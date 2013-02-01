Shot by a sniper
Free Syrian Army fighters take position just before they were hit by Syrian Army sniper fire during heavy fighting in the Ain Tarma neighbourhood of Damascus, January 30, 2013. The fighter on the right died soon after, while his comrade was wounded....more
A Free Syrian Army fighter (L) looks at his comrade immediately after he was hit by sniper fire during heavy fighting in the Ain Tarma neighbourhood of Damascus, January 30, 2013. The Free Syrian Army fighter on the left was wounded moments later....more
Free Syrian Army fighters lie on the ground as they are shot by sniper fire in the Ain Tarma neighbourhood of Damascus, January 30, 2013. The fighter on the right died soon after, while his comrade was wounded. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Free Syrian Army fighters lie on the ground as they are shot by sniper fire during heavy fighting in the Ain Tarma neighbourhood of Damascus, January 30, 2013. The fighter on the extreme right died soon after. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Free Syrian Army fighters lie on the ground as they are shot by sniper fire during heavy fighting in the Ain Tarma neighbourhood of Damascus, January 30, 2013. The fighter on the second left died soon after. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Free Syrian Army fighters pull a comrade who was shot by sniper fire during heavy fighting in the Ain Tarma neighbourhood of Damascus, January 30, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A Free Syrian Army fighter drags his comrade who was shot by sniper fire during heavy fighting in the Ain Tarma neighbourhood of Damascus, January 30, 2013. The fighter died soon after. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Free Syrian Army fighters pull a fighter who was shot by sniper fire during heavy fighting in the Ain Tarma neighbourhood of Damascus, January 30, 2013. The fighter died soon after. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Free Syrian Army fighters carry a comrade who was shot by sniper fire during heavy fighting in the Ain Tarma neighbourhood of Damascus, January 30, 2013. The fighter died soon after. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Free Syrian Army fighters call for help as they assist a comrade who was fatally shot by sniper fire during heavy fighting in the Ain Tarma neighbourhood of Damascus, January 30, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Free Syrian Army fighters carry a comrade who was shot by sniper fire during heavy fighting in the Ain Tarma neighbourhood of Damascus, January 30, 2013. The fighter died soon after. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Free Syrian Army fighters pull a comrade who was shot by sniper fire during heavy fighting in the Ain Tarma neighbourhood of Damascus, January 30, 2013. The fighter died soon after. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A wounded Free Syrian Army fighter cries after hearing that his friend died in a mission in the Ain Tarma neighbourhood of Damascus, January 30, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Free Syrian Army fighters run for cover as a tank shell explodes on a wall during heavy fighting in the Ain Tarma neighbourhood of Damascus, January 30, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
An injured Free Syrian Army fighter holds his head soon after a tank shell exploded on a wall during heavy fighting in the Ain Tarma neighbourhood of Damascus, January 30, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
