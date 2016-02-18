Singapore Airshow
South Korea's Black Eagles aerobatics team perform a manoeuvre during an aerial display at the Singapore Airshow. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Pilot Akmal Bin Abdul Kahar watches South Korea's Black Eagles aerobatics team perform a manoeuvre during an aerial display at the Singapore Airshow. REUTERS/Edgar Su
A French Air Force�s Dassault Rafale flies past during a preview aerial display of the Singapore Airshow. REUTERS/Edgar Su
South Korea's Black Eagles aerobatic team perform the Taegeuk manoeuvre during an aerial display on the opening day of the Singapore Airshow. REUTERS/Edgar Su
A Republic of Singapore Air Force F-15SG fighter aircraft performs a maneuver as it flies past an RSAF AH-64D Apache helicopter in an aerial display during the opening day of the Singapore Airshow. REUTERS/Edgar Su
People watch as South Korea's Black Eagles perform a manoeuvre during an aerial display on the opening day of the Singapore Airshow. REUTERS/Edgar Su
