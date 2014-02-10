Edition:
Singapore Airshow

<p>South Korea Air Force's Black Eagles perform a maneouver during an aerial display ahead of the Singapore Airshow, February 9, 2014. REUTERS/Edgar Su</p>

<p>South Korea Air Force's Black Eagles perform a manoeuvre during an aerial display ahead of the Singapore Airshow, February 9, 2014. REUTERS/Edgar Su ,</p>

<p>Indonesia Air Force's Jupiter Aerobatic team performs a manoeuvre during an aerial display ahead of the Singapore Airshow, February 9, 2014. REUTERS/Edgar Su</p>

<p>South Korea Air Force's Black Eagles perform a manoeuver during an aerial display ahead of the Singapore Airshow, February 9, 2014. REUTERS/Edgar Su</p>

<p>South Korea Air Force's Black Eagles perform a manoeuvre during an aerial display ahead of the Singapore Airshow, February 9, 2014. REUTERS/Edgar Su</p>

<p>South Korea Air Force's Black Eagles perform a manoeuvre during an aerial display ahead of the Singapore Airshow, February 9, 2014. REUTERS/Edgar Su</p>

<p>South Korea Air Force's Black Eagles perform a manoeuvre during an aerial display ahead of the Singapore Airshow, February 9, 2014. REUTERS/Edgar Su</p>

<p>South Korea Air Force's Black Eagles perform a manoeuvre during an aerial display ahead of the Singapore Airshow, February 9, 2014. REUTERS/Edgar Su</p>

<p>South Korea Air Force's Black Eagles perform a manoeuvre during an aerial display ahead of the Singapore Airshow, February 9, 2014. REUTERS/Edgar Su</p>

<p>South Korea Air Force's Black Eagles perform a manoeuvre during an aerial display ahead of the Singapore Airshow, February 9, 2014. REUTERS/Edgar Su</p>

<p>Indonesia Air Force's Jupiter Aerobatic team performs a manoeuvre during an aerial display ahead of the Singapore Airshow, February 9, 2014. REUTERS/Edgar Su</p>

<p>Indonesia Air Force's Jupiter Aerobatic team performs a manoeuvre during an aerial display ahead of the Singapore Airshow, February 9, 2014. REUTERS/Edgar Su</p>

<p>A U.S. Marine Corps MV-22B Osprey aircraft performs a manoeuvre during an aerial display ahead of the Singapore Airshow, February 9, 2014. REUTERS/Edgar Su</p>

