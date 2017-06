Six years after Fukushima

Sixty-year-old survivor Hiromitsu Shinkawa (R), who was swept out to sea by the tsunami, is seen as crew members of Japan Maritime Self-Defence Force Aegis vessel Choukai approach, about 15 km (9.3 miles) off Fukushima prefecture. The crew of the...more

Sixty-year-old survivor Hiromitsu Shinkawa (R), who was swept out to sea by the tsunami, is seen as crew members of Japan Maritime Self-Defence Force Aegis vessel Choukai approach, about 15 km (9.3 miles) off Fukushima prefecture. The crew of the JMSDF vessel found Hiromatsu clinging to the roof of his house two days after the tsunami caused by a massive earthquake swept him out to sea. The survivor is from Minamisoma. REUTERS/Japan Maritime Self-Defence Force

