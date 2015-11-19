Edition:
Sinjar, after Islamic State

Kurdish peshmerga forces stand in the street after Yazidi people loot houses in the town of Sinjar, Iraq November 16, 2015. Before it was overrun by Islamic State, Sinjar and the surrounding villages were home to about 200,000 people, mainly Kurdish and Arab Muslims - both Sunni and Shi'ite - as well as Christians and Yazidis, a faith that combines elements of several ancient Middle Eastern religions. Now the town is largely deserted. But in a row of houses used by Islamic State fighters, there were signs of recent occupation: a smell of rotting food, and foam mattresses and pillows laid on the floor. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari

Reuters / Thursday, November 19, 2015
Yazidi people loot the houses in the town of Sinjar, Iraq November 16, 2015. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari

Yazidi people in vehicles loot the area of Sinjar, Iraq November 16, 2015. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari

A volunteer from the Yazidi sect who have joined the Kurdish peshmerga forces walks with his weapon in the town of Sinjar November 16, 2015. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari

A burnt mosque by Yazidi people is seen in the town of Sinjar November 16, 2015. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari

A volunteer from the Yazidi sect who have joined the Kurdish peshmerga forces stand after Yazidi people loot houses in the town of Sinjar, Iraq November 16, 2015. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari

Yazidi people loot the houses in the town of Sinjar November 16, 2015. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari

A volunteer from the Yazidi sect who have joined the Kurdish peshmerga forces poses for a photograph in the town of Sinjar November 16, 2015. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari

Yazidi people in vehicles loot the area of Sinjar November 16, 2015. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari

Volunteers from the Yazidi sect who have joined the Kurdish peshmerga forces stand during Yazidi people loot houses the town of Sinjar November 16, 2015. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari

Volunteers from the Yazidi sect who have joined the Kurdish peshmerga forces with Yazidi people loot houses in the town of Sinjar November 16, 2015. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari

A volunteer from the Yazidi sect who have joined the Kurdish peshmerga forces poses for a photograph in the town of Sinjar November 16, 2015. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari

A volunteer from the Yazidi sect who have joined the Kurdish peshmerga forces stand in the street in the town of Sinjar November 16, 2015. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari

Members of the Kurdish peshmerga forces gather in the town of Sinjar, Iraq November 13, 2015. REUTERS/Ari Jalal

