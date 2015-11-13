Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Fri Nov 13, 2015 | 12:50pm GMT

Sinjar offensive

Members of the Kurdish peshmerga forces gather in the town of Sinjar, Iraq November 13, 2015. REUTERS/Ari Jalal

Members of the Kurdish peshmerga forces gather in the town of Sinjar, Iraq November 13, 2015. REUTERS/Ari Jalal

Reuters / Friday, November 13, 2015
Members of the Kurdish peshmerga forces gather in the town of Sinjar, Iraq November 13, 2015. REUTERS/Ari Jalal
Close
1 / 20
Members of the Kurdish peshmerga forces gather in the town of Sinjar, Iraq November 13, 2015. REUTERS/Ari Jalal

Members of the Kurdish peshmerga forces gather in the town of Sinjar, Iraq November 13, 2015. REUTERS/Ari Jalal

Reuters / Friday, November 13, 2015
Members of the Kurdish peshmerga forces gather in the town of Sinjar, Iraq November 13, 2015. REUTERS/Ari Jalal
Close
2 / 20
Smoke rises from the site of U.S.-led air strikes in the town of Sinjar, November 12, 2015. REUTERS/Ari Jalal

Smoke rises from the site of U.S.-led air strikes in the town of Sinjar, November 12, 2015. REUTERS/Ari Jalal

Reuters / Thursday, November 12, 2015
Smoke rises from the site of U.S.-led air strikes in the town of Sinjar, November 12, 2015. REUTERS/Ari Jalal
Close
3 / 20
Members of the Kurdish peshmerga forces take positions with their weapons in the town of Sinjar, Iraq November 12, 2015. REUTERS/Ari Jalal

Members of the Kurdish peshmerga forces take positions with their weapons in the town of Sinjar, Iraq November 12, 2015. REUTERS/Ari Jalal

Reuters / Thursday, November 12, 2015
Members of the Kurdish peshmerga forces take positions with their weapons in the town of Sinjar, Iraq November 12, 2015. REUTERS/Ari Jalal
Close
4 / 20
Members of the Kurdish peshmerga forces gather in the town of Sinjar, Iraq November 13, 2015. REUTERS/Ari Jalal

Members of the Kurdish peshmerga forces gather in the town of Sinjar, Iraq November 13, 2015. REUTERS/Ari Jalal

Reuters / Friday, November 13, 2015
Members of the Kurdish peshmerga forces gather in the town of Sinjar, Iraq November 13, 2015. REUTERS/Ari Jalal
Close
5 / 20
Smoke rises from the site of U.S.-led air strikes in the town of Sinjar, Iraq November 12, 2015. REUTERS/Ari Jalal

Smoke rises from the site of U.S.-led air strikes in the town of Sinjar, Iraq November 12, 2015. REUTERS/Ari Jalal

Reuters / Thursday, November 12, 2015
Smoke rises from the site of U.S.-led air strikes in the town of Sinjar, Iraq November 12, 2015. REUTERS/Ari Jalal
Close
6 / 20
Members of the Kurdish peshmerga forces gather in the town of Sinjar, Iraq November 12, 2015. . REUTERS/Ari Jalal

Members of the Kurdish peshmerga forces gather in the town of Sinjar, Iraq November 12, 2015. . REUTERS/Ari Jalal

Reuters / Thursday, November 12, 2015
Members of the Kurdish peshmerga forces gather in the town of Sinjar, Iraq November 12, 2015. . REUTERS/Ari Jalal
Close
7 / 20
Members of the Kurdish peshmerga forces gather in the town of Sinjar, Iraq November 13, 2015. REUTERS/Ari Jalal

Members of the Kurdish peshmerga forces gather in the town of Sinjar, Iraq November 13, 2015. REUTERS/Ari Jalal

Reuters / Friday, November 13, 2015
Members of the Kurdish peshmerga forces gather in the town of Sinjar, Iraq November 13, 2015. REUTERS/Ari Jalal
Close
8 / 20
Smoke rises from the site of U.S.-led air strikes in the town of Sinjar, Iraq November 13, 2015. REUTERS/Ari Jalal

Smoke rises from the site of U.S.-led air strikes in the town of Sinjar, Iraq November 13, 2015. REUTERS/Ari Jalal

Reuters / Friday, November 13, 2015
Smoke rises from the site of U.S.-led air strikes in the town of Sinjar, Iraq November 13, 2015. REUTERS/Ari Jalal
Close
9 / 20
Members of the Kurdish peshmerga forces check their weapons in the town of Sinjar, Iraq November 12, 2015. . REUTERS/Ari Jalal

Members of the Kurdish peshmerga forces check their weapons in the town of Sinjar, Iraq November 12, 2015. . REUTERS/Ari Jalal

Reuters / Thursday, November 12, 2015
Members of the Kurdish peshmerga forces check their weapons in the town of Sinjar, Iraq November 12, 2015. . REUTERS/Ari Jalal
Close
10 / 20
A member of the Kurdish Peshmerga forces looks through binoculars during clashes with Islamic State militants in the town of Sinjar, November 12, 2015. REUTERS/Ari Jalal

A member of the Kurdish Peshmerga forces looks through binoculars during clashes with Islamic State militants in the town of Sinjar, November 12, 2015. REUTERS/Ari Jalal

Reuters / Thursday, November 12, 2015
A member of the Kurdish Peshmerga forces looks through binoculars during clashes with Islamic State militants in the town of Sinjar, November 12, 2015. REUTERS/Ari Jalal
Close
11 / 20
Members of the Kurdish peshmerga forces gather in the town of Sinjar, Iraq November 12, 2015. REUTERS/Ari Jalal

