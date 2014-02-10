Singapore Airshow
South Korea Air Force's Black Eagles perform a maneouver during an aerial display ahead of the Singapore Airshow, February 9, 2014. REUTERS/Edgar Su
South Korea Air Force's Black Eagles perform a maneouver during an aerial display ahead of the Singapore Airshow, February 9, 2014. REUTERS/Edgar Su
South Korea Air Force's Black Eagles perform a manoeuvre during an aerial display ahead of the Singapore Airshow, February 9, 2014. REUTERS/Edgar Su ,
South Korea Air Force's Black Eagles perform a manoeuvre during an aerial display ahead of the Singapore Airshow, February 9, 2014. REUTERS/Edgar Su ,
Indonesia Air Force's Jupiter Aerobatic team performs a manoeuvre during an aerial display ahead of the Singapore Airshow, February 9, 2014. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Indonesia Air Force's Jupiter Aerobatic team performs a manoeuvre during an aerial display ahead of the Singapore Airshow, February 9, 2014. REUTERS/Edgar Su
South Korea Air Force's Black Eagles perform a manoeuver during an aerial display ahead of the Singapore Airshow, February 9, 2014. REUTERS/Edgar Su
South Korea Air Force's Black Eagles perform a manoeuver during an aerial display ahead of the Singapore Airshow, February 9, 2014. REUTERS/Edgar Su
South Korea Air Force's Black Eagles perform a manoeuvre during an aerial display ahead of the Singapore Airshow, February 9, 2014. REUTERS/Edgar Su
South Korea Air Force's Black Eagles perform a manoeuvre during an aerial display ahead of the Singapore Airshow, February 9, 2014. REUTERS/Edgar Su
South Korea Air Force's Black Eagles perform a manoeuvre during an aerial display ahead of the Singapore Airshow, February 9, 2014. REUTERS/Edgar Su
South Korea Air Force's Black Eagles perform a manoeuvre during an aerial display ahead of the Singapore Airshow, February 9, 2014. REUTERS/Edgar Su
South Korea Air Force's Black Eagles perform a manoeuvre during an aerial display ahead of the Singapore Airshow, February 9, 2014. REUTERS/Edgar Su
South Korea Air Force's Black Eagles perform a manoeuvre during an aerial display ahead of the Singapore Airshow, February 9, 2014. REUTERS/Edgar Su
South Korea Air Force's Black Eagles perform a manoeuvre during an aerial display ahead of the Singapore Airshow, February 9, 2014. REUTERS/Edgar Su
South Korea Air Force's Black Eagles perform a manoeuvre during an aerial display ahead of the Singapore Airshow, February 9, 2014. REUTERS/Edgar Su
South Korea Air Force's Black Eagles perform a manoeuvre during an aerial display ahead of the Singapore Airshow, February 9, 2014. REUTERS/Edgar Su
South Korea Air Force's Black Eagles perform a manoeuvre during an aerial display ahead of the Singapore Airshow, February 9, 2014. REUTERS/Edgar Su
South Korea Air Force's Black Eagles perform a manoeuvre during an aerial display ahead of the Singapore Airshow, February 9, 2014. REUTERS/Edgar Su
South Korea Air Force's Black Eagles perform a manoeuvre during an aerial display ahead of the Singapore Airshow, February 9, 2014. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Indonesia Air Force's Jupiter Aerobatic team performs a manoeuvre during an aerial display ahead of the Singapore Airshow, February 9, 2014. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Indonesia Air Force's Jupiter Aerobatic team performs a manoeuvre during an aerial display ahead of the Singapore Airshow, February 9, 2014. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Indonesia Air Force's Jupiter Aerobatic team performs a manoeuvre during an aerial display ahead of the Singapore Airshow, February 9, 2014. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Indonesia Air Force's Jupiter Aerobatic team performs a manoeuvre during an aerial display ahead of the Singapore Airshow, February 9, 2014. REUTERS/Edgar Su
A U.S. Marine Corps MV-22B Osprey aircraft performs a manoeuvre during an aerial display ahead of the Singapore Airshow, February 9, 2014. REUTERS/Edgar Su
A U.S. Marine Corps MV-22B Osprey aircraft performs a manoeuvre during an aerial display ahead of the Singapore Airshow, February 9, 2014. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Next Slideshows
The lost art of deer calling
Competitors at the German deer calling championships.
Inside the Legionaries of Christ
A look inside the Legionaries of Christ religious order in the aftermath of their denunciation of its late founder.
Along the Panama Canal
A look at what goes on along one of the most important artificial waterways in the world.
In the land of Niger
Niger is one of the world’s largest producers of uranium and one of the poorest countries on earth.
MORE IN PICTURES
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Xi and Trump come face-to-face
President Donald Trump holds his first meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping, as Trump faces pressure to achieve trade concessions from China and prevent a crisis with North Korea from spiraling out of control.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Don Rickles: 1926 -2017
Comedian Don Rickles died at his Los Angeles home from kidney failure at the age of 90.
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
Anti-Maduro protesters clash with Venezuela security forces
Venezuelan opposition protesters and security officers clash as the country's fragmented opposition gained new momentum against a socialist government it blames for the country's social and economic collapse.
The future of space
Prototypes of space equipment in development.
Off to the Grand National races
Highlights from the Grand National race at Aintree Racecourse.
Women in the World Summit
Famous faces at the Women in the World Summit in New York City.