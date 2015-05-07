Edition:
Pictures | Thu May 7, 2015 | 5:41pm BST

Shrinking Lake Mead

The depleted water level caused by a prolonged drought in the Western United States can be seen on Lake Mead in Nevada May 6, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Blake

The effect of a prolonged drought in the Western United States can be seen at a marina on Lake Mead in Nevada May 6, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Blake

James Spears takes his 1964 German built Amphicar for a drive on Lake Mead in Nevada May 6, 2015. A prolonged drought in the Western United States has drastically affected the level of the lakes water. REUTERS/Mike Blake

People take photos near Hoover Dam with low water levels of Lake Mead on the Nevada and Arizona border April 11, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Low water levels of Lake Mead is seen near the Hoover Dam on the Nevada and Arizona border April 11, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

The effect of a prolonged drought in the Western United States can be seen on a marina on Lake Mead in Nevada May 6, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Blake

The water level from Lake Mead is shown from the Arizona side of the Hoover Dam as a prolonged drought affects the Western United States May 6, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Freshwater carp come to the surface looking for food in the shallow waters of Lake Mead in Nevada May 6, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Blake

James Spear drives his German build 1964 Anphicar onto a boat launch and out of Lake Mead in Nevada as he takes his mother and cousins for a drive on the lake May 6, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Blake

The effect of a prolonged drought in the Western United States can be seen at a marina on Lake Mead in Nevada May 6, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Blake

The effect of a prolonged drought in the Western United States can be seen at a marina on Lake Mead in Nevada May 6, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Blake

The effect of a prolonged drought in the Western United States can be seen at Lake Mead in Nevada May 6, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Blake

The effect of a prolonged drought in the Western United States can be seen at Lake Mead in Nevada May 6, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Blake

People pose for pictures with Hoover Dam with low water levels of Lake Mead seen in the background, on the Nevada and Arizona border April 11, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

The depleted water level caused by a prolonged drought in the Western United States can be seen on Lake Mead in Nevada May 6, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Lake Mead and the Hoover Dam are seen in Nevada and Arizona, United States April 23, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

