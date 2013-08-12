Sinkhole swallows Florida resort
A section of the Summer Bay Resort lies collapsed after a large sinkhole opened on the property's grounds in Clermont, Florida, August 12, 2013. Dozens of guests at the Florida resort near Walt Disney World were evacuated, when at least two buildings...more
A section of the Summer Bay Resort lies collapsed after a large sinkhole opened on the property's grounds in Clermont, Florida, August 12, 2013. Dozens of guests at the Florida resort near Walt Disney World were evacuated, when at least two buildings partially collapsed due to the sinkhole, guests and resort employees said. REUTERS/David Manning
Workers inspect a section of the Summer Bay Resort after a large sinkhole opened on the property's grounds, in Clermont, Florida, August 12, 2013. REUTERS/David Manning
Workers inspect a section of the Summer Bay Resort after a large sinkhole opened on the property's grounds, in Clermont, Florida, August 12, 2013. REUTERS/David Manning
A section of the Summer Bay Resort lies collapsed after a large sinkhole opened on the property's grounds in Clermont, Florida, August 12, 2013. REUTERS/David Manning
A section of the Summer Bay Resort lies collapsed after a large sinkhole opened on the property's grounds in Clermont, Florida, August 12, 2013. REUTERS/David Manning
Bystanders photograph a section of the Summer Bay Resort after a large sinkhole opened on the property's grounds, in Clermont, Florida, August 12, 2013. REUTERS/David Manning
Bystanders photograph a section of the Summer Bay Resort after a large sinkhole opened on the property's grounds, in Clermont, Florida, August 12, 2013. REUTERS/David Manning
Inspectors photograph a section of the Summer Bay Resort after a large sinkhole opened on the property's grounds, in Clermont, Florida, August 12, 2013. REUTERS/David Manning
Inspectors photograph a section of the Summer Bay Resort after a large sinkhole opened on the property's grounds, in Clermont, Florida, August 12, 2013. REUTERS/David Manning
Tourists walk past a section of the Summer Bay Resort after a large sinkhole opened on the property's grounds, in Clermont, Florida, August 12, 2013. REUTERS/David Manning
Tourists walk past a section of the Summer Bay Resort after a large sinkhole opened on the property's grounds, in Clermont, Florida, August 12, 2013. REUTERS/David Manning
