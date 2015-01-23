Edition:
Sled dog derby

A musher rides his dog sled during a stage of the Sedivackuv Long dog sled race in Destne v Orlickych horach, Czech Republic January 23, 2015. REUTERS/David W Cerny

Dogs rest during the Sedivackuv Long dog sled race in Destne v Orlickych horach January 23, 2015. REUTERS/David W Cerny

A musher rides his dog sled during a stage of the Sedivackuv Long dog sled race in Destne v Orlickych horach January 23, 2015. REUTERS/David W Cerny

A dog rests during the Sedivackuv Long dog sled race in Destne v Orlickych horach January 23, 2015. REUTERS/David W Cerny

A musher greets his dog during a break in a stage of the Sedivackuv Long dog sled race in Destne v Orlickych horach January 22, 2015. REUTERS/David W Cerny

A dog rests during a break in a stage of the Sedivackuv Long dog sled race in Destne v Orlickych horach, January 22, 2015. REUTERS/David W Cerny

Huskies are raced during a training session, before the Siberian Husky Club of Great Britain's annual sled dog rally, at Feshiebridge, in Aviemore, Scotland January 23, 2015. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

A dog looks out of its cage before the Sedivackuv Long dog sled race in Destne v Orlickych horach January 23, 2015. REUTERS/David W Cerny

A musher carries his dog to a veterinary station before the Sedivackuv Long dog sled race in Destne v Orlickych horach January 23, 2015. REUTERS/David W Cerny

Dogs wait for the next stage of the Sedivackuv Long dog sled race in Destne v Orlickych horach January 22, 2015. REUTERS/David W Cerny

A musher rides his dog sled during a stage of the Sedivackuv Long dog sled race in Destne v Orlickych horach January 23, 2015. REUTERS/David W Cerny

A husky puppy pulls on its leash during a training session at Feshiebridge, in Aviemore, Scotland January 23, 2015. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

A musher greets his dog during a break in a stage of the Sedivackuv Long dog sled race in Destne v Orlickych horach January 22, 2015. REUTERS/David W Cerny

A husky with different colored eyes waits by the track during a training session at Feshiebridge, in Aviemore, Scotland January 23, 2015. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

A musher races his dogs during a training session at Feshiebridge, in Aviemore, Scotland January 23, 2015. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

Malamutes wait in cages in the back of their van during a training session at Feshiebridge, in Aviemore, Scotland January 23, 2015. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

A musher rides his dog sled during a stage of the Sedivackuv Long dog sled race in Destne v Orlickych horach January 23, 2015. REUTERS/David W Cerny

A musher takes care of his dogs during a break in a stage of the Sedivackuv Long dog sled race in Destne v Orlickych horach, January 22, 2015. REUTERS/David W Cerny

A husky pants after being raced during a training session at Feshiebridge, in Aviemore, Scotland January 23, 2015. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

A musher races his dogs during a training session at Feshiebridge, in Aviemore, Scotland January 23, 2015. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

