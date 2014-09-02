Siege of Amerli broken
Iraqi Shiite militia fighters hold the Islamic State flag as they celebrate after breaking the siege of Amerli by Islamic State militants, September 1, 2014. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal
Iraqi security forces and Shi'ite militias advance towards town of Amerli from their position in the Ajana, September 1, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Iraqi Shiite militia fighters fire their weapons as they celebrate breaking a long siege of Amerli by Islamic State militants September 1, 2014. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal
People in Amerli receive aid from a Kurdish political party after the siege by Islamic State militants was broken, September 1, 2014. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal
People carry bottles of water they received from a Kurdish political party after the siege by Islamic State militants was broken in Amerli September 1, 2014. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal
Iraqi security forces and Shi'ite militias pull down a flag belonging to Islamic State militants at Amerli September 1, 2014. REUTERS/ Stringer
Iraqi security forces and Shi'ite militias advance towards town of Amerli September 1, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Iraqi girls gesture as they celebrate after Iraqi security forces entered the town of Amerli September 1, 2014. REUTERS/ Stringer
Iraqi Shiite militia fighters fire their weapons as they celebrate breaking a long siege of Amerli by Islamic State militants, September 1, 2014. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal
A man guards as Iraqi security forces and Shi'ite militias advance towards town of Amerli September 1, 2014. REUTERS/ Stringer
Iraqi Shiite militia fighters fire their weapons as they celebrate breaking a long siege of Amerli by Islamic State militants, September 1, 2014. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal
Iraqi Shiite militia fighters travel on their vehicle as they celebrate after breaking the siege of Amerli by Islamic State militants, September 1, 2014. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal
Iraqi Shiite militia fighters celebrate breaking a long siege of Amerli by Islamic State militants, September 1, 2014. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal
Iraqi Shiite militia fighters travel on their vehicles as they celebrate after breaking the siege of Amerli by Islamic State militants, September 1, 2014. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal
Smokes rises after an improvised explosive device exploded in a controlled detonation by Iraqi security forces, as they advance towards town of Amerli from their position in the Ajana, September 1, 2014. REUTERS/ Stringer
Iraqi security forces and Shi'ite militias react as they advance towards town of Amerli September 1, 2014. REUTERS/ Stringer
Iraqi security forces and Iraqi Shi'ite militias stand guard after breaking a siege by the Islamic State extremist group on Amerli September 1, 2014. REUTERS/ Stringer
Iraqi Shiite militia fighters celebrate after breaking a long siege of Amerli by Islamic State militants, September 1, 2014. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal
People in Amerli receive aids from a Kurdish political party after the siege by Islamic State militants was broken, September 1, 2014. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal
People in Amerli receive aid from a Kurdish political party after the siege by Islamic State militants was broken, September 1, 2014. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal
