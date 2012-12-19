Edition:
Sixth Street, Austin, TX

Wednesday, December 19, 2012

Visitors pose next to an entertainer, who was dancing in the window of a bar to attract customers, on Sixth Street in Austin, Texas, November 17, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Visitors pose next to an entertainer, who was dancing in the window of a bar to attract customers, on Sixth Street in Austin, Texas, November 17, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Friends Sherry (L) and Amelia, dressed for a wake, enjoy a drink at the East Show Room bar on East Sixth Street in Austin, Texas, November 18, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Friends Sherry (L) and Amelia, dressed for a wake, enjoy a drink at the East Show Room bar on East Sixth Street in Austin, Texas, November 18, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Students enjoy a slice of pizza outside a bar along Sixth Street in Austin, Texas, November 16, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Students enjoy a slice of pizza outside a bar along Sixth Street in Austin, Texas, November 16, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

A woman is carried by a man after bars closed along Sixth Street in Austin, Texas, November 17, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

A woman is carried by a man after bars closed along Sixth Street in Austin, Texas, November 17, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Women perform in front of a bar to attract customers while leaving a bucket for tips along Sixth Street in Austin, Texas, November 17, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Women perform in front of a bar to attract customers while leaving a bucket for tips along Sixth Street in Austin, Texas, November 17, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Visitors adjusts their hats as they enter Sixth Street in Austin, Texas, November 16, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Visitors adjusts their hats as they enter Sixth Street in Austin, Texas, November 16, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

A man falls asleep along a sidewalk after trying to hail a taxi as bars closed on Sixth Street in Austin, Texas, November 17, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

A man falls asleep along a sidewalk after trying to hail a taxi as bars closed on Sixth Street in Austin, Texas, November 17, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Visitors to a bar ride a mechanical bull on Sixth Street in Austin, Texas, November 16, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Visitors to a bar ride a mechanical bull on Sixth Street in Austin, Texas, November 16, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

A woman serves beer from a tub of ice inside a bar along Sixth Street in Austin, Texas, November 17, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

A woman serves beer from a tub of ice inside a bar along Sixth Street in Austin, Texas, November 17, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Visitors sit in the back of a tricycle taxi along Sixth Street in Austin, Texas, November 16, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Visitors sit in the back of a tricycle taxi along Sixth Street in Austin, Texas, November 16, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Patrons converse around a table at the Shangri-La bar along East Sixth Street in Austin, Texas, November 18, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Patrons converse around a table at the Shangri-La bar along East Sixth Street in Austin, Texas, November 18, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Women share a laugh while drinking at a bar along Sixth Street in Austin, Texas, November 17, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Women share a laugh while drinking at a bar along Sixth Street in Austin, Texas, November 17, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Young adults exit a tattoo parlor on Sixth Street in Austin, Texas, November 17, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Young adults exit a tattoo parlor on Sixth Street in Austin, Texas, November 17, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Visitors walk past a sign on Sixth Street in Austin, Texas, November 17, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Visitors walk past a sign on Sixth Street in Austin, Texas, November 17, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

