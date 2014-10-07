Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Tue Oct 7, 2014 | 7:05pm BST

Siege of Kobani

A protester throws stones at an armored army vehicle during a pro-Kurdish demonstration in solidarity with people of Kobani, near the Mursitpinar border crossing on the Turkish-Syrian border, in the Turkish town of Suruc in southeastern Sanliurfa province October 7, 2014. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

A protester throws stones at an armored army vehicle during a pro-Kurdish demonstration in solidarity with people of Kobani, near the Mursitpinar border crossing on the Turkish-Syrian border, in the Turkish town of Suruc in southeastern Sanliurfa...more

Tuesday, October 07, 2014
A protester throws stones at an armored army vehicle during a pro-Kurdish demonstration in solidarity with people of Kobani, near the Mursitpinar border crossing on the Turkish-Syrian border, in the Turkish town of Suruc in southeastern Sanliurfa province October 7, 2014. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Close
1 / 24
Smoke rises from the Syrian town of Kobani after a war plane carried out an air strike, seen from near the Mursitpinar border crossing on the Turkish-Syrian border in the southeastern town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province October 7, 2014. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Smoke rises from the Syrian town of Kobani after a war plane carried out an air strike, seen from near the Mursitpinar border crossing on the Turkish-Syrian border in the southeastern town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province October 7, 2014. REUTERS/Umit...more

Tuesday, October 07, 2014
Smoke rises from the Syrian town of Kobani after a war plane carried out an air strike, seen from near the Mursitpinar border crossing on the Turkish-Syrian border in the southeastern town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province October 7, 2014. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Close
2 / 24
Turkish soldiers patrol on an armored army vehicle on the Turkish-Syrian border near the southeastern town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province October 7, 2014. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Turkish soldiers patrol on an armored army vehicle on the Turkish-Syrian border near the southeastern town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province October 7, 2014. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Tuesday, October 07, 2014
Turkish soldiers patrol on an armored army vehicle on the Turkish-Syrian border near the southeastern town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province October 7, 2014. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Close
3 / 24
Protesters run away as an armored army vehicle sprays water to disperse them during a pro-Kurdish demonstration in solidarity with people of Kobani, near the Mursitpinar border crossing on the Turkish-Syrian border, in the Turkish town of Suruc in southeastern Sanliurfa province October 7, 2014. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Protesters run away as an armored army vehicle sprays water to disperse them during a pro-Kurdish demonstration in solidarity with people of Kobani, near the Mursitpinar border crossing on the Turkish-Syrian border, in the Turkish town of Suruc in...more

Tuesday, October 07, 2014
Protesters run away as an armored army vehicle sprays water to disperse them during a pro-Kurdish demonstration in solidarity with people of Kobani, near the Mursitpinar border crossing on the Turkish-Syrian border, in the Turkish town of Suruc in southeastern Sanliurfa province October 7, 2014. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Close
4 / 24
Turkish army tanks take up position on the Turkish-Syrian border near the southeastern town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province October 6, 2014. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Turkish army tanks take up position on the Turkish-Syrian border near the southeastern town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province October 6, 2014. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Tuesday, October 07, 2014
Turkish army tanks take up position on the Turkish-Syrian border near the southeastern town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province October 6, 2014. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Close
5 / 24
A black flag belonging to the Islamic State is seen near the Syrian town of Kobani, as pictured from the Turkish-Syrian border near the southeastern town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province, October 6, 2014. A black flag belonging to Islamic State was visible from across the Turkish border atop a four-storey building close to the scene of some of the most intense clashes in recent days. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

A black flag belonging to the Islamic State is seen near the Syrian town of Kobani, as pictured from the Turkish-Syrian border near the southeastern town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province, October 6, 2014. A black flag belonging to Islamic State was...more

