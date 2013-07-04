Edition:
Signs of summer

<p>Festival goers play rounders with a wellington boot and a beer can on the first day of Glastonbury music festival at Worthy Farm in Somerset, June 26, 2013. REUTERS/Olivia Harris</p>

<p>A visitor smells a Sir Paul Smith climbing rose at the Chelsea Flower Show in London May 21, 2013. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor</p>

<p>Ruler of the World ridden by Ryan Moore (R) races for the finish line to win The Derby during the Epsom Derby festival in Epsom, southern England June 1, 2013. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth</p>

<p>A racegoer poses in his top hat on the fourth day of the Royal Ascot horse racing festival at Ascot in southern England June 21, 2013. REUTERS/Toby Melville</p>

<p>Nicola Deaton, 24, at Glastonbury for her second time, poses for a picture on the first day of Glastonbury music festival at Worthy Farm in Somerset, June 26, 2013. REUTERS/Olivia Harris</p>

<p>England's captain Alastair Cook runs out to bat during the second one-day international cricket match against New Zealand at the Ageas Bowl cricket ground in Southampton, England June 2, 2013. REUTERS/Philip Brown</p>

<p>A statue of Sir Joshua Reynolds, the first president of the Royal Academy of Arts, wears a flower garland as Nigerian artist El Anatsui's "Tsiatsia, Searching for Reason" hangs from the facade at rear in central London, June 5, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Winning</p>

<p>Festival goers relax in the sunshine on the first day of Glastonbury music festival at Worthy Farm in Somerset, June 26, 2013. REUTERS/Olivia Harris</p>

<p>A woman walks waits in front of two Union flags designed in flowers outside the Floral Design room at the Chelsea Flower Show in London May 21, 2013. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor</p>

<p>Britain's Queen Elizabeth (C) arrives by carriage for the fourth day of the Royal Ascot horse racing festival at Ascot, southern England, June 21, 2013. Picture taken with an ultra wide angle lens. REUTERS/Darren Staples</p>

<p>Revellers kiss as they celebrate during the summer solstice at the ancient Stonehenge monument on Salisbury Plain in southern England June 21, 2013. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez</p>

<p>Andy Murray of Britain reacts during his men's quarter-final tennis match against Fernando Verdasco of Spain at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships, in London July 3, 2013. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth</p>

<p>A racehorse is cooled down after competing on the fourth day of the Royal Ascot horse racing festival at Ascot in southern England June 21, 2013. REUTERS/Toby Melville</p>

<p>Britain's Queen Elizabeth listens to Prince Harry as she visits his Sentebale 'Forget-Me-Not' garden, representing Prince Harry's Sentebale charity, during a visit to the Chelsea Flower Show in central London May 20, 2013. T REUTERS/Geoff Pugh/Pool</p>

<p>Ruler of the World ridden by Ryan Moore (front) wins The Derby during the Epsom Derby festival in Epsom, southern England June 1, 2013. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth</p>

<p>Revellers celebrate during the summer solstice at the ancient Stonehenge monument on Salisbury Plain in southern England June 21, 2013. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez</p>

<p>New Zealand's Bruce Martin is bowled by England's Stuart Broad during the first test cricket match at Lord's cricket ground in London May 19, 2013. REUTERS/Philip Brown</p>

<p>A racegoer shields himself with an umbrella during a rain shower on the fifth day of the Royal Ascot horse racing festival at Ascot in southern England June 22, 2013. REUTERS/Toby Melville</p>

<p>Richard Hughes (2nd R) rides Sky Lantern to victory in the Coronation Stakes during the fourth day of the Royal Ascot horse racing festival at Ascot, southern England, June 21, 2013. REUTERS/Darren Staples</p>

<p>Albert Ramos of Spain serves to Juan Martin del Potro of Argentina in their men's singles tennis match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships, in London June 25, 2013. REUTERS/Toby Melville</p>

