Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Thu Feb 18, 2016 | 5:40pm GMT

Singapore Airshow

South Korea's Black Eagles aerobatics team perform a manoeuvre during an aerial display at the Singapore Airshow. REUTERS/Edgar Su

South Korea's Black Eagles aerobatics team perform a manoeuvre during an aerial display at the Singapore Airshow. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Reuters / Thursday, February 18, 2016
South Korea's Black Eagles aerobatics team perform a manoeuvre during an aerial display at the Singapore Airshow. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Close
1 / 20
South Korea's Black Eagles perform a manoeuvre during an aerial display on the opening day of the Singapore Airshow. REUTERS/Edgar Su

South Korea's Black Eagles perform a manoeuvre during an aerial display on the opening day of the Singapore Airshow. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Reuters / Tuesday, February 16, 2016
South Korea's Black Eagles perform a manoeuvre during an aerial display on the opening day of the Singapore Airshow. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Close
2 / 20
South Korea's Black Eagles aerobatics team perform a maneuver during a preview of the Singapore Airshow. REUTERS/Edgar Su

South Korea's Black Eagles aerobatics team perform a maneuver during a preview of the Singapore Airshow. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Reuters / Sunday, February 14, 2016
South Korea's Black Eagles aerobatics team perform a maneuver during a preview of the Singapore Airshow. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Close
3 / 20
Pilot Akmal Bin Abdul Kahar watches South Korea's Black Eagles aerobatics team perform a manoeuvre during an aerial display at the Singapore Airshow. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Pilot Akmal Bin Abdul Kahar watches South Korea's Black Eagles aerobatics team perform a manoeuvre during an aerial display at the Singapore Airshow. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Reuters / Thursday, February 18, 2016
Pilot Akmal Bin Abdul Kahar watches South Korea's Black Eagles aerobatics team perform a manoeuvre during an aerial display at the Singapore Airshow. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Close
4 / 20
South Korea's Black Eagles aerobatics team perform a maneuver during a preview of the Singapore Airshow. REUTERS/Edgar Su

South Korea's Black Eagles aerobatics team perform a maneuver during a preview of the Singapore Airshow. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Reuters / Sunday, February 14, 2016
South Korea's Black Eagles aerobatics team perform a maneuver during a preview of the Singapore Airshow. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Close
5 / 20
South Korea's Black Eagles aerobatics team perform a maneuver during a preview of the Singapore Airshow. REUTERS/Edgar Su

South Korea's Black Eagles aerobatics team perform a maneuver during a preview of the Singapore Airshow. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Reuters / Sunday, February 14, 2016
South Korea's Black Eagles aerobatics team perform a maneuver during a preview of the Singapore Airshow. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Close
6 / 20
South Korea's Black Eagles perform a manoeuvre during an aerial display on the opening day of the Singapore Airshow. REUTERS/Edgar Su

South Korea's Black Eagles perform a manoeuvre during an aerial display on the opening day of the Singapore Airshow. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Reuters / Tuesday, February 16, 2016
South Korea's Black Eagles perform a manoeuvre during an aerial display on the opening day of the Singapore Airshow. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Close
7 / 20
South Korea's Black Eagles aerobatics team perform a maneuver during a preview of the Singapore Airshow. REUTERS/Edgar Su

South Korea's Black Eagles aerobatics team perform a maneuver during a preview of the Singapore Airshow. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Reuters / Sunday, February 14, 2016
South Korea's Black Eagles aerobatics team perform a maneuver during a preview of the Singapore Airshow. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Close
8 / 20
South Korea's Black Eagles aerobatics team perform a maneuver during a preview of the Singapore Airshow. REUTERS/Edgar Su

South Korea's Black Eagles aerobatics team perform a maneuver during a preview of the Singapore Airshow. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Reuters / Sunday, February 14, 2016
South Korea's Black Eagles aerobatics team perform a maneuver during a preview of the Singapore Airshow. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Close
9 / 20
South Korea's Black Eagles perform a manoeuvre during an aerial display on the opening day of the Singapore Airshow. REUTERS/Edgar Su

South Korea's Black Eagles perform a manoeuvre during an aerial display on the opening day of the Singapore Airshow. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Reuters / Tuesday, February 16, 2016
South Korea's Black Eagles perform a manoeuvre during an aerial display on the opening day of the Singapore Airshow. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Close
10 / 20
A French Air Force�s Dassault Rafale flies past during a preview aerial display of the Singapore Airshow. REUTERS/Edgar Su

A French Air Force�s Dassault Rafale flies past during a preview aerial display of the Singapore Airshow. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Reuters / Sunday, February 14, 2016
A French Air Force�s Dassault Rafale flies past during a preview aerial display of the Singapore Airshow. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Close
11 / 20
South Korea's Black Eagles aerobatics team perform a maneuver during a preview of the Singapore Airshow. REUTERS/Edgar Su

South Korea's Black Eagles aerobatics team perform a maneuver during a preview of the Singapore Airshow. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Reuters / Sunday, February 14, 2016
South Korea's Black Eagles aerobatics team perform a maneuver during a preview of the Singapore Airshow. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Close
12 / 20
South Korea's Black Eagles aerobatic team perform the Taegeuk manoeuvre during an aerial display on the opening day of the Singapore Airshow. REUTERS/Edgar Su