Tuesday, October 07, 2014
A black flag belonging to the Islamic State is seen near the Syrian town of Kobani, as pictured from the Turkish-Syrian border near the southeastern town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province, October 6, 2014. A black flag belonging to Islamic State was visible from across the Turkish border atop a four-storey building close to the scene of some of the most intense clashes in recent days. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Close
6 / 24
Turkish soldiers watch over the Syrian town of Kobani as they take position near Mursitpinar border crossing on the Turkish-Syrian border in the Turkish town of Suruc in southeastern Sanliurfa province October 4, 2014. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Turkish soldiers watch over the Syrian town of Kobani as they take position near Mursitpinar border crossing on the Turkish-Syrian border in the Turkish town of Suruc in southeastern Sanliurfa province October 4, 2014. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Tuesday, October 07, 2014
Turkish soldiers watch over the Syrian town of Kobani as they take position near Mursitpinar border crossing on the Turkish-Syrian border in the Turkish town of Suruc in southeastern Sanliurfa province October 4, 2014. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Close
7 / 24
A Islamic State fighter walks near a black flag belonging to the Islamic State near the Syrian town of Kobani, pictured from the Turkish-Syrian border near the southeastern town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province, October 6, 2014. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

A Islamic State fighter walks near a black flag belonging to the Islamic State near the Syrian town of Kobani, pictured from the Turkish-Syrian border near the southeastern town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province, October 6, 2014. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Tuesday, October 07, 2014
A Islamic State fighter walks near a black flag belonging to the Islamic State near the Syrian town of Kobani, pictured from the Turkish-Syrian border near the southeastern town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province, October 6, 2014. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Close
8 / 24
Smoke rises from the Syrian town of Kobani, seen from near the Mursitpinar border crossing on the Turkish-Syrian border in the southeastern town of Suruc, Sanliurfa province, October 5, 2014. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Smoke rises from the Syrian town of Kobani, seen from near the Mursitpinar border crossing on the Turkish-Syrian border in the southeastern town of Suruc, Sanliurfa province, October 5, 2014. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Tuesday, October 07, 2014
Smoke rises from the Syrian town of Kobani, seen from near the Mursitpinar border crossing on the Turkish-Syrian border in the southeastern town of Suruc, Sanliurfa province, October 5, 2014. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Close
9 / 24
A Kurdish refugee girl from the Syrian town of Kobani eats in the southeastern town of Suruc, Sanliurfa province, October 5, 2014. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

A Kurdish refugee girl from the Syrian town of Kobani eats in the southeastern town of Suruc, Sanliurfa province, October 5, 2014. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Tuesday, October 07, 2014
A Kurdish refugee girl from the Syrian town of Kobani eats in the southeastern town of Suruc, Sanliurfa province, October 5, 2014. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Close
10 / 24
Smoke rises from the Syrian town of Kobani, seen from near the Mursitpinar border crossing on the Turkish-Syrian border in the southeastern town of Suruc, Sanliurfa province, October 3, 2014. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Smoke rises from the Syrian town of Kobani, seen from near the Mursitpinar border crossing on the Turkish-Syrian border in the southeastern town of Suruc, Sanliurfa province, October 3, 2014. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Tuesday, October 07, 2014
Smoke rises from the Syrian town of Kobani, seen from near the Mursitpinar border crossing on the Turkish-Syrian border in the southeastern town of Suruc, Sanliurfa province, October 3, 2014. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Close
11 / 24
A Kurdish refugee man and his child stand at the entrance of their temporary shelter in a refugee camp in the southeastern town of Suruc, Sanliurfa province, October 5, 2014. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

