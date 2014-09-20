Shuttle to deep space
A test version of NASA's Orion capsule is towed towards the USS Anchorage during a recovery drill off the coast of California September 15, 2014. Orion is NASA's next exploration spacecraft, designed to carry astronauts to destinations in deep space,...more
An Orion patch is seen on the shirt of a NASA employee on board the USS Anchorage during an Orion capsule recovery drill off the coast of California September 15, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake
A test version of NASA's Orion capsule is shown after being recovered by the USS Anchorage off the coast of California September 15, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake
A test version of NASA's Orion capsule floats in the rear of the USS Anchorage during a recovery drill off the coast of California September 15, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake
The Orion capsule sits on top of the service module as it is moved from the Operations & Checkout Building to the Payload Hazardous Servicing Facility (L) at Kennedy Space Center, Florida September 11, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Brown
The Orion capsule is pictured as it is moved from the Operations & Checkout Building to the Payload Hazardous Servicing Facility at Kennedy Space Center, Florida September 11, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Brown
Technicians work on the heat shield of NASA's Orion space capsule at Kennedy Space Center, Florida, in this undated handout photo from NASA. Measuring 16.5 feet in diameter, the heat shield is made from a single seamless piece of Avcoat ablator....more
The heat shield for NASA's Orion spacecraft is loaded onto a Super Guppy plane for transport to Florida's Kennedy Space Center, in Manchester, New Hampshire December 4, 2013. REUTERS/NASA/Handout
NASA astronauts Cady Coleman and Ricky Arnold step into the Orion crew module hatch during a series of spacesuit check tests conducted at the Space Vehicle Mockup Facility at the agency's Johnson Space Center in Houston, Texas on June 13, 2013. ...more
Astronaut Don Pettit watches as a technician works on the Orion crew module inside the Operations and Checkout Building at Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida on March 21, 2013. NASA/Dimitri Gerondidakis/Handout via Reuters
Technicians prepare to fit a special fixture around an Orion capsule inside the high bay of the Operations & Checkout Building at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida in this undated handout photograph. The fixture is designed to...more
NASA conducts a test of the Orion crew vehicle's entry, descent and landing parachutes above the Arizona desert April 17, 2012. REUTERS/NASA/Handout
The splash test of the Orion Multi-Purpose Crew Vehicle mockup is seen in the Hydro Impact Basin at NASA's Langley Research Center in Hampton, Virginia, July 21, 2011. The Hydro Impact Basin is an oversized pool that is the testing bed to certify...more
Parajumpers from the Air Force 920th rescue wing practice attach a flotation collar to a full-size mockup of NASA's crew module for the Orion Crew exploration vehicle during testing at the Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida, April 8, 2009....more
An artist's concept is shown of the Orion's Space Launch System (SLS) sitting on a launchpad. REUTERS/NASA/Handout
A full-size mockup of the crew module for the Orion Crew exploration vehicle is displayed on the National Mall near the Capitol (background) in Washington March 30, 2009. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
