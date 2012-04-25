Edition:
Sierra Leone: 10 years later

Wednesday, April 25, 2012

People walk through the town of Kailahun in eastern Sierra Leone April 23, 2012. The U.N. war crimes court trying Charles Taylor for atrocities in Sierra Leone will deliver its verdict on Thursday. Sierra Leone's 11-year conflict from 1991-2002 left over 50,000 dead and became a byword for gratuitous violence, especially the amputation of limbs. A decade later, the West African nation is peaceful, but among the world's poorest. It is due to hold elections in November.

Wednesday, April 25, 2012

People walk through the town of Kailahun in eastern Sierra Leone April 23, 2012. The U.N. war crimes court trying Charles Taylor for atrocities in Sierra Leone will deliver its verdict on Thursday. Sierra Leone's 11-year conflict from 1991-2002 left over 50,000 dead and became a byword for gratuitous violence, especially the amputation of limbs. A decade later, the West African nation is peaceful, but among the world's poorest. It is due to hold elections in November. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

Wednesday, April 25, 2012

Containers of palm oil lie in front of a store in the town of Kailahun in eastern Sierra Leone April 23, 2012. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

Wednesday, April 25, 2012

Containers of palm oil lie in front of a store in the town of Kailahun in eastern Sierra Leone April 23, 2012. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

Wednesday, April 25, 2012

A sign commemorating the start of the civil war is displayed at a memorial site where the conflict began, in the village of Bomaru, eastern Sierra Leone April 22, 2012. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

Wednesday, April 25, 2012

A sign commemorating the start of the civil war is displayed at a memorial site where the conflict began, in the village of Bomaru, eastern Sierra Leone April 22, 2012. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

Wednesday, April 25, 2012

The remote border post between Liberia and Sierra Leone, where fighters from Liberia entered on March 23, 1991, and triggered the start of the civil war, is seen in the village of Bomaru, eastern Sierra Leone April 22, 2012. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

Wednesday, April 25, 2012

The remote border post between Liberia and Sierra Leone, where fighters from Liberia entered on March 23, 1991, and triggered the start of the civil war, is seen in the village of Bomaru, eastern Sierra Leone April 22, 2012. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

Wednesday, April 25, 2012

A wall in a building notoriously called the "Slaughterhouse," where rebel civil war victims were butchered using machetes and knives, is seen splattered with what local residents said are dried human bloodstains, in the town of Kailahun, eastern Sierra Leone April 23, 2012. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

Wednesday, April 25, 2012

A wall in a building notoriously called the "Slaughterhouse," where rebel civil war victims were butchered using machetes and knives, is seen splattered with what local residents said are dried human bloodstains, in the town of Kailahun, eastern Sierra Leone April 23, 2012. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

Wednesday, April 25, 2012

Brothers Junisa (L), 12, and Momo Kabba, 13, whose parents and grandparents were killed during the civil war and now work tilling rice fields for the equivalent of US$0.70 per day, pose for a portrait in the village of Bomaru, where the conflict started in 1991, in eastern Sierra Leone April 22, 2012. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

Wednesday, April 25, 2012

Brothers Junisa (L), 12, and Momo Kabba, 13, whose parents and grandparents were killed during the civil war and now work tilling rice fields for the equivalent of US$0.70 per day, pose for a portrait in the village of Bomaru, where the conflict started in 1991, in eastern Sierra Leone April 22, 2012. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

Wednesday, April 25, 2012

Unmarked graves of fighters killed during the 1991-2002 civil war lie in an overgrown field in Daru in eastern Sierra Leone April 22, 2012. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

Wednesday, April 25, 2012

Unmarked graves of fighters killed during the 1991-2002 civil war lie in an overgrown field in Daru in eastern Sierra Leone April 22, 2012. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

Wednesday, April 25, 2012

A headstone marks a mass grave of rebel victims in the village of Bomaru, where the conflict started in 1991, in eastern Sierra Leone April 22, 2012. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

Wednesday, April 25, 2012

A headstone marks a mass grave of rebel victims in the village of Bomaru, where the conflict started in 1991, in eastern Sierra Leone April 22, 2012. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

