Sinjar offensive
Members of the Kurdish peshmerga forces gather in the town of Sinjar, Iraq November 13, 2015. REUTERS/Ari Jalal
Members of the Kurdish peshmerga forces gather in the town of Sinjar, Iraq November 13, 2015. REUTERS/Ari Jalal
Smoke rises from the site of U.S.-led air strikes in the town of Sinjar, November 12, 2015. REUTERS/Ari Jalal
Members of the Kurdish peshmerga forces take positions with their weapons in the town of Sinjar, Iraq November 12, 2015. REUTERS/Ari Jalal
Members of the Kurdish peshmerga forces gather in the town of Sinjar, Iraq November 13, 2015. REUTERS/Ari Jalal
Smoke rises from the site of U.S.-led air strikes in the town of Sinjar, Iraq November 12, 2015. REUTERS/Ari Jalal
Members of the Kurdish peshmerga forces gather in the town of Sinjar, Iraq November 12, 2015. . REUTERS/Ari Jalal
Members of the Kurdish peshmerga forces gather in the town of Sinjar, Iraq November 13, 2015. REUTERS/Ari Jalal
Smoke rises from the site of U.S.-led air strikes in the town of Sinjar, Iraq November 13, 2015. REUTERS/Ari Jalal
Members of the Kurdish peshmerga forces check their weapons in the town of Sinjar, Iraq November 12, 2015. . REUTERS/Ari Jalal
A member of the Kurdish Peshmerga forces looks through binoculars during clashes with Islamic State militants in the town of Sinjar, November 12, 2015. REUTERS/Ari Jalal
Members of the Kurdish peshmerga forces gather in the town of Sinjar, Iraq November 12, 2015. REUTERS/Ari Jalal
Vehicles for the Kurdish peshmerga forces are seen in the town of Sinjar, Iraq November 12, 2015. REUTERS/Ari Jalal
A member of the Kurdish Peshmerga forces holds his weapon while taking position in the town of Sinjar, Iraq November 12, 2015. REUTERS/Ari Jalal
A member of the Kurdish Peshmerga forces fires his weapon during clashes with Islamic State militants in the town of Sinjar, November 12, 2015. REUTERS/Ari Jalal
Smoke rises from the site of U.S.-led air strikes in the town of Sinjar, Iraq November 12, 2015. REUTERS/Ari Jalal
Members of the Kurdish peshmerga forces gather in the town of Sinjar, November 12, 2015. REUTERS/Ari Jalal
Members of the Kurdish peshmerga forces gather in the town of Sinjar, November 12, 2015. REUTERS/Ari Jalal
Smoke rises from the site of U.S.-led air strikes in the town of Sinjar, November 12, 2015. REUTERS/Ari Jalal
Smoke rises from the site of U.S.-led air strikes in the town of Sinjar, November 12, 2015. REUTERS/Ari Jalal
