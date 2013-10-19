Siberian hermit
Former bargeman Viktor, 57, who refused to give his family name, looks out of a window of his wooden hut located in a forest south of Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, October 17, 2013. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
Former bargeman Viktor, 57, who refused to give his family name, reads the Bible while wearing a hat he made for this purpose, outside his wooden hut located in a forest south of Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, October 17, 2013. A decade ago,...more
Former bargeman Viktor, 57, who refused to give his family name, reads the Bible while wearing a hat he made for this purpose, outside his wooden hut located in a forest south of Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, October 17, 2013. A decade ago, Viktor decided to lead the life of a hermit, and settled in this secluded forest area hidden from civilization. He reads the Bible, and survives mainly on fish, berries, mushrooms and other food he can find. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
Former bargeman Viktor, 57, who refused to give his last name, smokes as he carries a log to use for firewood, near his wooden hut located in a forest south of Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, October 17, 2013. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
Former bargeman Viktor, 57, who refused to give his last name, eats salted fish with its scales still on, near his wooden hut located in a forest south of Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, October 17, 2013. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
Former bargeman Viktor, 57, who refused to give his last name, looks out of a window of his wooden hut located on a bank of the Yenisei River, south of Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, October 17, 2013. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
Former bargeman Viktor, 57, who refused to give his last name, checks his belongings stored under the roof of his wooden hut located on a bank of the Yenisei River, south of Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, October 17, 2013. REUTERS/Ilya...more
Former bargeman Viktor, 57, who refused to give his family name, rows a boat on the Yenisei River near his wooden hut, south of Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, October 17, 2013. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
Former bargeman Viktor, 57, who refused to give his last name, looks at himself in a truck's side mirror, which has been broken off the vehicle, near his wooden hut located on a bank of the Yenisei River, south of Russia's Siberian city of...more
Former bargeman Viktor, 57, who refused to give his last name, checks his fishing net in front of his wooden hut located on a bank of the Yenisei River, south of Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, October 17, 2013. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
The wooden hut where former bargeman Viktor, 57, lives is seen on a bank of the Yenisei River, south of Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, October 17, 2013. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
Former bargeman Viktor, 57, who refused to give his last name, fishes on the Yenisei River, south of Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, October 17, 2013. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
Former bargeman Viktor, 57, who refused to give his family name, rows a boat on the Yenisei River, south of Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, October 17, 2013. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
