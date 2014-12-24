Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Wed Dec 24, 2014 | 12:45am GMT

Siege of Sinjar broken

A man from the minority Yazidi sect stands guard at Mount Sinjar, in the town of Sinjar, December 20, 2014. REUTERS/Ari Jalal

A man from the minority Yazidi sect stands guard at Mount Sinjar, in the town of Sinjar, December 20, 2014. REUTERS/Ari Jalal

Reuters / Sunday, December 21, 2014
A man from the minority Yazidi sect stands guard at Mount Sinjar, in the town of Sinjar, December 20, 2014. REUTERS/Ari Jalal
Close
1 / 23
A general view shows the town of Sinjar as smoke rises from what activists said were U.S.-led air strikes December 22, 2014.

A general view shows the town of Sinjar as smoke rises from what activists said were U.S.-led air strikes December 22, 2014.

Reuters / Tuesday, December 23, 2014
A general view shows the town of Sinjar as smoke rises from what activists said were U.S.-led air strikes December 22, 2014.
Close
2 / 23
A girl from the minority Yazidi sect sits near a box of food aid at Mount Sinjar December 22, 2014.

A girl from the minority Yazidi sect sits near a box of food aid at Mount Sinjar December 22, 2014.

Reuters / Tuesday, December 23, 2014
A girl from the minority Yazidi sect sits near a box of food aid at Mount Sinjar December 22, 2014.
Close
3 / 23
Members of Kurdish security forces ride in a vehicle at Mount Sinjar, in the town of Sinjar, December 21, 2014. REUTERS/Ari Jalal

Members of Kurdish security forces ride in a vehicle at Mount Sinjar, in the town of Sinjar, December 21, 2014. REUTERS/Ari Jalal

Reuters / Sunday, December 21, 2014
Members of Kurdish security forces ride in a vehicle at Mount Sinjar, in the town of Sinjar, December 21, 2014. REUTERS/Ari Jalal
Close
4 / 23
Kurdish Peshmerga fighters along with Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) fighters stand atop of a hill overlooking the town of Sinjar December 22, 2014.

Kurdish Peshmerga fighters along with Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) fighters stand atop of a hill overlooking the town of Sinjar December 22, 2014.

Reuters / Tuesday, December 23, 2014
Kurdish Peshmerga fighters along with Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) fighters stand atop of a hill overlooking the town of Sinjar December 22, 2014.
Close
5 / 23
People from the minority Yazidi sect are seen at Mount Sinjar, in the town of Sinjar, December 21, 2014. REUTERS/Ari Jalal

People from the minority Yazidi sect are seen at Mount Sinjar, in the town of Sinjar, December 21, 2014. REUTERS/Ari Jalal

Reuters / Sunday, December 21, 2014
People from the minority Yazidi sect are seen at Mount Sinjar, in the town of Sinjar, December 21, 2014. REUTERS/Ari Jalal
Close
6 / 23
A Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG) flag flutters on a lookout point between the Iraqi-Syrian border town of Rabia and the town of Snuny, north of Mount Sinjar December 20, 2014. REUTERS/Massoud Mohammed

A Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG) flag flutters on a lookout point between the Iraqi-Syrian border town of Rabia and the town of Snuny, north of Mount Sinjar December 20, 2014. REUTERS/Massoud Mohammed

Reuters / Sunday, December 21, 2014
A Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG) flag flutters on a lookout point between the Iraqi-Syrian border town of Rabia and the town of Snuny, north of Mount Sinjar December 20, 2014. REUTERS/Massoud Mohammed
Close
7 / 23
Kurdish fighters stand with their weapons between the Iraqi-Syrian border town of Rabia and the town of Snuny, north of Mount Sinjar December 20, 2014. REUTERS/Massoud Mohammed

Kurdish fighters stand with their weapons between the Iraqi-Syrian border town of Rabia and the town of Snuny, north of Mount Sinjar December 20, 2014. REUTERS/Massoud Mohammed

Reuters / Sunday, December 21, 2014
Kurdish fighters stand with their weapons between the Iraqi-Syrian border town of Rabia and the town of Snuny, north of Mount Sinjar December 20, 2014. REUTERS/Massoud Mohammed
Close
8 / 23
People from the minority Yazidi sect are seen at Mount Sinjar, in the town of Sinjar, December 21, 2014. REUTERS/Ari Jalal

People from the minority Yazidi sect are seen at Mount Sinjar, in the town of Sinjar, December 21, 2014. REUTERS/Ari Jalal

Reuters / Sunday, December 21, 2014
People from the minority Yazidi sect are seen at Mount Sinjar, in the town of Sinjar, December 21, 2014. REUTERS/Ari Jalal
Close
9 / 23
Female fighters of the Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG) stand near the border between Syria and Iraq, close to the Iraqi town of Snoun December 22, 2014.

