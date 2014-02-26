Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Wed Feb 26, 2014 | 6:35pm GMT

Shortages in Syria

<p>Residents wait to receive food aid distributed by the U.N. Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) at the besieged al-Yarmouk camp, south of Damascus, January 31, 2014. World powers passed a landmark Security Council resolution demanding an end to restrictions on humanitarian operations in Syria, but aid workers doubt it has the punch to make Damascus grant access and let stuck convoys deliver vital supplies. The resolution called for the immediate lifting of sieges in specific towns and cities around the country, including Yarmouk. REUTERS/UNRWA/Handout</p>

Residents wait to receive food aid distributed by the U.N. Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) at the besieged al-Yarmouk camp, south of Damascus, January 31, 2014. World powers passed a landmark Security Council resolution demanding an end to...more

Wednesday, February 26, 2014

Residents wait to receive food aid distributed by the U.N. Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) at the besieged al-Yarmouk camp, south of Damascus, January 31, 2014. World powers passed a landmark Security Council resolution demanding an end to restrictions on humanitarian operations in Syria, but aid workers doubt it has the punch to make Damascus grant access and let stuck convoys deliver vital supplies. The resolution called for the immediate lifting of sieges in specific towns and cities around the country, including Yarmouk. REUTERS/UNRWA/Handout

Close
1 / 20
<p>A Palestinian woman waits to receive humanitarian aid distributed by U.N. Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) at al-Yarmouk camp, south of Damascus, February 24, 2014. REUTERS/Rame Alsayed</p>

A Palestinian woman waits to receive humanitarian aid distributed by U.N. Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) at al-Yarmouk camp, south of Damascus, February 24, 2014. REUTERS/Rame Alsayed

Wednesday, February 26, 2014

A Palestinian woman waits to receive humanitarian aid distributed by U.N. Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) at al-Yarmouk camp, south of Damascus, February 24, 2014. REUTERS/Rame Alsayed

Close
2 / 20
<p>A man sells oranges along a damaged street in the al-Shaar area in Aleppo, December 27, 2013. REUTERS/Jalal Alhalabi</p>

A man sells oranges along a damaged street in the al-Shaar area in Aleppo, December 27, 2013. REUTERS/Jalal Alhalabi

Wednesday, February 26, 2014

A man sells oranges along a damaged street in the al-Shaar area in Aleppo, December 27, 2013. REUTERS/Jalal Alhalabi

Close
3 / 20
<p>Residents wait to receive food aid distributed by U.N. Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) at the besieged al-Yarmouk camp, south of Damascus, February 24, 2014. REUTERS/SANA/Handout</p>

Residents wait to receive food aid distributed by U.N. Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) at the besieged al-Yarmouk camp, south of Damascus, February 24, 2014. REUTERS/SANA/Handout

Wednesday, February 26, 2014

Residents wait to receive food aid distributed by U.N. Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) at the besieged al-Yarmouk camp, south of Damascus, February 24, 2014. REUTERS/SANA/Handout

Close
4 / 20
<p>Men wait to buy bread in front of a bakery shop during winter in Al Qusayr, a city in western Syria, southwest of Homs, March 1, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic</p>

Men wait to buy bread in front of a bakery shop during winter in Al Qusayr, a city in western Syria, southwest of Homs, March 1, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Wednesday, February 26, 2014

Men wait to buy bread in front of a bakery shop during winter in Al Qusayr, a city in western Syria, southwest of Homs, March 1, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Close
5 / 20
<p>Residents and children wait to collect water in Aleppo, April 2, 2013. REUTERS/Giath Taha</p>

Residents and children wait to collect water in Aleppo, April 2, 2013. REUTERS/Giath Taha

Wednesday, February 26, 2014

Residents and children wait to collect water in Aleppo, April 2, 2013. REUTERS/Giath Taha

Close
6 / 20
<p>Men and a youth (L) work to dig wells due to a water shortage in the city of Aleppo, June 1, 2013. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman</p>

Men and a youth (L) work to dig wells due to a water shortage in the city of Aleppo, June 1, 2013. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman

Wednesday, February 26, 2014

Men and a youth (L) work to dig wells due to a water shortage in the city of Aleppo, June 1, 2013. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman

Close
7 / 20
<p>Syrian refugee children queue as they wait to receive aid from Turkish humanitarian agencies at Bab al-Salam refugee camp in Syria near the Turkish border, December 22, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah</p>

Syrian refugee children queue as they wait to receive aid from Turkish humanitarian agencies at Bab al-Salam refugee camp in Syria near the Turkish border, December 22, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Wednesday, February 26, 2014

Syrian refugee children queue as they wait to receive aid from Turkish humanitarian agencies at Bab al-Salam refugee camp in Syria near the Turkish border, December 22, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Close
8 / 20
<p>A family warms themselves around a fire in eastern Ghouta near Damascus, January 6, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Abdullah</p>

A family warms themselves around a fire in eastern Ghouta near Damascus, January 6, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Abdullah

Wednesday, February 26, 2014

A family warms themselves around a fire in eastern Ghouta near Damascus, January 6, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Abdullah

Close
9 / 20
<p>A group of men smuggle diesel fuel from Syria to Turkey hoping to sell it at a higher price, across the Al-Assi River in Darkush town, Idlib, May 26, 2013. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman</p>

A group of men smuggle diesel fuel from Syria to Turkey hoping to sell it at a higher price, across the Al-Assi River in Darkush town, Idlib, May 26, 2013. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman

Wednesday, February 26, 2014

A group of men smuggle diesel fuel from Syria to Turkey hoping to sell it at a higher price, across the Al-Assi River in Darkush town, Idlib, May 26, 2013. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman

Close
10 / 20
<p>People rush past a fruit stall covered in dust after what activists said was shelling by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Aleppo's al-Shaar district, February 3, 2014. REUTERS/Saad Abobrahim</p>

People rush past a fruit stall covered in dust after what activists said was shelling by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Aleppo's al-Shaar district, February 3, 2014. REUTERS/Saad Abobrahim

Wednesday, February 26, 2014

People rush past a fruit stall covered in dust after what activists said was shelling by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Aleppo's al-Shaar district, February 3, 2014. REUTERS/Saad Abobrahim

Close
11 / 20
<p>A man holding a water cooler runs to avoid a sniper in Aleppo's Salaheddine neighborhood, April 28, 2013. REUTERS/Zaid Rev</p>

A man holding a water cooler runs to avoid a sniper in Aleppo's Salaheddine neighborhood, April 28, 2013. REUTERS/Zaid Rev

Wednesday, February 26, 2014

A man holding a water cooler runs to avoid a sniper in Aleppo's Salaheddine neighborhood, April 28, 2013. REUTERS/Zaid Rev

Close
12 / 20
<p>A boy eats bread as others wait in front of a bakery shop during winter in Al Qusayr, a city in western Syria, southwest of Homs, March 1, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic</p>

A boy eats bread as others wait in front of a bakery shop during winter in Al Qusayr, a city in western Syria, southwest of Homs, March 1, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Wednesday, February 26, 2014

A boy eats bread as others wait in front of a bakery shop during winter in Al Qusayr, a city in western Syria, southwest of Homs, March 1, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Close
13 / 20
<p>A Syrian refugee carries bread and bottles of water during a winter storm in Zahle town, in the Bekaa Valley, December 11, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir</p>

A Syrian refugee carries bread and bottles of water during a winter storm in Zahle town, in the Bekaa Valley, December 11, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir

Wednesday, February 26, 2014

A Syrian refugee carries bread and bottles of water during a winter storm in Zahle town, in the Bekaa Valley, December 11, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir

Close
14 / 20
<p>People walk past spilled and damaged boxes of vegetables and fruits after mortar bombs landed on Haj Atef square in Homs city, November 21, 2013. REUTERS/SANA/Handout</p>

People walk past spilled and damaged boxes of vegetables and fruits after mortar bombs landed on Haj Atef square in Homs city, November 21, 2013. REUTERS/SANA/Handout

