Sinjar, after Islamic State
Kurdish peshmerga forces stand in the street after Yazidi people loot houses in the town of Sinjar, Iraq November 16, 2015. Before it was overrun by Islamic State, Sinjar and the surrounding villages were home to about 200,000 people, mainly Kurdish...more
Yazidi people loot the houses in the town of Sinjar, Iraq November 16, 2015. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari
Yazidi people in vehicles loot the area of Sinjar, Iraq November 16, 2015. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari
A volunteer from the Yazidi sect who have joined the Kurdish peshmerga forces walks with his weapon in the town of Sinjar November 16, 2015. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari
A burnt mosque by Yazidi people is seen in the town of Sinjar November 16, 2015. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari
A volunteer from the Yazidi sect who have joined the Kurdish peshmerga forces stand after Yazidi people loot houses in the town of Sinjar, Iraq November 16, 2015. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari
Yazidi people loot the houses in the town of Sinjar November 16, 2015. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari
A volunteer from the Yazidi sect who have joined the Kurdish peshmerga forces poses for a photograph in the town of Sinjar November 16, 2015. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari
Yazidi people in vehicles loot the area of Sinjar November 16, 2015. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari
Volunteers from the Yazidi sect who have joined the Kurdish peshmerga forces stand during Yazidi people loot houses the town of Sinjar November 16, 2015. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari
Volunteers from the Yazidi sect who have joined the Kurdish peshmerga forces with Yazidi people loot houses in the town of Sinjar November 16, 2015. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari
A volunteer from the Yazidi sect who have joined the Kurdish peshmerga forces poses for a photograph in the town of Sinjar November 16, 2015. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari
A volunteer from the Yazidi sect who have joined the Kurdish peshmerga forces stand in the street in the town of Sinjar November 16, 2015. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari
Members of the Kurdish peshmerga forces gather in the town of Sinjar, Iraq November 13, 2015. REUTERS/Ari Jalal
