Pictures | Fri Jul 3, 2015 | 5:26pm BST

Shrimp fishing by horse

Belgian shrimp fishermen ride carthorses to haul nets out in the sea to catch shrimps during low tide at the coastal town of Oostduinkerke, Belgium July 3, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Friday, July 03, 2015
Belgian shrimp fishermen ride carthorses to haul nets out in the sea to catch shrimps during low tide at the coastal town of Oostduinkerke, Belgium July 3, 2015. At the end of each fishing session, the fishermen and their mounts leave the water to empty the net's contents into two wicker baskets fixed on each side of the horse. REUTERS/Yves Herman

A Belgian shrimp fisherman rides a carthorse to haul a net out in the sea to catch shrimps during low tide at the coastal town of Oostduinkerke, Belgium July 3, 2015. This traditional method of catching shrimps along the North Sea coast, which dates back to some 500 years, attracts tourists every summer. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Bernard Debryune, a Belgian shrimp fisherman for the last 36 years, empties his net after a shrimp fishing session during low tide at the coastal town of Oostduinkerke, July 3, 2015. In 2013, Unesco recognized shrimp fishing on horseback as an intangible cultural heritage. REUTERS/Yves Herman

A Belgian shrimp fisherman rides a carthorse to haul a net out in the sea to catch shrimps during low tide at the coastal town of Oostduinkerke, Belgium July 3, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Marius Dugardein, a Belgian shrimp fisherman for the last 15 years, rides a carthorse to haul a net out in the sea to catch shrimps during low tide at the coastal town of Oostduinkerke July 3, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Belgian shrimp fishermen ride carthorses to haul nets out in the sea to catch shrimps during low tide at the coastal town of Oostduinkerke July 3, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Bernard Debryune, a Belgian shrimp fisherman for the last 36 years, rides a horse to haul a net out in the sea to catch shrimps during low tide at the coastal town of Oostduinkerke July 3, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Shrimps are seen in a basket after shrimp fishing during low tide at the coastal town of Oostduinkerke July 3, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman

The legs of a carthorse are seen on the beach before it goes out for shrimp fishing at the coastal town of Oostduinkerke July 3, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman

A statue representing a Belgian shrimp fisherman is seen on the beach at the coastal town of Oostduinkerke July 3, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman

