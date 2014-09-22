Edition:
Pictures | Mon Sep 22, 2014 | 3:35pm BST

Signs of climate change

A protester carries a sign with an image of the Statue of Liberty wearing a gas mask as he takes part in the "People's Climate March" down 6th Ave. in the Manhattan borough of New York September 21, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

A protester carries a sign during the "People's Climate March" in the Manhattan borough of New York September 21, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

A protester carries a sign during the "People's Climate March" in the Manhattan borough of New York September 21, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

A protester carries a sign during the "People's Climate March" in the Manhattan borough of New York September 21, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

A protester carries a sign during the "People's Climate March" in the Manhattan borough of New York September 21, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

A protester carries a sign during the "People's Climate March" in the Manhattan borough of New York September 21, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

A protester carries a sign during the "People's Climate March" in the Manhattan borough of New York September 21, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

A protester carries a sign during the "People's Climate March" in the Manhattan borough of New York September 21, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

A protester carries a sign during the "People's Climate March" in the Manhattan borough of New York September 21, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

A protester carries a sign during the "People's Climate March" in the Manhattan borough of New York September 21, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

A protester carries a sign during the "People's Climate March" in the Manhattan borough of New York September 21, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

A protester carries a butterfly-shaped cut-out sign during the "People's Climate March" in the Manhattan borough of New York September 21, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

A protester carries a sign during the "People's Climate March" in the Manhattan borough of New York September 21, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

A protester carries a sign during the "People's Climate March" in the Manhattan borough of New York September 21, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

A protester carries a sign during the "People's Climate March" in the Manhattan borough of New York September 21, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

A protester carries a sign during the "People's Climate March" in the Manhattan borough of New York September 21, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

A protester carries a sign during the "People's Climate March" in the Manhattan borough of New York September 21, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

A protester carries a sign during the "People's Climate March" in the Manhattan borough of New York September 21, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

A protester carries a sign during the "People's Climate March" in the Manhattan borough of New York September 21, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

A protester carries a sign during the "People's Climate March" in the Manhattan borough of New York September 21, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

A protester carries a sign during the "People's Climate March" in the Manhattan borough of New York September 21, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

A protester carries a sign during the "People's Climate March" in the Manhattan borough of New York September 21, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

A protester carries a sign during the "People's Climate March" in the Manhattan borough of New York September 21, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

A sign that had been carried during the "People's Climate March" is discarded into the trash after the march in the Manhattan borough of New York September 21, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

A sign that had been carried during the "People's Climate March" is discarded into the trash after the march in the Manhattan borough of New York September 21, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

A sign that had been carried during the "People's Climate March" is discarded into the trash after the march in the Manhattan borough of New York September 21, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

