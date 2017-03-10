Edition:
Six years after Fukushima

A wave approaches Miyako City from the Heigawa estuary in Iwate Prefecture after the magnitude 8.9 earthquake struck the area, March 11, 2011. REUTERS/Mainichi Shimbun

Reuters / Sunday, March 13, 2011
Houses are swept by water following a tsunami and earthquake in Natori City in northeastern Japan. REUTERS/Kyodo

Reuters / Friday, March 11, 2011
A woman cries while sitting on a road amid the destroyed city of Natori, Miyagi Prefecture in northern Japan. REUTERS/Asahi Shimbun

Reuters / Monday, March 14, 2011
Whirlpools are seen following a tsunami and earthquake in Iwaki city, Fukushima Prefecture. REUTERS/Yomiuri

Reuters / Friday, March 11, 2011
Sixty-year-old survivor Hiromitsu Shinkawa (R), who was swept out to sea by the tsunami, is seen as crew members of Japan Maritime Self-Defence Force Aegis vessel Choukai approach, about 15 km (9.3 miles) off Fukushima prefecture. The crew of the JMSDF vessel found Hiromatsu clinging to the roof of his house two days after the tsunami caused by a massive earthquake swept him out to sea. The survivor is from Minamisoma. REUTERS/Japan Maritime Self-Defence Force

Reuters / Sunday, March 13, 2011
A damaged car is seen in a cemetery at an area devastated by the March 11 earthquake and tsunami, in Watari, Miyagi prefecture. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Reuters / Friday, April 22, 2011
A woman looks at the damage caused by a tsunami and an earthquake in Ishimaki City, Miyagi Prefecture, after the magnitude 8.9 earthquake struck the area. REUTERS/Yomiuri Shimbun

Reuters / Sunday, March 13, 2011
A piano is submerged in water in the area devastated by tsunami in Rikuzentakat. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Monday, March 21, 2011
A girl who has been isolated at a makeshift facility to screen, cleanse and isolate people with high radiation levels, looks at her dog through a window in Nihonmatsu. REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao

Reuters / Sunday, March 13, 2011
A volunteer cleans a family photo that was washed by the March 11 earthquake and tsunami as baby photos are placed to dry at a volunteer center in Ofunato, Iwate prefecture. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Reuters / Tuesday, April 12, 2011
People walk at an area that was damaged by the earthquake and tsunami, in Miyako, Iwate prefecture. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Reuters / Tuesday, April 05, 2011
Elderly people warm themselves with blankets at a Japanese Red Cross hospital after being evacuated from the area hit by tsunami in Ishinomaki. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Sunday, March 13, 2011
Survivors react after collecting their belongings at their destroyed house in a village hit by an earthquake and tsunami in Otsuchi. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won

Reuters / Thursday, March 17, 2011
An empty shopping street is seen in Tomioka town, inside the exclusion zone of a 20km radius around the crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant, Fukushima prefecture. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / Tuesday, January 17, 2012
Japan's Emperor Akihito and Empress Michiko talk with evacuees at Tokyo Budoh-kan, used as an evacuation shelter, in Tokyo. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / Wednesday, March 30, 2011
Employees of Tokyo Electric Power Co. (TEPCO) bow to evacuees from Kawauchi village as they prepare for a brief return to their homes inside the restricted zone of a 20km radius around the crippled Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Plant, at a gymnasium in Kawauchi village, about 22 km (14 miles) from the plant in Fukushima prefecture. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / Tuesday, May 10, 2011
Officials in protective gear check for signs of radiation on children who are from the evacuation area near the Fukushima Daini nuclear plant in Koriyama. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Saturday, March 12, 2011
A worker, wearing a protective suit and a mask, is seen from a bus near the No. 3 reactor building at TEPCO's Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant in Okuma town, Fukushima prefecture. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Reuters / Wednesday, February 10, 2016
Officials from the Tokyo Electric Power Co. and Japanese journalists look at the crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant from bus windows in Fukushima prefecture. REUTERS/David Guttenfelder/Pool

Reuters / Saturday, November 12, 2011
A woman prays for the deceased as snow falls, at a place where she was employed at a photo studio at the time, in Rikuzentakata, Iwate prefecture, March 2014. REUTERS/Kyodo

Reuters / Tuesday, March 11, 2014
Mikio Watanabe holds a portrait of his late wife Hamako under photographs of his ancestors and Hamako (top R) at his home at Yamakiya district in Kawamata town, Fukushima prefecture, June 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / Wednesday, July 09, 2014
A man walks next to port area destroyed by the earthquake and tsunami in Kessenuma town, in Miyagi prefecture. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Monday, March 28, 2011
A fishing boat is seen on a field from inside an abandoned house in the evacuated town of Namie, September 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Thursday, October 03, 2013
Wakana Kumagai, 7, visits the spot where her house, which was washed away by the tsunami, used to stand in Higashimatsushima, Miyagi prefecture, March 2012. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Reuters / Sunday, March 11, 2012
A house damaged by the tsunami is seen at a residential area in an evacuation zone in Namie, February 2017. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Reuters / Wednesday, March 08, 2017
Buddhist monks offer prayers for victims at Kitaizumi beach in Minamisoma, Fukushima prefecture, March 2012. REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao

Reuters / Saturday, March 10, 2012
