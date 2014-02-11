Sicily's migrant soccer squad
Like many young men in Italy, these amateur soccer players in the small Sicilian town of Mineo dream of stardom on the field. But for this group, having made it this far is already an achievement. ASD Mineo, as their squad is called, is made up of...more
Like many young men in Italy, these amateur soccer players in the small Sicilian town of Mineo dream of stardom on the field. But for this group, having made it this far is already an achievement. ASD Mineo, as their squad is called, is made up of African migrants who risked their lives to cross the Mediterranean in hopes of finding asylum, a journey that has killed many others in shipwrecks January 27, 2014. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
Nineteen-year-old Mohammad from Togo is a defensive player for ASD Mineo and sports a similar Mohawk haircut to the AC Milan star Balotelli. "In my village some people called me Balotelli, and then when I arrived in Italy they started calling me...more
Nineteen-year-old Mohammad from Togo is a defensive player for ASD Mineo and sports a similar Mohawk haircut to the AC Milan star Balotelli. "In my village some people called me Balotelli, and then when I arrived in Italy they started calling me Balotelli," he said January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
A soccer player walks down the street with one of the team's supporters before their Sunday match January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
A soccer player walks down the street with one of the team's supporters before their Sunday match January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
Migrants play in the Mineo immigration centre January 27, 2014. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
Migrants play in the Mineo immigration centre January 27, 2014. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
Mohammad of Togo (R) and Abdullahi from Ghana spend time in their room in the shelter January 27, 2014. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
Mohammad of Togo (R) and Abdullahi from Ghana spend time in their room in the shelter January 27, 2014. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
The team members get food in the centre's canteen before heading off to their Sunday match January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
The team members get food in the centre's canteen before heading off to their Sunday match January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
Team members take pictures of one another in front of a poster advertising one of their games at the centre January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
Team members take pictures of one another in front of a poster advertising one of their games at the centre January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
Members of the soccer team chat in front of a mural of the island of Sicily January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
Members of the soccer team chat in front of a mural of the island of Sicily January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
The team travels to their game January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
The team travels to their game January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
Muslim players kneel for late-afternoon prayers before their game, beside a ceramic statue of St. Agrippa, patron saint of Mineo village January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
Muslim players kneel for late-afternoon prayers before their game, beside a ceramic statue of St. Agrippa, patron saint of Mineo village January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
The players listen to their coach Giuseppe Manzella, shown gesturing in the changing room January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
The players listen to their coach Giuseppe Manzella, shown gesturing in the changing room January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
ASD Mineo plays against rival team Massiminiana January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
ASD Mineo plays against rival team Massiminiana January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
The Mineo players celebrate after scoring a goal, as the Massiminiana goalkeeper looks on January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
The Mineo players celebrate after scoring a goal, as the Massiminiana goalkeeper looks on January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
Supporters of ASD Mineo cheer after a goal January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
Supporters of ASD Mineo cheer after a goal January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
Team members celebrate after scoring a goal January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
Team members celebrate after scoring a goal January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
Both teams celebrate after their match ends January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
Both teams celebrate after their match ends January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
The immigration centre is one of Europe's largest such shelters, hosting some 4,000 migrants from 40 nations January 25, 2014.
The immigration centre is one of Europe's largest such shelters, hosting some 4,000 migrants from 40 nations January 25, 2014.
Next Slideshows
The last fight night
Kickboxing fans flock to see the closing fight night for one of Bangkok's oldest Muay Thai venues, which is being demolished after 57 years.
Preparing for the state dinner
President Obama shows French President Francois Hollande around Thomas Jefferson's Virginia residence before their upcoming state dinner together.
Singapore Airshow
Aerial acrobatics at the Singapore Airshow.
The lost art of deer calling
Competitors at the German deer calling championships.
MORE IN PICTURES
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Battleground Mosul
The urban neighborhoods of Mosul shows the devastation of the battle to retake the Iraqi city from Islamic State control.
Drought-hit Somalia faces famine
A devastating drought is killing livestock and driving people to flee in search of water, leaving the Horn of Africa nation facing the possibility of famine.
The sniper wars of Mosul
As an outnumbered and outgunned Islamic State defend their last stronghold in Iraq, snipers have been one of their most effective weapons.
Cherry blossoms in bloom
The arrival of cherry blossoms heralds the beginning of spring.
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
Running of the Brides
Couples take part in the "Running of the Brides" race as they compete for wedding prizes in Bangkok.
Russian police detain hundreds of protesters
Police detain hundreds of protesters across Russia, including opposition leader Alexei Navalny, after thousands took to the streets to demonstrate against corruption.
Clashes break out at Trump rally
Supporters of Trump clash with counter-protesters at a rally in Huntington Beach, California.