Wed Mar 27, 2013

Signs of SCOTUS

<p>A supporter of gay marriage holds a sign in front of the Supreme Court in Washington March 27, 2013. For the second day running, the Supreme Court convened on Wednesday to tackle the issue of gay marriage, this time to hear arguments over a U.S. law that denies federal benefits to legally married same-sex couples. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts</p>

Wednesday, March 27, 2013

<p>A demonstrator holds a sign outside of the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington, March 26, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst</p>

Wednesday, March 27, 2013

<p>A gay couple is interviewed outside of the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington, March 26, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst</p>

Wednesday, March 27, 2013

<p>A supporter (C) of traditional marriage rallies in front of the Supreme Court in Washington March 27, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts</p>

Wednesday, March 27, 2013

<p>A pro-marriage demonstrator holds a sign outside of the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington, March 26, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst</p>

Wednesday, March 27, 2013

<p>Diana Iwanski of Clermont, Florida, holds a sign to protest against the Defense of Marriage Act (DOMA) in front of the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington, March 27, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst</p>

Wednesday, March 27, 2013

<p>A demonstrator holds up a sign outside of the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington, March 26, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts</p>

Wednesday, March 27, 2013

<p>A protester dressed as a devil who said his name is "Queen" stands outside of the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington, March 26, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst</p>

Wednesday, March 27, 2013

<p>A demonstrator holds a sign outside of the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington, March 26, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst</p>

Wednesday, March 27, 2013

<p>Gay marriage supporters hold signs outside of the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington, March 26, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst</p>

Wednesday, March 27, 2013

<p>Anti-gay marriage protesters hold signs as they march in front of the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington March 26, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst</p>

Wednesday, March 27, 2013

<p>Supporters of gay marriage rally in front of the Supreme Court in Washington March 27, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts</p>

Wednesday, March 27, 2013

<p>Supporters of gay marriage rally in front of the Supreme Court in Washington March 27, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts</p>

Wednesday, March 27, 2013

<p>Protesters against California Proposition 8 hold banners outside of the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington, March 26, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst</p>

Wednesday, March 27, 2013

<p>Supporters of gay marriage hold signs as they rally in front of the Supreme Court in Washington March 27, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts</p>

Wednesday, March 27, 2013

<p>Protesters hold signs and flags as they rally against the Defense of Marriage Act in front of the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington, March 27, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst</p>

Wednesday, March 27, 2013

<p>Supporters of gay marriage rally in front of the Supreme Court in Washington March 27, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts</p>

Wednesday, March 27, 2013

<p>Supporters of gay marriage rally in front of the Supreme Court in Washington March 27, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts</p>

Wednesday, March 27, 2013

<p>Supporters of same-sex marriage gather at a rally at the State of California Supreme Court in San Francisco, California March 26, 2013. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith</p>

Wednesday, March 27, 2013

<p>A demonstrator holds a sign outside of the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington, March 26, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst</p>

Wednesday, March 27, 2013