South Korea's Black Eagles aerobatic team perform the Taegeuk manoeuvre during an aerial display on the opening day of the Singapore Airshow. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Reuters / Tuesday, February 16, 2016
South Korea's Black Eagles aerobatic team perform the Taegeuk manoeuvre during an aerial display on the opening day of the Singapore Airshow. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Close
13 / 20
South Korea's Black Eagles aerobatics team perform a manoeuvre during an aerial display at the Singapore Airshow. REUTERS/Edgar Su

South Korea's Black Eagles aerobatics team perform a manoeuvre during an aerial display at the Singapore Airshow. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Reuters / Thursday, February 18, 2016
South Korea's Black Eagles aerobatics team perform a manoeuvre during an aerial display at the Singapore Airshow. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Close
14 / 20
South Korea's Black Eagles perform a manoeuvre during an aerial display on the opening day of the Singapore Airshow. REUTERS/Edgar Su

South Korea's Black Eagles perform a manoeuvre during an aerial display on the opening day of the Singapore Airshow. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Reuters / Tuesday, February 16, 2016
South Korea's Black Eagles perform a manoeuvre during an aerial display on the opening day of the Singapore Airshow. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Close
15 / 20
South Korea's Black Eagles aerobatics team perform a maneuver during a preview of the Singapore Airshow. REUTERS/Edgar Su

South Korea's Black Eagles aerobatics team perform a maneuver during a preview of the Singapore Airshow. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Reuters / Sunday, February 14, 2016
South Korea's Black Eagles aerobatics team perform a maneuver during a preview of the Singapore Airshow. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Close
16 / 20
South Korea's Black Eagles aerobatics team perform a maneuver during a preview of the Singapore Airshow. REUTERS/Edgar Su

South Korea's Black Eagles aerobatics team perform a maneuver during a preview of the Singapore Airshow. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Reuters / Sunday, February 14, 2016
South Korea's Black Eagles aerobatics team perform a maneuver during a preview of the Singapore Airshow. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Close
17 / 20
A Republic of Singapore Air Force F-15SG fighter aircraft performs a maneuver as it flies past an RSAF AH-64D Apache helicopter in an aerial display during the opening day of the Singapore Airshow. REUTERS/Edgar Su

A Republic of Singapore Air Force F-15SG fighter aircraft performs a maneuver as it flies past an RSAF AH-64D Apache helicopter in an aerial display during the opening day of the Singapore Airshow. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Reuters / Tuesday, February 16, 2016
A Republic of Singapore Air Force F-15SG fighter aircraft performs a maneuver as it flies past an RSAF AH-64D Apache helicopter in an aerial display during the opening day of the Singapore Airshow. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Close
18 / 20
People watch as South Korea's Black Eagles perform a manoeuvre during an aerial display on the opening day of the Singapore Airshow. REUTERS/Edgar Su

People watch as South Korea's Black Eagles perform a manoeuvre during an aerial display on the opening day of the Singapore Airshow. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Reuters / Tuesday, February 16, 2016
People watch as South Korea's Black Eagles perform a manoeuvre during an aerial display on the opening day of the Singapore Airshow. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Close
19 / 20
South Korea's Black Eagles perform a manoeuvre during an aerial display on the opening day of the Singapore Airshow. REUTERS/Edgar Su

South Korea's Black Eagles perform a manoeuvre during an aerial display on the opening day of the Singapore Airshow. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Reuters / Tuesday, February 16, 2016
South Korea's Black Eagles perform a manoeuvre during an aerial display on the opening day of the Singapore Airshow. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Close
20 / 20
View Again
View Next
Einstein's gravitational waves

Einstein's gravitational waves

Next Slideshows

Einstein's gravitational waves

Einstein's gravitational waves

For the first time scientists have detected gravitational waves, ripples in space and time hypothesized by physicist Albert Einstein a century ago, in a...

17 Feb 2016
Backstage at Westminster

Backstage at Westminster

Behind-the-scenes at the Westminster Dog Show.

15 Feb 2016
Jellyfish from the deep

Jellyfish from the deep

Shapes and colors of these ethereal, free-floating sea creatures.

13 Feb 2016
Mrs. Trump

Mrs. Trump

The lady behind the Republican front-runner.

12 Feb 2016

MORE IN PICTURES

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Macron vs Le Pen

Macron vs Le Pen

France will choose between far-right leader Marine Le Pen and centrist Emmanuel Macron in Sunday's presidential run-off.

The Met Gala

The Met Gala

Highlights from the Metropolitan Museum of Art's annual Costume Institute Gala celebrating "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art of the In-Between".

Albino animals

Albino animals

Rare creatures from the animal world.

Unrest on the streets of Venezuela

Unrest on the streets of Venezuela

Protesters take to the streets as Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro announces the creation of a new popular assembly which foes decried as a power-grab to stifle weeks of anti-government unrest.

Seven-year-old Yemeni girl dies of malnutrition

Seven-year-old Yemeni girl dies of malnutrition

In Yemen, where one child under the age of five dies of preventable hunger and disease every 10 minutes, seven-year-old Jamila Ali Abdu died of malnutrition in the Red Sea port city of Hodeidah.

The U.S.-Mexico border now

The U.S.-Mexico border now

The structures, fences and walls that mark the border between the United States and Mexico.

The frontlines of Mosul

The frontlines of Mosul

An Iraqi commander expects to dislodge Islamic State from Mosul in May despite resistance from militants in the densely populated Old City district.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures