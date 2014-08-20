Sin City premiere
Cast member Rosario Dawson poses at the premiere of "Sin City: A Dame to Kill For" in Hollywood, California August 19, 2014. The movie opens in the U.S. on August 22. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Writer and director Frank Miller (L) poses with co-director Robert Rodriguez at the premiere of "Sin City: A Dame to Kill For" in Hollywood, California August 19, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Cast member Jessica Alba poses at the premiere of "Sin City: A Dame to Kill For" in Hollywood, California August 19, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Cast member Bruce Willis poses at the premiere of "Sin City: A Dame to Kill For" in Hollywood, California August 19, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Cast member Eva Green poses at the premiere of "Sin City: A Dame to Kill For" in Hollywood, California August 19, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Cast member Mickey Rourke and Anastassija Makarenko pose at the premiere of "Sin City: A Dame to Kill For" in Hollywood, California August 19, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Cast member Juno Temple poses at the premiere of "Sin City: A Dame to Kill For" in Hollywood, California August 19, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Cast member Jamie Chung smiles at the premiere of "Sin City: A Dame to Kill For" in Hollywood, California August 19, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Cast member Jaime King poses at the premiere of "Sin City: A Dame to Kill For" in Hollywood, California August 19, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Cast member Jessica Alba and her husband Cash Warren pose at the premiere of "Sin City: A Dame to Kill For" in Hollywood, California August 19, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Cast member Rosario Dawson waves at the premiere of "Sin City: A Dame to Kill For" in Hollywood, California August 19, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Writer and director Frank Miller poses at the premiere of "Sin City: A Dame to Kill For" in Hollywood, California August 19, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Co-director Robert Rodriguez poses with cast member Bruce Willis at the premiere of "Sin City: A Dame to Kill For" in Hollywood, California August 19, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
