Shore of dreams and nightmares

WARNING: GRAPHIC CONTENT A Syrian refugee gives thanks to God as he arrives in an overcrowded dinghy on the Greek island of Lesbos after crossing part of the Aegean Sea from Turkey September 23, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Reuters / Wednesday, September 23, 2015
A Syrian refugee man carries his daughter, wearing a makeshift life-vest wraped around her with duct tape, to a beach after arriving in a dinghy on the Greek island of Lesbos after crossing a part of the Aegean Sea from theTurkey to Lesbos September 25, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Reuters / Friday, September 25, 2015
The body of an unidentified migrant is seen on a beach after being washed ashore, on the Greek island of Lesbos, November 7, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Saturday, November 07, 2015
A local man helps a Syrian refugee who jumped off board from a dinghy as he swims exhausted at a beach on the Greek island of Lesbos September 17, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Reuters / Thursday, September 17, 2015
Afghan migrants struggle to disembark from a raft as waves break on it during a rainstorm on the Greek island of Lesbos October 23, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Reuters / Friday, October 23, 2015
Syrian refugees take a "selfie" after arriving on a dinghy at a beach on the Greek island of Lesbos after crossing a part of the Aegean Sea from Turkey, September 18, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Reuters / Friday, September 18, 2015
Afghan migrants arrive on a beach after jumping off a raft during a rainstorm on the Greek island of Lesbos October 22, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Reuters / Thursday, October 22, 2015
Young Syrian refugees react after disembarking from an overcrowded dinghy upon arriving at a beach on the Greek island of Lesbos, after crossing a part of the Aegean Sea from the Turkish coast to Lesbos, September 26, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Reuters / Saturday, September 26, 2015
The body of a migrant man lies at a beach after being washed ashore on the Greek island of Lesbos November 1, 2015. REUTERS/Giorgos Moutafis

Reuters / Sunday, November 01, 2015
An Afghan refugee falls into the sea as refugees and migrants arrive on a raft on the Greek island of Lesbos, November 8, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Sunday, November 08, 2015
A migrant collapses from exhaustion, moments after arriving on a raft on the Greek island of Lesbos, November 9, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Monday, November 09, 2015
Refugees and migrants rejoice following their arrival on a raft on the Greek island of Lesbos, November 9, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Monday, November 09, 2015
A Syrian refugee child screams inside an overcrowded dinghy after crossing part of the Aegean Sea from Turkey to the Greek island of Lesbos September 23, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Reuters / Wednesday, September 23, 2015
An Afghan mother comforts her crying child moments after a dinghy carrying Afghan migrants arrived on the island of Lesbos, Greece August 23, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Sunday, August 23, 2015
Refugees, most of them Syrians, struggle to leave a half-sunken catamaran carrying around 150 refugees as it arrives on the Greek island of Lesbos, after crossing part of the Aegean sea from Turkey, October 30, 2015. REUTERS/Giorgos Moutafis

Reuters / Friday, October 30, 2015
A volunteer helps Syrian refugee carry one of his two children off an overcrowded dinghy at a beach after crossing part of the Aegean Sea from Turkey to the Greek island of Lesbos September 23, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Reuters / Wednesday, September 23, 2015
Refugees and migrants arrive on a raft on the Greek island of Lesbos, November 8, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Sunday, November 08, 2015
The covered body of a migrant man lies at a beach after being washed ashore on the Greek island of Lesbos November 1, 2015. REUTERS/Giorgos Moutafis

Reuters / Sunday, November 01, 2015
A migrant woman is helped by volunteers after arriving by an overcrowded dinghy on the Greek island of Lesbos, after crossing a part of the Aegean Sea from the Turkish coast to Lesbos October 10, 2015. REUTERS/Fotis Plegas

Reuters / Saturday, October 10, 2015
A Syrian refugee laughs as she arrives onboard a raft during a rainstorm on the Greek island of Lesbos October 22, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Reuters / Thursday, October 22, 2015
A Syrian refugee girl covers herself with a thermal blanket after arriving on the Greek island of Lesbos, November 6, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Friday, November 06, 2015
Volunteer lifeguards try to revive a refugee after recovering him from open sea near the Greek island of Lesbos, October 30, 2015. The refugee died 30 minutes later despite the efforts of the lifeguards. REUTERS/Giorgos Moutafis

Reuters / Friday, October 30, 2015
A long exposure photo shows thousands of lifejackets left by migrants and refugees, piled up at a garbage dump site on the Greek island of Lesbos, November 9, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Monday, November 09, 2015
