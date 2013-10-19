Edition:
Siberian hermit

<p>Former bargeman Viktor, 57, who refused to give his family name, looks out of a window of his wooden hut located in a forest south of Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, October 17, 2013. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin</p>

<p>Former bargeman Viktor, 57, who refused to give his family name, reads the Bible while wearing a hat he made for this purpose, outside his wooden hut located in a forest south of Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, October 17, 2013. A decade ago, Viktor decided to lead the life of a hermit, and settled in this secluded forest area hidden from civilization. He reads the Bible, and survives mainly on fish, berries, mushrooms and other food he can find. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin</p>

<p>Former bargeman Viktor, 57, who refused to give his last name, smokes as he carries a log to use for firewood, near his wooden hut located in a forest south of Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, October 17, 2013. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin</p>

<p>Former bargeman Viktor, 57, who refused to give his last name, eats salted fish with its scales still on, near his wooden hut located in a forest south of Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, October 17, 2013. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin</p>

<p>Former bargeman Viktor, 57, who refused to give his last name, looks out of a window of his wooden hut located on a bank of the Yenisei River, south of Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, October 17, 2013. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin</p>

<p>Former bargeman Viktor, 57, who refused to give his last name, checks his belongings stored under the roof of his wooden hut located on a bank of the Yenisei River, south of Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, October 17, 2013. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin</p>

<p>Former bargeman Viktor, 57, who refused to give his family name, rows a boat on the Yenisei River near his wooden hut, south of Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, October 17, 2013. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin</p>

<p>Former bargeman Viktor, 57, who refused to give his last name, looks at himself in a truck's side mirror, which has been broken off the vehicle, near his wooden hut located on a bank of the Yenisei River, south of Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, October 17, 2013. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin</p>

<p>Former bargeman Viktor, 57, who refused to give his last name, checks his fishing net in front of his wooden hut located on a bank of the Yenisei River, south of Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, October 17, 2013. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin</p>

<p>The wooden hut where former bargeman Viktor, 57, lives is seen on a bank of the Yenisei River, south of Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, October 17, 2013. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin</p>

<p>Former bargeman Viktor, 57, who refused to give his last name, fishes on the Yenisei River, south of Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, October 17, 2013. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin</p>

<p>Former bargeman Viktor, 57, who refused to give his family name, rows a boat on the Yenisei River, south of Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, October 17, 2013. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin</p>

