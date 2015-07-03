Shrimp fishing by horse
Belgian shrimp fishermen ride carthorses to haul nets out in the sea to catch shrimps during low tide at the coastal town of Oostduinkerke, Belgium July 3, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Belgian shrimp fishermen ride carthorses to haul nets out in the sea to catch shrimps during low tide at the coastal town of Oostduinkerke, Belgium July 3, 2015. At the end of each fishing session, the fishermen and their mounts leave the water to...more
A Belgian shrimp fisherman rides a carthorse to haul a net out in the sea to catch shrimps during low tide at the coastal town of Oostduinkerke, Belgium July 3, 2015. This traditional method of catching shrimps along the North Sea coast, which dates...more
Bernard Debryune, a Belgian shrimp fisherman for the last 36 years, empties his net after a shrimp fishing session during low tide at the coastal town of Oostduinkerke, July 3, 2015. In 2013, Unesco recognized shrimp fishing on horseback as an...more
A Belgian shrimp fisherman rides a carthorse to haul a net out in the sea to catch shrimps during low tide at the coastal town of Oostduinkerke, Belgium July 3, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Marius Dugardein, a Belgian shrimp fisherman for the last 15 years, rides a carthorse to haul a net out in the sea to catch shrimps during low tide at the coastal town of Oostduinkerke July 3, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Belgian shrimp fishermen ride carthorses to haul nets out in the sea to catch shrimps during low tide at the coastal town of Oostduinkerke July 3, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Bernard Debryune, a Belgian shrimp fisherman for the last 36 years, rides a horse to haul a net out in the sea to catch shrimps during low tide at the coastal town of Oostduinkerke July 3, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Shrimps are seen in a basket after shrimp fishing during low tide at the coastal town of Oostduinkerke July 3, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman
The legs of a carthorse are seen on the beach before it goes out for shrimp fishing at the coastal town of Oostduinkerke July 3, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman
A statue representing a Belgian shrimp fisherman is seen on the beach at the coastal town of Oostduinkerke July 3, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Next Slideshows
Paris skyscrapers
The skyline of the French capital will see its first modern skyscraper in more than 40 years after council approved plans for a giant triangular tower.
Running the Palio di Siena
Since the mid-1600s, 10 riders have hurtled bareback around Siena, Italy's shell-shaped central square in a desperate bid to win the Palio, a silk banner...
One-legged flamingo
A Chilean flamingo was given a specially-made prosthesis after a fracture in the left leg resulted in the bottom portion of the leg needing to be amputated to...
Obama in the rain
When it rains on the president.
MORE IN PICTURES
Editor's Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Postcards from Pyongyang
Street scenes from the reclusive nation as North Korea prepares to mark the 105th anniversary of the birth of founding father Kim Il-sung.
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
North Korea's Kim family tree
The status of the ruling Kim family of North Korea, the world's only hereditary totalitarian Stalinist state.
Celebrating Holy Week
Christians around the world celebrate the week leading up to Easter Sunday.
Songkran water festival
The Songkran festival, also known as the water festival, marks the start of Thailand's traditional New Year and is believed to wash away bad luck.
Chocolate printed in 3D
Beer bottles and bunnies are printed in 3D at the Belgian chocolate company Miam Factory.
New York auto show
Highlights from the 2017 New York International Auto Show.