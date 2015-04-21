Sicilian migrant centre
Clothes hanging out to dry are seen at an immigration center in Mineo, on the Italian island of Sicily, April 21, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello
Migrants talk at an immigration center in Mineo, on the Italian island of Sicily, April 21, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello
A migrant stands at an immigration center in Mineo, on the Italian island of Sicily, April 21, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello
Migrants gather at an immigration center in Mineo, on the Italian island of Sicily, April 21, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello
Migrants play soccer at an immigration center in Mineo, on the Italian island of Sicily, April 21, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello
A migrant walks at an immigration center in Mineo, on the Italian island of Sicily, April 21, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello
A migrant rides his bike at the entrance of an immigration center in Mineo, on the Italian island of Sicily, April 21, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello
Migrants gather at an immigration center in Mineo, on the Italian island of Sicily, April 21, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello
A migrant walks at an immigration center in Mineo, on the Italian island of Sicily, April 21, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello
