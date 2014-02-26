Shortages in Syria
Residents wait to receive food aid distributed by the U.N. Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) at the besieged al-Yarmouk camp, south of Damascus, January 31, 2014. World powers passed a landmark Security Council resolution demanding an end to...more
Residents wait to receive food aid distributed by the U.N. Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) at the besieged al-Yarmouk camp, south of Damascus, January 31, 2014. World powers passed a landmark Security Council resolution demanding an end to restrictions on humanitarian operations in Syria, but aid workers doubt it has the punch to make Damascus grant access and let stuck convoys deliver vital supplies. The resolution called for the immediate lifting of sieges in specific towns and cities around the country, including Yarmouk. REUTERS/UNRWA/Handout
A Palestinian woman waits to receive humanitarian aid distributed by U.N. Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) at al-Yarmouk camp, south of Damascus, February 24, 2014. REUTERS/Rame Alsayed
A Palestinian woman waits to receive humanitarian aid distributed by U.N. Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) at al-Yarmouk camp, south of Damascus, February 24, 2014. REUTERS/Rame Alsayed
A man sells oranges along a damaged street in the al-Shaar area in Aleppo, December 27, 2013. REUTERS/Jalal Alhalabi
A man sells oranges along a damaged street in the al-Shaar area in Aleppo, December 27, 2013. REUTERS/Jalal Alhalabi
Residents wait to receive food aid distributed by U.N. Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) at the besieged al-Yarmouk camp, south of Damascus, February 24, 2014. REUTERS/SANA/Handout
Residents wait to receive food aid distributed by U.N. Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) at the besieged al-Yarmouk camp, south of Damascus, February 24, 2014. REUTERS/SANA/Handout
Men wait to buy bread in front of a bakery shop during winter in Al Qusayr, a city in western Syria, southwest of Homs, March 1, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Men wait to buy bread in front of a bakery shop during winter in Al Qusayr, a city in western Syria, southwest of Homs, March 1, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Residents and children wait to collect water in Aleppo, April 2, 2013. REUTERS/Giath Taha
Residents and children wait to collect water in Aleppo, April 2, 2013. REUTERS/Giath Taha
Men and a youth (L) work to dig wells due to a water shortage in the city of Aleppo, June 1, 2013. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman
Men and a youth (L) work to dig wells due to a water shortage in the city of Aleppo, June 1, 2013. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman
Syrian refugee children queue as they wait to receive aid from Turkish humanitarian agencies at Bab al-Salam refugee camp in Syria near the Turkish border, December 22, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
Syrian refugee children queue as they wait to receive aid from Turkish humanitarian agencies at Bab al-Salam refugee camp in Syria near the Turkish border, December 22, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
A family warms themselves around a fire in eastern Ghouta near Damascus, January 6, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Abdullah
A family warms themselves around a fire in eastern Ghouta near Damascus, January 6, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Abdullah
A group of men smuggle diesel fuel from Syria to Turkey hoping to sell it at a higher price, across the Al-Assi River in Darkush town, Idlib, May 26, 2013. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman
A group of men smuggle diesel fuel from Syria to Turkey hoping to sell it at a higher price, across the Al-Assi River in Darkush town, Idlib, May 26, 2013. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman
People rush past a fruit stall covered in dust after what activists said was shelling by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Aleppo's al-Shaar district, February 3, 2014. REUTERS/Saad Abobrahim
People rush past a fruit stall covered in dust after what activists said was shelling by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Aleppo's al-Shaar district, February 3, 2014. REUTERS/Saad Abobrahim
A man holding a water cooler runs to avoid a sniper in Aleppo's Salaheddine neighborhood, April 28, 2013. REUTERS/Zaid Rev
A man holding a water cooler runs to avoid a sniper in Aleppo's Salaheddine neighborhood, April 28, 2013. REUTERS/Zaid Rev
A boy eats bread as others wait in front of a bakery shop during winter in Al Qusayr, a city in western Syria, southwest of Homs, March 1, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A boy eats bread as others wait in front of a bakery shop during winter in Al Qusayr, a city in western Syria, southwest of Homs, March 1, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A Syrian refugee carries bread and bottles of water during a winter storm in Zahle town, in the Bekaa Valley, December 11, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir
A Syrian refugee carries bread and bottles of water during a winter storm in Zahle town, in the Bekaa Valley, December 11, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir
People walk past spilled and damaged boxes of vegetables and fruits after mortar bombs landed on Haj Atef square in Homs city, November 21, 2013. REUTERS/SANA/Handout
People walk past spilled and damaged boxes of vegetables and fruits after mortar bombs landed on Haj Atef square in Homs city, November 21, 2013. REUTERS/SANA/Handout
People queue next to containers as they wait to buy fuel at a petrol station in Taftanaz near Idlib, July 2, 2012. REUTERS/Shaam News Network/Handout
People queue next to containers as they wait to buy fuel at a petrol station in Taftanaz near Idlib, July 2, 2012. REUTERS/Shaam News Network/Handout
Children hold plastic buckets as they wait for food in eastern al-Ghouta, near Damascus, January 21, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Abdullah
Children hold plastic buckets as they wait for food in eastern al-Ghouta, near Damascus, January 21, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Abdullah
A member of the Free Syrian Army gives bread to people in Aleppo, December 25, 2012. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman
A member of the Free Syrian Army gives bread to people in Aleppo, December 25, 2012. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman
A boy pumps water from a well due to water shortage in al-Zanbaqi village, in Idlib countryside, May 27, 2013. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman
A boy pumps water from a well due to water shortage in al-Zanbaqi village, in Idlib countryside, May 27, 2013. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman
People wait to buy fuel at a petrol station in a Damascus suburb, December 4, 2011. REUTERS/Stringer
People wait to buy fuel at a petrol station in a Damascus suburb, December 4, 2011. REUTERS/Stringer
Next Slideshows
Earth at night
Night images of our planet from space.
Britain's shipbuilding legacy
Glasgow used to produce around a fifth of the world’s ships, but its days as an industrial powerhouse are over. Far south in England, Portsmouth was once the...
Anti-Balaka Militants in CAR
The "anti-balaka" self defense militia was formed to defend Christian communities targeted by Seleka forces who ousted the president.
Flowers in Kiev
Memorials for the protesters killed in Ukraine.
MORE IN PICTURES
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
Republicans pull healthcare bill
President Donald Trump suffered a stunning political setback in a Congress controlled by his own party when Republican leaders pulled legislation to overhaul Obamacare, a major 2016 election campaign promise of the president and his allies.
Sunken South Korean ferry raised
The Sewol ferry that sank nearly three years ago, killing 304 people, most of them children on a school trip, slowly emerges from a gray sea.
Flashback: Egypt's Arab Spring
A look back at the Egypt uprising that led to the overthrow of president Mubarak in 2011. Mubarak, the first leader to face trial after the Arab Spring protests that swept the region, was freed after six years in detention.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Highlights from Tokyo Fashion Week
Backstage and collection highlights from Tokyo.
Iraqi forces edge further into Mosul
Iraqi forces enter Mosul's Old City as Islamic State militants put up fierce resistance from the close-packed houses and narrow streets.