Pictures | Thu Oct 10, 2013 | 6:30pm BST

Shutdown ghost town

<p>An empty speaker's lectern is seen in the rain outside the U.S. Capitol, October 10, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst</p>

An empty speaker's lectern is seen in the rain outside the U.S. Capitol, October 10, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Thursday, October 10, 2013

<p>A sign in an empty corridor leading to the offices of Republican House leadership is pictured on Capitol Hill, October 9, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed</p>

Thursday, October 10, 2013

<p>The U.S. Capitol Visitors Center empty of tourists, October 9, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed</p>

Thursday, October 10, 2013

<p>The empty cafe is seen inside the closed Smithsonian Air and Space Museum, October 1, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque</p>

Thursday, October 10, 2013

<p>A man walks toward the entrance of the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, October 3, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque</p>

Thursday, October 10, 2013

<p>Empty bicycle racks are seen in the Federal Center Plaza area during day three of the shutdown, October 3, 2013. REUTERS/Gary Cameron</p>

Thursday, October 10, 2013

<p>The U.S. Capitol Dome is reflected in a fountain below the U.S. Senate, October 6, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst</p>

Thursday, October 10, 2013

<p>The inside of the closed Smithsonian Air and Space Museum, October 1, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque</p>

Thursday, October 10, 2013

<p>Empty tables and chairs are seen outside the main headquarters of FEMA, October 3, 2013. REUTERS/Gary Cameron</p>

Thursday, October 10, 2013

<p>A road leads to the U.S. Capitol in Washington, October 6, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst</p>

Thursday, October 10, 2013

