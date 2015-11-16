Silence for Paris
People observe a minute of silence at the Trocadero in front the Eiffel Tower to pay tribute to the victims of the series of deadly attacks on Friday in Paris, France, November 16, 2015. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
People react as they observe a minute's silence in memory of the victims of the Paris shootings, at the French Embassy in London, Britain November 16, 2015. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
People observe a minute of silence in tribute to victims of Friday's attacks in Paris in front of French embassy, near the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin, Germany, November 16, 2015. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke
People pause to observe a minute's silence in memory of the victims of the Paris shootings, at Liverpool Street Station in London, Britain November 16, 2015. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
French President Francois Hollande (C) flanked by French Education Minister Najat Vallaud-Belkacem (L) and French Prime Minister Manuel Valls (R) stand among students as they observe a minute of silence at the Sorbonne University in Paris to pay...more
A man, wrapped with a French flag, observes a minute of silence in front of the Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris, to pay tribute to victims of Friday's Paris attacks, France, November 16, 2015. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
A woman reacts as she observes a minute of silence outside the Bataclan music hall to pay tribute to the victims of the series of deadly attacks on Friday, in Paris, France, November 16, 2015. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Students observe a minute of silence with French President Francois Hollande, Education Minister Najat Vallaud-Belkacem, and French Prime Minister Manuel Valls (unseen) at the Sorbonne University in Paris to pay tribute to victims of Friday's Paris...more
Several hundred people gather to observe a minute of silence in Lyon, France, November 16, 2015, to pay tribute to the victims of the series of deadly attacks in Paris on Friday. REUTERS/Robert Pratta
Women light candles during a minute of silance in tribute to victims of Friday's attacks in Paris, in front of French embassy in Vienna, Austria, November 16, 2015. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
People pause to observe a minute's silence in memory of the victims of the Paris shootings, at St George's Hall in Liverpool, Britain November 16, 2015. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Students sing "La Marseillaise", the French national anthem, after a minute of silence with French President Francois Hollande, Education Minister Najat Vallaud-Belkacem, and French Prime Minister Manuel Valls (unseen) at the Sorbonne University in...more
A banner with the drawing "Peace for Paris" of French artist Jean Jullien hangs on the facace of the city hall in Nantes, France, November 16, 2015, as people observe a minute of silence to pay tribute to the victims of the series of deadly attacks...more
People observe a minute of silence in tribute to victims of Friday's attacks in Paris, in front of French embassy in Vienna, Austria, November 16, 2015. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
Women embrace as several hundred people gather to observe a minute of silence in Lyon, France, November 16, 2015, to pay tribute to the victims of the series of deadly attacks in Paris on Friday. REUTERS/Robert Pratta
People observe a minute of silence in tribute to victims of Friday's attacks in Paris in front of French embassy, near the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin, Germany, November 16, 2015. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke
A man waves a French flag as several hundred people gather to observe a minute of silence in Lyon, France, November 16, 2015, to pay tribute to the victims of the series of deadly attacks in Paris on Friday. REUTERS/Robert Pratta
Austrian Chancellor Werner Faymann (C) and others observe a minute of silence in tribute to victims of Friday's attacks in Paris, in front of French embassy in Vienna, Austria, November 16, 2015. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
Students and teachers of Strasbourg University observe a minute of silence at the "Palais Universitaire" in Strasbourg, to pay tribute to victims of Friday's Paris attacks, France, November 16, 2015. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler
Students of Strasbourg University observe a minute of silence at the "Palais Universitaire" in Strasbourg, France to pay tribute to victims of Friday's Paris attacks, France, November 16, 2015. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler
People observe a minute of silence in front of the Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris to pay tribute to victims of Friday's Paris attacks, France, November 16, 2015. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Austrian Chancellor Werner Faymann observes a minute of silence in tribute to victims of Friday's attacks in Paris in front of French embassy in Vienna, Austria, November 16, 2015. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
People observe a minute of silence outside the Bataclan music hall to pay tribute to the victims of the series of deadly attacks on Friday, in Paris, France, November 16, 2015. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
People observe a minute of silence in memopry of victims outside Le Carillon restaurant, one of the attack sites in Paris, November 16, 2015. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
Next Slideshows
Paris attack aftermath
Images from the aftermath of the Paris attacks.
Paris under attack
Gunmen and bombers attack restaurants, a concert hall and a sports stadium in the French capital.
Bataclan attack
Attackers strike the Bataclan Concert Hall during near simultaneous attacks on sites around Paris.
Mourning for Paris
People around the globe pay tribute to those killed in the Paris attacks.
MORE IN PICTURES
Protest of one
From a woman blocking an armored vehicle at Venezuela's "mother of all marches" to Beijing's infamous tank man, the moments when an isolated protester comes face to face with police.
China's mega statues
The structures that pierce the nation's skylines.
Aftermath from Venezuela's 'mother of all marches'
Scenes from Venezuela the day after nationwide opposition protests, in which three people were killed amid street barricades, clashes and looting.
Journey to the Space Station
The Soyuz MS-04 spacecraft carrying the crew of Jack Fischer of the U.S. and Fyodor Yurchikhin of Russia blasts off to the International Space Station.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Inside the North Korean military
Images from within the reclusive Korean People's Army.
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
Serena Williams dominated the Australian Open while pregnant
If Williams is indeed 20 weeks into her term, that would mean she was approximately two months pregnant when she captured her record 23rd Grand Slam tournament title at the Australian Open in January.
'Mother of all marches' in Venezuela
Venezuela's opposition begins the "mother of all marches" in the culmination of two weeks of violent demonstrations against President Nicolas Maduro.