A Kurdish refugee man and his child stand at the entrance of their temporary shelter in a refugee camp in the southeastern town of Suruc, Sanliurfa province, October 5, 2014. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Tuesday, October 07, 2014
A Kurdish refugee man and his child stand at the entrance of their temporary shelter in a refugee camp in the southeastern town of Suruc, Sanliurfa province, October 5, 2014. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Close
12 / 24
Turkish Kurds watch over the Syrian town of Kobani as they stand near Mursitpinar border crossing in the southeastern Turkish town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province October 3, 2014. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Turkish Kurds watch over the Syrian town of Kobani as they stand near Mursitpinar border crossing in the southeastern Turkish town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province October 3, 2014. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Tuesday, October 07, 2014
Turkish Kurds watch over the Syrian town of Kobani as they stand near Mursitpinar border crossing in the southeastern Turkish town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province October 3, 2014. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Close
13 / 24
Syrian Kurdish refugees shield themselves from rain after crossing into Turkey from the Syrian border town Kobani, near the southeastern Turkish town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province October 2, 2014. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Syrian Kurdish refugees shield themselves from rain after crossing into Turkey from the Syrian border town Kobani, near the southeastern Turkish town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province October 2, 2014. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Tuesday, October 07, 2014
Syrian Kurdish refugees shield themselves from rain after crossing into Turkey from the Syrian border town Kobani, near the southeastern Turkish town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province October 2, 2014. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Close
14 / 24
Turkish army tanks take up position on the Turkish-Syrian border near the southeastern town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province September 29, 2014. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Turkish army tanks take up position on the Turkish-Syrian border near the southeastern town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province September 29, 2014. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Tuesday, October 07, 2014
Turkish army tanks take up position on the Turkish-Syrian border near the southeastern town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province September 29, 2014. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Close
15 / 24
Syrian Kurdish refugees arrive on the back of a truck near the southeastern Turkish town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province September 29, 2014. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Syrian Kurdish refugees arrive on the back of a truck near the southeastern Turkish town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province September 29, 2014. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Tuesday, October 07, 2014
Syrian Kurdish refugees arrive on the back of a truck near the southeastern Turkish town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province September 29, 2014. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Close
16 / 24
A Turkish soldier, with media vehicles in the background, stands guard near Mursitpinar border crossing on the Turkish-Syrian border in the southeastern Turkish town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province October 3, 2014. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

A Turkish soldier, with media vehicles in the background, stands guard near Mursitpinar border crossing on the Turkish-Syrian border in the southeastern Turkish town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province October 3, 2014. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Tuesday, October 07, 2014
A Turkish soldier, with media vehicles in the background, stands guard near Mursitpinar border crossing on the Turkish-Syrian border in the southeastern Turkish town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province October 3, 2014. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Close
17 / 24
Syrian Kurds wait behind the fences to cross into Turkey from the Syrian border town Kobani, near the southeastern Turkish town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province October 3, 2014. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Syrian Kurds wait behind the fences to cross into Turkey from the Syrian border town Kobani, near the southeastern Turkish town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province October 3, 2014. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Tuesday, October 07, 2014
Syrian Kurds wait behind the fences to cross into Turkey from the Syrian border town Kobani, near the southeastern Turkish town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province October 3, 2014. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Close
18 / 24
A Kurdish Syrian refugee woman sits on a carriage after crossing the Turkish-Syrian border near the southeastern town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province September 26, 2014. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

A Kurdish Syrian refugee woman sits on a carriage after crossing the Turkish-Syrian border near the southeastern town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province September 26, 2014. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Tuesday, October 07, 2014
A Kurdish Syrian refugee woman sits on a carriage after crossing the Turkish-Syrian border near the southeastern town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province September 26, 2014. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Close
19 / 24
Turkish soldiers are seen atop and around armored vehicles, with the Syrian town of Kobani in the background, near the Mursitpinar border crossing on the Turkish-Syrian border, in the southeastern Turkish town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province October 3, 2014. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Turkish soldiers are seen atop and around armored vehicles, with the Syrian town of Kobani in the background, near the Mursitpinar border crossing on the Turkish-Syrian border, in the southeastern Turkish town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province October...more

Tuesday, October 07, 2014
Turkish soldiers are seen atop and around armored vehicles, with the Syrian town of Kobani in the background, near the Mursitpinar border crossing on the Turkish-Syrian border, in the southeastern Turkish town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province October 3, 2014. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Close
20 / 24
A Turkish soldier carries a Syrian Kurdish refugee baby from the Syrian border town Kobani, near the southeastern Turkish town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province October 2, 2014. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

