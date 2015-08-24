Shoreham air show crash
Emergency services and crash investigation officers work at the site where a Hawker Hunter fighter jet crashed onto the A27 road at Shoreham near Brighton, Britain August 23, 2015. The death toll after a vintage fighter jet ploughed into a busy road...more
Emergency services and crash investigation officers work at the crash site August 23, 2015. The Hawker Hunter plane, of a type developed by Britain in the 1950s, struck several cars on Saturday on the major road next to Shoreham airport near...more
A crane removes the remains of a Hawker Hunter fighter jet August 24, 2015. The crash was the third - and by far the most deadly - at the event since 2007. Police said on Sunday they feared 11 people had died. A senior officer said that figure was...more
Emergency services and crash investigation officers work at the crash site August 24, 2015. "It's too early to tell but I'd be surprised if (the death toll) doesn't go above 11," Sussex Police Assistant Chief Constable Steve Barry was quoted as...more
A message is seen on a floral tribute left near the crash site August 23, 2015. In 2007, a pilot was killed at Shoreham after his World War Two Hurricane aircraft crashed just north of the same road and three years later a stunt glider pilot survived...more
A crane arrives on site as emergency services and crash investigation officers continue to work at the site August 24, 2015. The Royal Air Forces Association, which helps organize the show, said on Monday that the team running the event had many...more
A crane removes the remains of a Hawker Hunter fighter jet August 24, 2015. Amateur video footage of Saturday's crash showed two big explosions and black plumes of smoke after the jet hit the ground. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
A crane removes the remains of a Hawker Hunter fighter jet August 24, 2015. Police said the large number of attendees as well as motorists and cyclists on the road made it difficult to confirm the identities of the victims. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
A police officer stands guard in front of a forensic tent at the crash site August 23, 2015. The road, a major artery for traffic along the south coast, remained closed on Monday as wreckage of the aircraft was being removed. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
A crane removes the remains of a Hawker Hunter fighter jet August 24, 2015. The CAA said it had begun a review of airshows and had placed new restrictions on events as a result of Saturday's crash. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
A woman lays flowers near to the crash site August 23, 2015. Flying displays over land by vintage aircraft will be significantly restricted and limited to flypasts, with acrobatics banned. No more flights are to be allowed for now by Hawker Hunter...more
Emergency services and crash investigation officers work at the crash site August 24, 2015. Several crashes have occurred during other air displays in Britain in recent years, the latest three weeks ago when a stunt plane crashed at a car festival in...more
A general view shows Shoreham Airport, host of the Shoreham Airshow, August 23, 2015. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
Emergency services and crash investigation officers work at the crash site August 23, 2015. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
Emergency services and crash investigation officers work at the crash site August 23, 2015. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
Floral tributes are left near the site where a Hawker Hunter fighter jet crashed August 23, 2015. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
Nick Bunting, CEO of the Royal Air Forces Association (RAFA), the organizers of the Shoreham Airshow, attends a news conference in Lewes, Britain August 23, 2015. REUTERS/Luke Macgregor
A boy walking a dog looks at floral tributes left near the crash site August 23, 2015. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
