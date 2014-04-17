Showdown in Nevada
Protesters on horseback ride on the hills above a rally site in Bunkerville, Nevada, April 12, 2014. The federal Bureau of Land Management began a roundup of Cliven Bundy's cattle earlier this month, contending he owes over $1 million in back fees, penalties and other costs for grazing the herds on federally managed land. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Protesters gather at the Bureau of Land Management's base camp, where the cattle that were seized from rancher Cliven Bundy are being held, near Bunkerville, Nevada, April 12, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
(L-R) Protesters Brayden Johnson, Mike Eames and his wife Kristi Eames wave to passing motorists in Bunkerville, Nevada, April 11, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Eric Parker from central Idaho aims his weapon from a bridge as protesters gather by the Bureau of Land Management's base camp, where cattle that were seized from rancher Cliven Bundy are being held, near Bunkerville, Nevada, April 12, 2014. ...more
A protester waves the U.S. flag near others gathered on a bridge next to the Bureau of Land Management's base camp where seized cattle, that belonged to rancher Cliven Bundy, are being held at near Bunkerville, Nevada, April 12, 2014. REUTERS/Jim...more
Eric Parker from central Idaho stands watch on a bridge with his weapon as protesters gather by the Bureau of Land Management's base camp, where cattle that were seized from rancher Cliven Bundy are being held, near Bunkerville, Nevada, April 12,...more
Protesters fall back from the gates of the Bureau of Land Management's base camp where seized cattle, that belonged to rancher Cliven Bundy, are being held at near Bunkerville, Nevada, April 12, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
A protestor prays during a roadside church service at a protest site in Bunkerville, Nevada, April 13, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Rancher Cliven Bundy speaks during a roadside church service at a protest site in Bunkerville, Nevada, April 13, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Protesters cheer on horseback riders as they herd cattle that belongs to rancher Cliven Bundy after they were released near Bunkerville, Nevada, April 12, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Protesters watch as cattle that belonged to rancher Cliven Bundy are released near Bunkerville, Nevada, April 12, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Rancher Cliven Bundy greets supporters before a roadside church service at a protest site in Bunkerville, April 13, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Protester Eric Parker from central Idaho aims his weapon from a bridge next to the Bureau of Land Management's base camp where seized cattle, that belonged to rancher Cliven Bundy, are being held at near Bunkerville, Nevada, April 12, 2014....more
Protesters retreat from the Bureau of Land Management's base camp, where the cattle that were seized from rancher Cliven Bundy are being held, near Bunkerville, Nevada, April 12, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Protesters gather at the Bureau of Land Management's base camp, where cattle that were seized from rancher Cliven Bundy are being held, near Bunkerville, Nevada, April 12, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Rancher Cliven Bundy talks on stage beside Clark County Sheriff Douglas Gillespie (back 3rd L) in Bunkerville, Nevada, April 12, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Protesters place a sign on a bridge near the Bureau of Land Management 's base camp where seized cattle, that belonged to rancher Cliven Bundy, are being held at near Bunkerville, Nevada, April 12, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Protesters yell at law enforcement officers near the Bureau of Land Management's base camp where seized cattle, that belonged to rancher Cliven Bundy, are being held at near Bunkerville, Nevada, April 12, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Protester Ben Stobel of Kalispell, Montana, tends to a fire at his camp in Bunkerville, Nevada, April 11, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