Female fighters of the Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG) stand near the border between Syria and Iraq, close to the Iraqi town of Snoun December 22, 2014.

Reuters / Tuesday, December 23, 2014
Female fighters of the Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG) stand near the border between Syria and Iraq, close to the Iraqi town of Snoun December 22, 2014.
Close
10 / 23
A dead body, believed to belong to one of the Islamic State fighters, lays on rubble at an Islamic State former base that was hit by U.S.-led air strikes near the town of Sinjar December 22, 2014.

A dead body, believed to belong to one of the Islamic State fighters, lays on rubble at an Islamic State former base that was hit by U.S.-led air strikes near the town of Sinjar December 22, 2014.

Reuters / Tuesday, December 23, 2014
A dead body, believed to belong to one of the Islamic State fighters, lays on rubble at an Islamic State former base that was hit by U.S.-led air strikes near the town of Sinjar December 22, 2014.
Close
11 / 23
A Kurdish Peshmerga fighter stands guard in Zumar, Nineveh province December 18, 2014. REUTERS/Ari Jalal

A Kurdish Peshmerga fighter stands guard in Zumar, Nineveh province December 18, 2014. REUTERS/Ari Jalal

Reuters / Friday, December 19, 2014
A Kurdish Peshmerga fighter stands guard in Zumar, Nineveh province December 18, 2014. REUTERS/Ari Jalal
Close
12 / 23
Kurdish Peshmerga fighters stand near burning vehicles during a suicide attack carried out by the Islamic State group in Kesarej village, south of Zumar, Nineveh province December 18, 2014. REUTERS/Ari Jalal

Kurdish Peshmerga fighters stand near burning vehicles during a suicide attack carried out by the Islamic State group in Kesarej village, south of Zumar, Nineveh province December 18, 2014. REUTERS/Ari Jalal

Reuters / Friday, December 19, 2014
Kurdish Peshmerga fighters stand near burning vehicles during a suicide attack carried out by the Islamic State group in Kesarej village, south of Zumar, Nineveh province December 18, 2014. REUTERS/Ari Jalal
Close
13 / 23
Kurdish fighters ride in a vehicle on the highway connecting the Iraqi-Syrian border town of Rabia and the town of Snuny, north of Mount Sinjar December 20, 2014. REUTERS/Massoud Mohammed

Kurdish fighters ride in a vehicle on the highway connecting the Iraqi-Syrian border town of Rabia and the town of Snuny, north of Mount Sinjar December 20, 2014. REUTERS/Massoud Mohammed

Reuters / Sunday, December 21, 2014
Kurdish fighters ride in a vehicle on the highway connecting the Iraqi-Syrian border town of Rabia and the town of Snuny, north of Mount Sinjar December 20, 2014. REUTERS/Massoud Mohammed
Close
14 / 23
Yazidi temple Sharaf al-Din is seen at Mount Sinjar, in the town of Sinjar, December 20, 2014. REUTERS/Ari Jalal

Yazidi temple Sharaf al-Din is seen at Mount Sinjar, in the town of Sinjar, December 20, 2014. REUTERS/Ari Jalal

Reuters / Sunday, December 21, 2014
Yazidi temple Sharaf al-Din is seen at Mount Sinjar, in the town of Sinjar, December 20, 2014. REUTERS/Ari Jalal
Close
15 / 23
Children from the minority Yazidi sect receive toys and humanitarian aid at Mount Sinjar December 22, 2014.

Children from the minority Yazidi sect receive toys and humanitarian aid at Mount Sinjar December 22, 2014.

Reuters / Tuesday, December 23, 2014
Children from the minority Yazidi sect receive toys and humanitarian aid at Mount Sinjar December 22, 2014.
Close
16 / 23
Fighters of the Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG) flash victory signs as they ride on an armored carrier at Mount Sinjar December 22, 2014.

Fighters of the Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG) flash victory signs as they ride on an armored carrier at Mount Sinjar December 22, 2014.

