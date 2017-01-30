Edition:
Mon Jan 30, 2017

Skating through the Lost Forest

A couple skates at Domaine de la Foret Perdu or the Lost Forest, a 9.3 mile weaving and zambonied forest trail made for skating in Notre-Dame-du-Mont-Carmel, near Three Rivers, Quebec. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi

People skate at Domaine de la Foret Perdu or the Lost Forest, a trail made for skating in Notre-Dame-du-Mont-Carmel, near Three Rivers, Quebec. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi

People skate at Domaine de la Foret Perdu or the Lost Forest, a trail made for skating in Notre-Dame-du-Mont-Carmel, near Three Rivers, Quebec. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi

People skate at Domaine de la Foret Perdu or the Lost Forest, a trail made for skating in Notre-Dame-du-Mont-Carmel, near Three Rivers, Quebec. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi

People watch as the zamboni passes at Domaine de la Foret Perdu or the Lost Forest, a trail made for skating in Notre-Dame-du-Mont-Carmel, near Three Rivers, Quebec. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi

Marc Caron of Ottawa puts his skates on at Domaine de la Foret Perdu or the Lost Forest, a trail made for skating in Notre-Dame-du-Mont-Carmel, near Three Rivers, Quebec. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi

People skate at Domaine de la Foret Perdu or the Lost Forest, a trail made for skating in Notre-Dame-du-Mont-Carmel, near Three Rivers, Quebec. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi

A couple stops to feed animals on the trail at Domaine de la Foret Perdu or the Lost Forest, a trail made for skating in Notre-Dame-du-Mont-Carmel, near Three Rivers, Quebec. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi

People skate at Domaine de la Foret Perdu or the Lost Forest, a trail made for skating in Notre-Dame-du-Mont-Carmel, near Three Rivers, Quebec. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi

People skate at Domaine de la Foret Perdu or the Lost Forest, a trail made for skating in Notre-Dame-du-Mont-Carmel, near Three Rivers, Quebec. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi

People skate at Domaine de la Foret Perdu or the Lost Forest, a trail made for skating in Notre-Dame-du-Mont-Carmel, near Three Rivers, Quebec. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi

A mother skates with her children at Domaine de la Foret Perdu or the Lost Forest, a trail made for skating in Notre-Dame-du-Mont-Carmel, near Three Rivers, Quebec. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi

A couple from Montreal stop to taste maple taffy at Domaine de la Foret Perdu or the Lost Forest, a trail made for skating in Notre-Dame-du-Mont-Carmel, near Three Rivers, Quebec. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi

Skaters stop at a small shack selling maple taffy at Domaine de la Foret Perdu or the Lost Forest, a trail made for skating in Notre-Dame-du-Mont-Carmel, near Three Rivers, Quebec. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi

A couple skates at Domaine de la Foret Perdu or the Lost Forest, a trail made for skating in Notre-Dame-du-Mont-Carmel, near Three Rivers, Quebec. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi

A couple is seen in the forest at Domaine de la Foret Perdu or the Lost Forest, a trail made for skating in Notre-Dame-du-Mont-Carmel, near Three Rivers, Quebec. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi

