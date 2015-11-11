Shore of dreams and nightmares
WARNING: GRAPHIC CONTENT A Syrian refugee gives thanks to God as he arrives in an overcrowded dinghy on the Greek island of Lesbos after crossing part of the Aegean Sea from Turkey September 23, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
A Syrian refugee man carries his daughter, wearing a makeshift life-vest wraped around her with duct tape, to a beach after arriving in a dinghy on the Greek island of Lesbos after crossing a part of the Aegean Sea from theTurkey to Lesbos September...more
The body of an unidentified migrant is seen on a beach after being washed ashore, on the Greek island of Lesbos, November 7, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
A local man helps a Syrian refugee who jumped off board from a dinghy as he swims exhausted at a beach on the Greek island of Lesbos September 17, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Afghan migrants struggle to disembark from a raft as waves break on it during a rainstorm on the Greek island of Lesbos October 23, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Syrian refugees take a "selfie" after arriving on a dinghy at a beach on the Greek island of Lesbos after crossing a part of the Aegean Sea from Turkey, September 18, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Afghan migrants arrive on a beach after jumping off a raft during a rainstorm on the Greek island of Lesbos October 22, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Young Syrian refugees react after disembarking from an overcrowded dinghy upon arriving at a beach on the Greek island of Lesbos, after crossing a part of the Aegean Sea from the Turkish coast to Lesbos, September 26, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
The body of a migrant man lies at a beach after being washed ashore on the Greek island of Lesbos November 1, 2015. REUTERS/Giorgos Moutafis
An Afghan refugee falls into the sea as refugees and migrants arrive on a raft on the Greek island of Lesbos, November 8, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
A migrant collapses from exhaustion, moments after arriving on a raft on the Greek island of Lesbos, November 9, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Refugees and migrants rejoice following their arrival on a raft on the Greek island of Lesbos, November 9, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
A Syrian refugee child screams inside an overcrowded dinghy after crossing part of the Aegean Sea from Turkey to the Greek island of Lesbos September 23, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
An Afghan mother comforts her crying child moments after a dinghy carrying Afghan migrants arrived on the island of Lesbos, Greece August 23, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Refugees, most of them Syrians, struggle to leave a half-sunken catamaran carrying around 150 refugees as it arrives on the Greek island of Lesbos, after crossing part of the Aegean sea from Turkey, October 30, 2015. REUTERS/Giorgos Moutafis
A volunteer helps Syrian refugee carry one of his two children off an overcrowded dinghy at a beach after crossing part of the Aegean Sea from Turkey to the Greek island of Lesbos September 23, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Refugees and migrants arrive on a raft on the Greek island of Lesbos, November 8, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
The covered body of a migrant man lies at a beach after being washed ashore on the Greek island of Lesbos November 1, 2015. REUTERS/Giorgos Moutafis
A migrant woman is helped by volunteers after arriving by an overcrowded dinghy on the Greek island of Lesbos, after crossing a part of the Aegean Sea from the Turkish coast to Lesbos October 10, 2015. REUTERS/Fotis Plegas
A Syrian refugee laughs as she arrives onboard a raft during a rainstorm on the Greek island of Lesbos October 22, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
A Syrian refugee girl covers herself with a thermal blanket after arriving on the Greek island of Lesbos, November 6, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Volunteer lifeguards try to revive a refugee after recovering him from open sea near the Greek island of Lesbos, October 30, 2015. The refugee died 30 minutes later despite the efforts of the lifeguards. REUTERS/Giorgos Moutafis
A long exposure photo shows thousands of lifejackets left by migrants and refugees, piled up at a garbage dump site on the Greek island of Lesbos, November 9, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Next Slideshows
War and remembrance
Scenes from commemorations for Veterans Day, Remembrance Day and Armistice Day.
Life and death in Damascus
Scenes from the deadly streets of the Syrian capital.
Brazil dam burst from above
Hope for survivors is fading five days after the disaster.
Destination Sharm el-Sheikh
Egypt's Red Sea has historically been a mecca for tourists but with tensions rising on the Sinai peninsula, governments are urging travelers to avoid the...
MORE IN PICTURES
March for Science
Thousands of scientists and people from other walks of life turned out for Earth Day events that organizers have framed as a "celebration" of science to counter a growing disregard for evidence-based knowledge.
Disputed islands of the South China Sea
Among the islands at the heart of territorial disputes in the South China Sea.
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
Eve of the French election
With only days to go before France's first round of voting, the presidential race enters its final stretch.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Aftermath from Venezuela's 'mother of all marches'
Scenes from Venezuela after nationwide opposition protests, in which nine people were killed amid street barricades, clashes and looting.
Shooting on Champs Elysees in Paris
A police officer was killed in a shooting incident on the Champs Elysees shopping boulevard just days before France's presidential election.
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 cast portraits
The cast of Marvel Studios' "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2" poses in West Hollywood.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.