Reuters / Tuesday, December 23, 2014
Fighters of the Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG) flash victory signs as they ride on an armored carrier at Mount Sinjar December 22, 2014.
Close
17 / 23
People from the minority Yazidi sect are seen at Mount Sinjar, in the town of Sinjar, December 21, 2014. REUTERS/Ari Jalal

People from the minority Yazidi sect are seen at Mount Sinjar, in the town of Sinjar, December 21, 2014. REUTERS/Ari Jalal

Reuters / Sunday, December 21, 2014
People from the minority Yazidi sect are seen at Mount Sinjar, in the town of Sinjar, December 21, 2014. REUTERS/Ari Jalal
Close
18 / 23
A Kurdish Peshmerga fighter holds up a piece of clothing worn by an Islamic State fighter in Kesarej village, south of Zumar, Nineveh province December 18, 2014. REUTERS/Ari Jalal

A Kurdish Peshmerga fighter holds up a piece of clothing worn by an Islamic State fighter in Kesarej village, south of Zumar, Nineveh province December 18, 2014. REUTERS/Ari Jalal

Reuters / Friday, December 19, 2014
A Kurdish Peshmerga fighter holds up a piece of clothing worn by an Islamic State fighter in Kesarej village, south of Zumar, Nineveh province December 18, 2014. REUTERS/Ari Jalal
Close
19 / 23
Kurdish Peshmerga fighters ride their vehicles along a road on Mount Sinjar December 22, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Kurdish Peshmerga fighters ride their vehicles along a road on Mount Sinjar December 22, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Tuesday, December 23, 2014
Kurdish Peshmerga fighters ride their vehicles along a road on Mount Sinjar December 22, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
20 / 23
A Kurdish Peshmerga fighter stands on a road in Zumar, Nineveh province December 18, 2014. REUTERS/Ari Jalal

A Kurdish Peshmerga fighter stands on a road in Zumar, Nineveh province December 18, 2014. REUTERS/Ari Jalal

Reuters / Friday, December 19, 2014
A Kurdish Peshmerga fighter stands on a road in Zumar, Nineveh province December 18, 2014. REUTERS/Ari Jalal
Close
21 / 23
A general view shows the town of Sinjar as smoke rises from what activists said were U.S.-led air strikes December 22, 2014.

A general view shows the town of Sinjar as smoke rises from what activists said were U.S.-led air strikes December 22, 2014.

Reuters / Tuesday, December 23, 2014
A general view shows the town of Sinjar as smoke rises from what activists said were U.S.-led air strikes December 22, 2014.
Close
22 / 23
Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG) and Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) fighters are pictured on a road between the Iraqi-Syrian border town of Rabia and the town of Snuny, north of Mount Sinjar December 20, 2014. REUTERS/Massoud Mohammed

Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG) and Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) fighters are pictured on a road between the Iraqi-Syrian border town of Rabia and the town of Snuny, north of Mount Sinjar December 20, 2014. REUTERS/Massoud Mohammed

Reuters / Sunday, December 21, 2014
Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG) and Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) fighters are pictured on a road between the Iraqi-Syrian border town of Rabia and the town of Snuny, north of Mount Sinjar December 20, 2014. REUTERS/Massoud Mohammed
Close
23 / 23
View Again
View Next
Embedded in Afghanistan

Embedded in Afghanistan

Next Slideshows

Embedded in Afghanistan

Embedded in Afghanistan

Alongside American troops on mission in Afghanistan.

23 Dec 2014
The Syrian front

The Syrian front

Recent images from the frontlines of Syria.

22 Dec 2014
NYPD officers mourned

NYPD officers mourned

Scenes following the shooting of two NYPD officers in Brooklyn.

22 Dec 2014
Jesus in Philadelphia

Jesus in Philadelphia

Nearly everyday for the last 8 months, a former heroin addict has dressed as Jesus Christ and walked the streets of Philadelphia.

22 Dec 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

Venezuela opposition on the streets

Venezuela opposition on the streets

Protesters clashed with security forces in Venezuela after a ban on a top opposition leader from office breathed life into a fractured movement and fueled the first sustained anti-government demonstrations since 2014.

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

Twin church bombings in Egypt

Twin church bombings in Egypt

Islamic State claimed responsibility for two attacks on churches in Alexandria and Tanta on Palm Sunday, marking one of the bloodiest days in recent memory for Egypt's Christian minority.

Preparing for Passover

Preparing for Passover

Jews commemorate their flight from ancient Egypt as described in Exodus as they prepare for Passover.

University of Mosul in ruins

University of Mosul in ruins

Burned cars and damaged buildings are all that remain of Iraq's University of Mosul, which was destroyed during a battle with Islamic State militants.

Retaking Raqqa military airport from Islamic State

Retaking Raqqa military airport from Islamic State

Syrian Democratic Forces take control of Tabqa military airport from Islamic State fighters, west of Raqqa.

Funeral for police officer killed in London attack

Funeral for police officer killed in London attack

The funeral is held for police officer Keith Palmer, who was killed during the Westminster attack on March 22.

Editor's Choice Pictures

Editor's Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Garcia wins Masters Green Jacket

Garcia wins Masters Green Jacket

Spain's Sergio Garcia ended nearly two decades of major disappointment when he beat England's Justin Rose in a playoff to win the U.S. Masters at Augusta.

Newer Slideshows Older Slideshows

Trending Collections

Pictures