Wednesday, February 26, 2014

People walk past spilled and damaged boxes of vegetables and fruits after mortar bombs landed on Haj Atef square in Homs city, November 21, 2013. REUTERS/SANA/Handout

Close
15 / 20
<p>People queue next to containers as they wait to buy fuel at a petrol station in Taftanaz near Idlib, July 2, 2012. REUTERS/Shaam News Network/Handout</p>

People queue next to containers as they wait to buy fuel at a petrol station in Taftanaz near Idlib, July 2, 2012. REUTERS/Shaam News Network/Handout

Wednesday, February 26, 2014

People queue next to containers as they wait to buy fuel at a petrol station in Taftanaz near Idlib, July 2, 2012. REUTERS/Shaam News Network/Handout

Close
16 / 20
<p>Children hold plastic buckets as they wait for food in eastern al-Ghouta, near Damascus, January 21, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Abdullah</p>

Children hold plastic buckets as they wait for food in eastern al-Ghouta, near Damascus, January 21, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Abdullah

Wednesday, February 26, 2014

Children hold plastic buckets as they wait for food in eastern al-Ghouta, near Damascus, January 21, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammed Abdullah

Close
17 / 20
<p>A member of the Free Syrian Army gives bread to people in Aleppo, December 25, 2012. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman</p>

A member of the Free Syrian Army gives bread to people in Aleppo, December 25, 2012. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman

Wednesday, February 26, 2014

A member of the Free Syrian Army gives bread to people in Aleppo, December 25, 2012. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman

Close
18 / 20
<p>A boy pumps water from a well due to water shortage in al-Zanbaqi village, in Idlib countryside, May 27, 2013. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman</p>

A boy pumps water from a well due to water shortage in al-Zanbaqi village, in Idlib countryside, May 27, 2013. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman

Wednesday, February 26, 2014

A boy pumps water from a well due to water shortage in al-Zanbaqi village, in Idlib countryside, May 27, 2013. REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman

Close
19 / 20
<p>People wait to buy fuel at a petrol station in a Damascus suburb, December 4, 2011. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

People wait to buy fuel at a petrol station in a Damascus suburb, December 4, 2011. REUTERS/Stringer

Wednesday, February 26, 2014

People wait to buy fuel at a petrol station in a Damascus suburb, December 4, 2011. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
20 / 20
View Again
View Next
Earth at night

Earth at night

Next Slideshows

Earth at night

Earth at night

Night images of our planet from space.

26 Feb 2014
Britain's shipbuilding legacy

Britain's shipbuilding legacy

Glasgow used to produce around a fifth of the world’s ships, but its days as an industrial powerhouse are over. Far south in England, Portsmouth was once the...

26 Feb 2014
Anti-Balaka Militants in CAR

Anti-Balaka Militants in CAR

The "anti-balaka" self defense militia was formed to defend Christian communities targeted by Seleka forces who ousted the president.

26 Feb 2014
Flowers in Kiev

Flowers in Kiev

Memorials for the protesters killed in Ukraine.

25 Feb 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

Republicans pull healthcare bill

Republicans pull healthcare bill

President Donald Trump suffered a stunning political setback in a Congress controlled by his own party when Republican leaders pulled legislation to overhaul Obamacare, a major 2016 election campaign promise of the president and his allies.

Sunken South Korean ferry raised

Sunken South Korean ferry raised

The Sewol ferry that sank nearly three years ago, killing 304 people, most of them children on a school trip, slowly emerges from a gray sea.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos of the week.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos of the week.

Flashback: Egypt's Arab Spring

Flashback: Egypt's Arab Spring

A look back at the Egypt uprising that led to the overthrow of president Mubarak in 2011. Mubarak, the first leader to face trial after the Arab Spring protests that swept the region, was freed after six years in detention.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Highlights from Tokyo Fashion Week

Highlights from Tokyo Fashion Week

Backstage and collection highlights from Tokyo.

Iraqi forces edge further into Mosul

Iraqi forces edge further into Mosul

Iraqi forces enter Mosul's Old City as Islamic State militants put up fierce resistance from the close-packed houses and narrow streets.

Newer Slideshows Older Slideshows

Trending Collections

Pictures