A Turkish soldier carries a Syrian Kurdish refugee baby from the Syrian border town Kobani, near the southeastern Turkish town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province October 2, 2014. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Tuesday, October 07, 2014
A Turkish soldier carries a Syrian Kurdish refugee baby from the Syrian border town Kobani, near the southeastern Turkish town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province October 2, 2014. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Close
21 / 24
Turkish soldiers stand at a position on the Turkish-Syrian border near the southeastern town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province, September 24, 2014. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Turkish soldiers stand at a position on the Turkish-Syrian border near the southeastern town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province, September 24, 2014. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Tuesday, October 07, 2014
Turkish soldiers stand at a position on the Turkish-Syrian border near the southeastern town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province, September 24, 2014. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Close
22 / 24
Syrian Kurdish children run through the Turkish side on the Turkish-Syrian border, near the southeastern town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province September 26, 2014. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Syrian Kurdish children run through the Turkish side on the Turkish-Syrian border, near the southeastern town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province September 26, 2014. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Tuesday, October 07, 2014
Syrian Kurdish children run through the Turkish side on the Turkish-Syrian border, near the southeastern town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province September 26, 2014. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Close
23 / 24
Rainbows are pictured above the Turkish military post and the Syrian city of Kobani in the background, at the Turkish-Syrian border near the southeastern Turkish town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province, September 24, 2014. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Rainbows are pictured above the Turkish military post and the Syrian city of Kobani in the background, at the Turkish-Syrian border near the southeastern Turkish town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province, September 24, 2014. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Tuesday, October 07, 2014
Rainbows are pictured above the Turkish military post and the Syrian city of Kobani in the background, at the Turkish-Syrian border near the southeastern Turkish town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province, September 24, 2014. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Close
24 / 24
View Again
View Next
Ebola in Texas

Ebola in Texas

Next Slideshows

Ebola in Texas

Ebola in Texas

Up to 100 people may have had direct or indirect contact with the first person to be diagnosed with the Ebola virus in the United States.

07 Oct 2014
Fighting for Assad

Fighting for Assad

On the front with Syrian forces loyal to the regime.

07 Oct 2014
The Ebola Island Clinic

The Ebola Island Clinic

The World Health Organization and Liberians work together to treat Ebola patients at the Island Clinic in Monrovia.

06 Oct 2014
Brazil votes

Brazil votes

Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff will face pro-business rival Aecio Neves in a runoff.

06 Oct 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

Blast in St. Petersburg metro

Blast in St. Petersburg metro

Several people were killed when an explosion tore through a train carriage in the St. Petersburg metro system.

Outrage over Venezuela court power grab

Outrage over Venezuela court power grab

Venezuela's pro-government Supreme Court revoked its takeover of the opposition-led Congress after it drew international condemnation and protests against socialist President Nicolas Maduro.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

Suiting up the Swiss Guard

Suiting up the Swiss Guard

Austrian blacksmiths produce ceremonial suits of armor for the Vatican's Swiss Guards as the craftsmanship needed to make them is disappearing.

Cherry blossoms of Japan

Cherry blossoms of Japan

Tokyo's cherry blossom frenzy kicks in as the weather clears and residents pour into parks ablaze with trees in full bloom.

Rooting out Islamic State in Mosul's Old City

Rooting out Islamic State in Mosul's Old City

Iraqi forces face a challenge in dislodging Islamic State fighters hiding in the Old City of Mosul, navigating a labyrinth of narrow, often covered alleys perfect for snipers or ambushes.

Baby among migrants rescued in the Mediterranean

Baby among migrants rescued in the Mediterranean

A four-day-old baby was one of over 480 migrants rescued by humanitarian ships during search and rescue operations in the central Mediterranean Sea.

Landslide devastates Colombia

Landslide devastates Colombia

Flooding and mudslides in the Colombian city of Mocoa sent torrents of water and debris crashing onto houses, killing hundreds.

Newer Slideshows Older Slideshows

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast