Signs of SCOTUS
A supporter of gay marriage holds a sign in front of the Supreme Court in Washington March 27, 2013. For the second day running, the Supreme Court convened on Wednesday to tackle the issue of gay marriage, this time to hear arguments over a U.S. law that denies federal benefits to legally married same-sex couples. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
A demonstrator holds a sign outside of the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington, March 26, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
A gay couple is interviewed outside of the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington, March 26, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
A supporter (C) of traditional marriage rallies in front of the Supreme Court in Washington March 27, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
A pro-marriage demonstrator holds a sign outside of the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington, March 26, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Diana Iwanski of Clermont, Florida, holds a sign to protest against the Defense of Marriage Act (DOMA) in front of the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington, March 27, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
A demonstrator holds up a sign outside of the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington, March 26, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
A protester dressed as a devil who said his name is "Queen" stands outside of the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington, March 26, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
A demonstrator holds a sign outside of the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington, March 26, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Gay marriage supporters hold signs outside of the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington, March 26, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Anti-gay marriage protesters hold signs as they march in front of the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington March 26, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Supporters of gay marriage rally in front of the Supreme Court in Washington March 27, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Supporters of gay marriage rally in front of the Supreme Court in Washington March 27, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Protesters against California Proposition 8 hold banners outside of the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington, March 26, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Supporters of gay marriage hold signs as they rally in front of the Supreme Court in Washington March 27, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Protesters hold signs and flags as they rally against the Defense of Marriage Act in front of the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington, March 27, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Supporters of gay marriage rally in front of the Supreme Court in Washington March 27, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Supporters of gay marriage rally in front of the Supreme Court in Washington March 27, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Supporters of same-sex marriage gather at a rally at the State of California Supreme Court in San Francisco, California March 26, 2013. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
A demonstrator holds a sign outside of the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington, March 26, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