Wednesday, April 25, 2012

A boy stands in an abandoned home that was damaged during the 1991-2002 civil war, with graffiti scrawled by the Revolutionary United Front (RUF) rebels, in the town of Kailahun in eastern Sierra Leone April 23, 2012. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

Wednesday, April 25, 2012

A boy stands in an abandoned home that was damaged during the 1991-2002 civil war, with graffiti scrawled by the Revolutionary United Front (RUF) rebels, in the town of Kailahun in eastern Sierra Leone April 23, 2012. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

Wednesday, April 25, 2012

Graffiti scrawled by the Revolutionary United Front (RUF) rebels is seen in the town of Kailahun in eastern Sierra Leone April 23, 2012. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

Wednesday, April 25, 2012

Graffiti scrawled by the Revolutionary United Front (RUF) rebels is seen in the town of Kailahun in eastern Sierra Leone April 23, 2012. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

Wednesday, April 25, 2012

Pupils attend a Koranic school in the town of Small Sefoda in eastern Sierra Leone April 22, 2012. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

Wednesday, April 25, 2012

Pupils attend a Koranic school in the town of Small Sefoda in eastern Sierra Leone April 22, 2012. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

Wednesday, April 25, 2012

A sheet advertising a traditional medicine doctor's services hangs outside his home by the roadside in the town of Small Sefoda in eastern Sierra Leone April 22, 2012. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

Wednesday, April 25, 2012

A sheet advertising a traditional medicine doctor's services hangs outside his home by the roadside in the town of Small Sefoda in eastern Sierra Leone April 22, 2012. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

Wednesday, April 25, 2012

Artisanal miners pan for diamonds, which fuelled the 1991-2002 civil war, in the town of Koidu in eastern Sierra Leone April 21, 2012. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

Wednesday, April 25, 2012

Artisanal miners pan for diamonds, which fuelled the 1991-2002 civil war, in the town of Koidu in eastern Sierra Leone April 21, 2012. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

Wednesday, April 25, 2012

An artisanal miner pans for diamonds, which fuelled the 1991-2002 civil war, in the town of Koidu in eastern Sierra Leone April 22, 2012. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

Wednesday, April 25, 2012

An artisanal miner pans for diamonds, which fuelled the 1991-2002 civil war, in the town of Koidu in eastern Sierra Leone April 22, 2012. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

Wednesday, April 25, 2012

An artisanal miner pans for diamonds in the town of Koidu, in eastern Sierra Leone April 21, 2012. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

Wednesday, April 25, 2012

An artisanal miner pans for diamonds in the town of Koidu, in eastern Sierra Leone April 21, 2012. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

Wednesday, April 25, 2012

Diamonds lie on a table beside a mobile phone in the town of Koidu, in eastern Sierra Leone April 21, 2012. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

Wednesday, April 25, 2012

Diamonds lie on a table beside a mobile phone in the town of Koidu, in eastern Sierra Leone April 21, 2012. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

Wednesday, April 25, 2012

A hacked stump stands in the midst of a logged area in eastern Sierra Leone April 22, 2012. Logging is illegal in Sierra Leone, but remains the leading cause of environmental degradation, according to the European Union. Population pressure, common slash and burn methods and illegal logging mean the country's bountiful forests could disappear by 2018, according to the Forestry Ministry. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

Wednesday, April 25, 2012

A hacked stump stands in the midst of a logged area in eastern Sierra Leone April 22, 2012. Logging is illegal in Sierra Leone, but remains the leading cause of environmental degradation, according to the European Union. Population pressure, common slash and burn methods and illegal logging mean the country's bountiful forests could disappear by 2018, according to the Forestry Ministry. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

Wednesday, April 25, 2012

A worker carries charcoal through a slashed and burned area in eastern Sierra Leone, April 20, 2012. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

Wednesday, April 25, 2012

A worker carries charcoal through a slashed and burned area in eastern Sierra Leone, April 20, 2012. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

Wednesday, April 25, 2012

A forest burns in eastern Sierra Leone April 23, 2012. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

Wednesday, April 25, 2012

A forest burns in eastern Sierra Leone April 23, 2012. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

Wednesday, April 25, 2012

A boy working to make charcoal stands in a slashed and burned area in eastern Sierra Leone April 20, 2012. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

Wednesday, April 25, 2012

A boy working to make charcoal stands in a slashed and burned area in eastern Sierra Leone April 20, 2012. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

Wednesday, April 25, 2012

A woman uses a net to catch fish in a pool of water near the city of Makeni in Sierra Leone April 20, 2012. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

Wednesday, April 25, 2012

A woman uses a net to catch fish in a pool of water near the city of Makeni in Sierra Leone April 20, 2012. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

Wednesday, April 25, 2012

Kadiatu Kauma, 24, sits in a hospital with gunshot wounds to her arm, stomach and back after police opened fire on a crowd of protestors in the mining town of Bumbuna April 19, 2012. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

Wednesday, April 25, 2012

Kadiatu Kauma, 24, sits in a hospital with gunshot wounds to her arm, stomach and back after police opened fire on a crowd of protestors in the mining town of Bumbuna April 19, 2012. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

Wednesday, April 25, 2012

Girls selling sweets watch from their makeshift kiosk as other boys and girls their age (not pictured) attend a school in the city of Makeni in Sierra Leone April 20, 2012. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

Wednesday, April 25, 2012

Girls selling sweets watch from their makeshift kiosk as other boys and girls their age (not pictured) attend a school in the city of Makeni in Sierra Leone April 20, 2012. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

Wednesday, April 25, 2012

Komba Nyanku (L), 12, who wants to become a lawyer, and his friend, Abdoulaye Marrah, 12, who dreams of being a pilot, pose for a portrait in the town of Koidu in eastern Sierra Leone April 21, 2012. Neither of the boys have money to pay school fees. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

Wednesday, April 25, 2012

Komba Nyanku (L), 12, who wants to become a lawyer, and his friend, Abdoulaye Marrah, 12, who dreams of being a pilot, pose for a portrait in the town of Koidu in eastern Sierra Leone April 21, 2012. Neither of the boys have money to pay school fees. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

Wednesday, April 25, 2012

Sia Mondeh, 12, who would like to become a lawyer, poses for a portrait in Koidu in eastern Sierra Leone April 21, 2012. Mondeh has no money for school fees. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

Wednesday, April 25, 2012

Sia Mondeh, 12, who would like to become a lawyer, poses for a portrait in Koidu in eastern Sierra Leone April 21, 2012. Mondeh has no money for school fees. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

Wednesday, April 25, 2012

Groom Mohamed Araphan Kabba and his bride Fatmata Kabba celebrate their wedding with guests in Koidu in eastern Sierra Leone April 21, 2012. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

Wednesday, April 25, 2012

Groom Mohamed Araphan Kabba and his bride Fatmata Kabba celebrate their wedding with guests in Koidu in eastern Sierra Leone April 21, 2012. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

Wednesday, April 25, 2012

Guests attend a wedding in Koidu in eastern Sierra Leone April 21, 2012. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

Wednesday, April 25, 2012

Guests attend a wedding in Koidu in eastern Sierra Leone April 21, 2012. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

Wednesday, April 25, 2012

People living in makeshift apartments at an abandoned former presidential palace look out from a balcony in Sierra Leone's capital Freetown April 24, 2012. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

Wednesday, April 25, 2012

People living in makeshift apartments at an abandoned former presidential palace look out from a balcony in Sierra Leone's capital Freetown April 24, 2012. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

Wednesday, April 25, 2012

A grandmother gives her grandchildren lessons on their porch in Sierra Leone's capital Freetown April 24, 2012. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

Wednesday, April 25, 2012

A grandmother gives her grandchildren lessons on their porch in Sierra Leone's capital Freetown April 24, 2012. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

Wednesday, April 25, 2012

Grass grows inside a house destroyed during the 1991-2002 civil war in the town of Kailahun in eastern Sierra Leone April 23, 2012. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

Wednesday, April 25, 2012

Grass grows inside a house destroyed during the 1991-2002 civil war in the town of Kailahun in eastern Sierra Leone April 23, 2012. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