Members of the Kurdish peshmerga forces gather in the town of Sinjar, Iraq November 12, 2015. REUTERS/Ari Jalal

Reuters / Thursday, November 12, 2015
Members of the Kurdish peshmerga forces gather in the town of Sinjar, Iraq November 12, 2015. REUTERS/Ari Jalal
Close
12 / 20
Vehicles for the Kurdish peshmerga forces are seen in the town of Sinjar, Iraq November 12, 2015. REUTERS/Ari Jalal

Vehicles for the Kurdish peshmerga forces are seen in the town of Sinjar, Iraq November 12, 2015. REUTERS/Ari Jalal

Reuters / Thursday, November 12, 2015
Vehicles for the Kurdish peshmerga forces are seen in the town of Sinjar, Iraq November 12, 2015. REUTERS/Ari Jalal
Close
13 / 20
A member of the Kurdish Peshmerga forces holds his weapon while taking position in the town of Sinjar, Iraq November 12, 2015. REUTERS/Ari Jalal

A member of the Kurdish Peshmerga forces holds his weapon while taking position in the town of Sinjar, Iraq November 12, 2015. REUTERS/Ari Jalal

Reuters / Thursday, November 12, 2015
A member of the Kurdish Peshmerga forces holds his weapon while taking position in the town of Sinjar, Iraq November 12, 2015. REUTERS/Ari Jalal
Close
14 / 20
A member of the Kurdish Peshmerga forces fires his weapon during clashes with Islamic State militants in the town of Sinjar, November 12, 2015. REUTERS/Ari Jalal

A member of the Kurdish Peshmerga forces fires his weapon during clashes with Islamic State militants in the town of Sinjar, November 12, 2015. REUTERS/Ari Jalal

Reuters / Thursday, November 12, 2015
A member of the Kurdish Peshmerga forces fires his weapon during clashes with Islamic State militants in the town of Sinjar, November 12, 2015. REUTERS/Ari Jalal
Close
15 / 20
Smoke rises from the site of U.S.-led air strikes in the town of Sinjar, Iraq November 12, 2015. REUTERS/Ari Jalal

Smoke rises from the site of U.S.-led air strikes in the town of Sinjar, Iraq November 12, 2015. REUTERS/Ari Jalal

Reuters / Thursday, November 12, 2015
Smoke rises from the site of U.S.-led air strikes in the town of Sinjar, Iraq November 12, 2015. REUTERS/Ari Jalal
Close
16 / 20
Members of the Kurdish peshmerga forces gather in the town of Sinjar, November 12, 2015. REUTERS/Ari Jalal

Members of the Kurdish peshmerga forces gather in the town of Sinjar, November 12, 2015. REUTERS/Ari Jalal

Reuters / Thursday, November 12, 2015
Members of the Kurdish peshmerga forces gather in the town of Sinjar, November 12, 2015. REUTERS/Ari Jalal
Close
17 / 20
Members of the Kurdish peshmerga forces gather in the town of Sinjar, November 12, 2015. REUTERS/Ari Jalal

Members of the Kurdish peshmerga forces gather in the town of Sinjar, November 12, 2015. REUTERS/Ari Jalal

Reuters / Thursday, November 12, 2015
Members of the Kurdish peshmerga forces gather in the town of Sinjar, November 12, 2015. REUTERS/Ari Jalal
Close
18 / 20
Smoke rises from the site of U.S.-led air strikes in the town of Sinjar, November 12, 2015. REUTERS/Ari Jalal

Smoke rises from the site of U.S.-led air strikes in the town of Sinjar, November 12, 2015. REUTERS/Ari Jalal

Reuters / Thursday, November 12, 2015
Smoke rises from the site of U.S.-led air strikes in the town of Sinjar, November 12, 2015. REUTERS/Ari Jalal
Close
19 / 20
Smoke rises from the site of U.S.-led air strikes in the town of Sinjar, November 12, 2015. REUTERS/Ari Jalal

Smoke rises from the site of U.S.-led air strikes in the town of Sinjar, November 12, 2015. REUTERS/Ari Jalal

Reuters / Thursday, November 12, 2015
Smoke rises from the site of U.S.-led air strikes in the town of Sinjar, November 12, 2015. REUTERS/Ari Jalal
Close
20 / 20
View Again
View Next
Battling Islamic State

Battling Islamic State

Next Slideshows

Battling Islamic State

Battling Islamic State

Armies, militias, insurgent groups and rebels are all drawn into the fight against Islamic State in Iraq and Syria.

13 Nov 2015
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

12 Nov 2015
Greeks on strike

Greeks on strike

Greece's workers stage a nationwide walkout to protest austerity measures.

12 Nov 2015
Modi in the UK

Modi in the UK

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi hopes his visit will yield trade deals worth billions.

12 Nov 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

Shooting on Champs Elysees in Paris

Shooting on Champs Elysees in Paris

A police officer was killed in a shooting incident on the Champs Elysees shopping boulevard just days before France's presidential election.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

The 'weed nuns' of California

The 'weed nuns' of California

The Sisters of the Valley, California's self-ordained "weed nuns," are on a mission to heal and empower women with their cannabis products.

Stripped down protest in Venezuela

Stripped down protest in Venezuela

A solitary protester bares it all during a second day of nationwide protests against the government in Caracas.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Protest of one

Protest of one

From a woman blocking an armored vehicle at Venezuela's "mother of all marches" to Beijing's infamous tank man, the moments when an isolated protester comes face to face with police.

China's mega statues

China's mega statues

The structures that pierce the nation's skylines.

Aftermath from Venezuela's 'mother of all marches'

Aftermath from Venezuela's 'mother of all marches'

Scenes from Venezuela the day after nationwide opposition protests, in which three people were killed amid street barricades, clashes and looting.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures