Pictures | Tue Apr 21, 2015 | 9:10pm BST

Sicilian migrant centre

Clothes hanging out to dry are seen at an immigration center in Mineo, on the Italian island of Sicily, April 21, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello

Migrants talk at an immigration center in Mineo, on the Italian island of Sicily, April 21, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello

A migrant stands at an immigration center in Mineo, on the Italian island of Sicily, April 21, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello

Migrants gather at an immigration center in Mineo, on the Italian island of Sicily, April 21, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello

Migrants play soccer at an immigration center in Mineo, on the Italian island of Sicily, April 21, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello

A migrant walks at an immigration center in Mineo, on the Italian island of Sicily, April 21, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello

A migrant rides his bike at the entrance of an immigration center in Mineo, on the Italian island of Sicily, April 21, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello

Migrants gather at an immigration center in Mineo, on the Italian island of Sicily, April 21, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello

A migrant walks at an immigration center in Mineo, on the Italian island of Sicily, April 21, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello

