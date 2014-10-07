Siege of Kobani
A protester throws stones at an armored army vehicle during a pro-Kurdish demonstration in solidarity with people of Kobani, near the Mursitpinar border crossing on the Turkish-Syrian border, in the Turkish town of Suruc in southeastern Sanliurfa...more
Smoke rises from the Syrian town of Kobani after a war plane carried out an air strike, seen from near the Mursitpinar border crossing on the Turkish-Syrian border in the southeastern town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province October 7, 2014. REUTERS/Umit...more
Turkish soldiers patrol on an armored army vehicle on the Turkish-Syrian border near the southeastern town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province October 7, 2014. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Protesters run away as an armored army vehicle sprays water to disperse them during a pro-Kurdish demonstration in solidarity with people of Kobani, near the Mursitpinar border crossing on the Turkish-Syrian border, in the Turkish town of Suruc in...more
Turkish army tanks take up position on the Turkish-Syrian border near the southeastern town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province October 6, 2014. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
A black flag belonging to the Islamic State is seen near the Syrian town of Kobani, as pictured from the Turkish-Syrian border near the southeastern town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province, October 6, 2014. A black flag belonging to Islamic State was...more
Turkish soldiers watch over the Syrian town of Kobani as they take position near Mursitpinar border crossing on the Turkish-Syrian border in the Turkish town of Suruc in southeastern Sanliurfa province October 4, 2014. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
A Islamic State fighter walks near a black flag belonging to the Islamic State near the Syrian town of Kobani, pictured from the Turkish-Syrian border near the southeastern town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province, October 6, 2014. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Smoke rises from the Syrian town of Kobani, seen from near the Mursitpinar border crossing on the Turkish-Syrian border in the southeastern town of Suruc, Sanliurfa province, October 5, 2014. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
A Kurdish refugee girl from the Syrian town of Kobani eats in the southeastern town of Suruc, Sanliurfa province, October 5, 2014. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Smoke rises from the Syrian town of Kobani, seen from near the Mursitpinar border crossing on the Turkish-Syrian border in the southeastern town of Suruc, Sanliurfa province, October 3, 2014. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
A Kurdish refugee man and his child stand at the entrance of their temporary shelter in a refugee camp in the southeastern town of Suruc, Sanliurfa province, October 5, 2014. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Turkish Kurds watch over the Syrian town of Kobani as they stand near Mursitpinar border crossing in the southeastern Turkish town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province October 3, 2014. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Syrian Kurdish refugees shield themselves from rain after crossing into Turkey from the Syrian border town Kobani, near the southeastern Turkish town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province October 2, 2014. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Turkish army tanks take up position on the Turkish-Syrian border near the southeastern town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province September 29, 2014. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Syrian Kurdish refugees arrive on the back of a truck near the southeastern Turkish town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province September 29, 2014. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
A Turkish soldier, with media vehicles in the background, stands guard near Mursitpinar border crossing on the Turkish-Syrian border in the southeastern Turkish town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province October 3, 2014. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Syrian Kurds wait behind the fences to cross into Turkey from the Syrian border town Kobani, near the southeastern Turkish town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province October 3, 2014. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
A Kurdish Syrian refugee woman sits on a carriage after crossing the Turkish-Syrian border near the southeastern town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province September 26, 2014. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Turkish soldiers are seen atop and around armored vehicles, with the Syrian town of Kobani in the background, near the Mursitpinar border crossing on the Turkish-Syrian border, in the southeastern Turkish town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province October...more
A Turkish soldier carries a Syrian Kurdish refugee baby from the Syrian border town Kobani, near the southeastern Turkish town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province October 2, 2014. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Turkish soldiers stand at a position on the Turkish-Syrian border near the southeastern town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province, September 24, 2014. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Syrian Kurdish children run through the Turkish side on the Turkish-Syrian border, near the southeastern town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province September 26, 2014. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Rainbows are pictured above the Turkish military post and the Syrian city of Kobani in the background, at the Turkish-Syrian border near the southeastern Turkish town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province, September 24, 2014. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Next Slideshows
Ebola in Texas
Up to 100 people may have had direct or indirect contact with the first person to be diagnosed with the Ebola virus in the United States.
Fighting for Assad
On the front with Syrian forces loyal to the regime.
The Ebola Island Clinic
The World Health Organization and Liberians work together to treat Ebola patients at the Island Clinic in Monrovia.
Brazil votes
Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff will face pro-business rival Aecio Neves in a runoff.
MORE IN PICTURES
Blast in St. Petersburg metro
Several people were killed when an explosion tore through a train carriage in the St. Petersburg metro system.
Outrage over Venezuela court power grab
Venezuela's pro-government Supreme Court revoked its takeover of the opposition-led Congress after it drew international condemnation and protests against socialist President Nicolas Maduro.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
Suiting up the Swiss Guard
Austrian blacksmiths produce ceremonial suits of armor for the Vatican's Swiss Guards as the craftsmanship needed to make them is disappearing.
Cherry blossoms of Japan
Tokyo's cherry blossom frenzy kicks in as the weather clears and residents pour into parks ablaze with trees in full bloom.
Rooting out Islamic State in Mosul's Old City
Iraqi forces face a challenge in dislodging Islamic State fighters hiding in the Old City of Mosul, navigating a labyrinth of narrow, often covered alleys perfect for snipers or ambushes.
Baby among migrants rescued in the Mediterranean
A four-day-old baby was one of over 480 migrants rescued by humanitarian ships during search and rescue operations in the central Mediterranean Sea.
Landslide devastates Colombia
Flooding and mudslides in the Colombian city of Mocoa sent torrents of water and debris crashing onto houses, killing hundreds.