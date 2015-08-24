Shoreham air show crash

Emergency services and crash investigation officers work at the crash site August 24, 2015. "It's too early to tell but I'd be surprised if (the death toll) doesn't go above 11," Sussex Police Assistant Chief Constable Steve Barry was quoted as...more

Emergency services and crash investigation officers work at the crash site August 24, 2015. "It's too early to tell but I'd be surprised if (the death toll) doesn't go above 11," Sussex Police Assistant Chief Constable Steve Barry was quoted as telling the BBC. "If it would be below 20 then that would be probably the best estimate that I could give you at this stage." REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

Close